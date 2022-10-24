It’s Time To Quench Those Parched Tresses

Sometimes your hair needs to hit the refresh button. Quench parched hair with our pick of products that restore, condition, colour or curl, from a shampoo bar that utilises flaxseed oil to a softening shampoo that also detangles.

Locks lacking lustre? Cue this three-in-one hair, beard and body oil, formulated with aloe vera and avocado oil which promises long-lasting hydration from top to toe. The fast-absorbing formula won’t leave hair feeling greasy (just avoid applying it to your roots and opt for mid-lengths and ends instead).

Banish brassiness in dark blonde or brunette hair with this at-home gloss treatment that helps keep hair toned in between trips to the salon. Oat milk and camellia oil combine to smooth, condition and nourish strands from roots to ends, while Pureology’s Antifade Complex neutralises unwanted orange hues.

Frizz and flyaways have met their match with the newest bar to be added to Ecostore's range of solid shampoos. The new Smoothing Shampoo Bar harnesses the smoothing and softening powers of flaxseed oil for ultra-glossy hair.

Issue a sincere apology to dry, dehydrated or chemically damaged hair with this cosseting hair mask, which is infused with nourishing plant extracts to defend against thermal and UV damage, while delivering moisture and restoring elasticity deep within the hair shaft.

Following the successful launch of Oribe’s Run-Through Detangling Primer comes this softening shampoo, said to add instant slip and lightweight moisture to hair, making combing and styling a breeze. The unique formula gently cleanses hair and smooths the hair cuticle to boost combability while preventing knots.