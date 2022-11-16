This Is The Summer Of Muted (But Arty) Nails

When it comes to nails, are you more of a minimalist, or do you love flexing your creative side with a touch of art on your talons? Whichever way you swing, there’s a trend to suit this summer season. From pared-back pastels to a pearlescent ‘glazed doughnut’ shine, intricate line drawings and funky French tips, these are the nail looks taking centre stage — both on TikTok and in real life.

Paint the town

Colour is always big for summer, but it’s the magnitude of vibrant hues that tends to dial up or down. Liana Kuklinski, senior nail artist at Inco Studio in Ponsonby, Auckland, says this season we’re seeing a more muted version of colour coming through. “It’s still your oranges, reds, pinks and yellows,” she says, “but not your neon brights as we saw last summer.”

Chrome, pearlescent and metallic nails have been all over the runways, and social media feeds, this year too and are certainly the trend du jour. Thankfully, the look is easily achieved with a good quality polish and requires no more than a rudimentary level of skill. Just a few quick coats and instant glamour is all yours.

And for those who like to keep things a little more low-key, chocolate brown is trending too — as seen on the Giada runway during Milan Fashion Week. Just like adding a neutral shoe or handbag to a colourful ensemble, nails in an earthy hue such as this create a stylish juxtaposition against both pastel tones and shocking brights. Brown could well be the unexpected summer nail staple you’ve been looking for.

Art gallery

Nail art has been a popular choice for salon manicures for years now, and this season it’s getting intricate. “Lines with negative space are coming back,” shares Liana “but the lines are bolder and colour combinations have more contrast, so the art really pops.”

Those into a classic French tip can add a fun touch by switching out their go-to white shade with a colour on the tip, or by adding a decal or few. “Colour blocking for summer parties is huge too,” adds Liana.

"A really fine-tipped brush will help create detailed art," suggests Liana, along with a small dish to pour and mix your polish into, rather than having to dip your brush into the bottle itself.

“When using decals, a great top coat will ensure longevity, and when applying press on nails, prep the nail bed by buffing slightly for maximum adhesion.”

Shape shifter

Whether you’re into rounded nails or love a sharp edge, the shape of your nails comes down to both personal preference and also working with what your mother gave you. Almond-shaped nails tend to be the signature look right now, and if you’ve got naturally long nails, it’s one of the easiest shapes to achieve with a good nail file. Extensions are an option if you can’t grow your own, though you can give a nod to the trend with shorter nails, if artificial ones aren’t your thing.

Take care out there

This season nails are slick and refined, so keeping your manicure looking its best for as long as possible is the goal. “For DIY manicures, ensure you seal the tip of your nail with each coat of product, to help avoid lifting and invest in a great pair of reusable gloves to wear for all your household chores,” says Liana. “Applying a cuticle oil morning and evening will also support your manicure to go the distance.”

