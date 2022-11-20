Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘How Do I Get Highlights But Also Healthy Hair?’

Dear Beauty Editor, I recently added some blonde highlights to my auburn-hued hair, and while I love the results, the health of my hair has suffered. The blonde strands are dry and brittle, and literally snap off when using hot tools like straighteners or curlers. The ends look like someone hacked at some straw with a blunt spoon. Is there anything I can do to remedy or repair my frizzled locks, or am I going to end up with dags in the front as the ends break off piece by piece? And before you ask, yes, I use a heat-protecting spray on my hair before straightening. — Burnt to a Crisp but Still Wants to be Blonde

Dear Burnt to a Crisp,

First things first, well done for always reaching for a heat protectant when using hot tools — you’re giving your highlights a fighting chance by ensuring they’re coated in product before styling.

Sorry to hear that despite your best efforts, your highlights aren’t in the best health — an unfortunate side-effect of lightening hair is that it can result in damage. When we remove the hair’s natural colour by way of bleach, we also run the risk of losing its strength, moisture and suppleness, leaving it dry, frizzy or more prone to breakage.

The right at-home haircare routine should help — just ensure you’re shopping for products which serve to replenish the level of protein and lipids in hair to keep it strong and soft.

Leave-in conditioners and toning mousses are a good place to start, find one which tones and nourishes hair in the same step to save time in your haircare routine.

Given your hair is auburn, I’d recommend trying a blue-base over purple to help neutralise any too-warm reflects.

A weekly hair mask or deep conditioning treatment is a must for keeping coloured hair strong and healthy. Oribe Deep Treatment Masque, $103, contains a blend of restorative oils also said to support the health of coily or curly hair.

If you can bear it, avoid heat styling your hair where possible (it can also make your colour fade more quickly) — try braiding it while damp, leaving it to air-dry, or using oils to smooth it to make you appear more polished before you step out the door.

The next time you're in the salon (aim for every six to eight weeks), ask your colourist to follow a foil pattern and stick to it each time, meaning you aren't lifting (and thereby damaging) new pieces of hair with every appointment.

Love,

Ashleigh

For something to marinate in: Oribe Deep Treatment Masque $103.

For something glossifying: Chloe Zara Glossifying Hair Mist $59.

For a toning foam: NAK HAIR Blonde Plus 10V Toning Foam, $25.99.