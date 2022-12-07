Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘Can I Use Face Oils If I Have Oily Skin?’

Dear Beauty Editor, how do you know which oils are suitable for your skin if you have oily or combination skin? There are so many to choose from. — Slick Rick

Dear Slick Rick,

Facial oils are the ultimate skincare multi-tasker, promising to do everything from seal in moisture to balance out excess serum production.

Available in myriad forms, some single-ingredient face oils work well when mixed into your moisturiser or applied under your makeup (this hack is best for dry skin), while others contain a blend of cold-pressed oils that promise to benefit the skin barrier and improve overall skin health.

Selecting the right oil for your particular skin type and skin concerns is key, and where combination or oily skin is concerned, jojoba, argan or grapeseed oils will be your best friend when it comes to balancing out your complexion and regulating sebum production in the long-term.

Many people with combination/oily skin types tend to avoid oils like the plague, but The Facialist Ashleigh Scott says oftentimes the reason skin is over-producing oil is because it’s lacking in oil to begin with.

Try Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $103, which is loaded with lavender essential oil, squalane and evening primrose oil to restore skin while you slumber; or Josie Maran Cosmetics 100% Pure Argan Oil, $79, a single-ingredient, multi-purpose beauty oil which helps heal, condition and protect skin, hair and nails.

Love,

Ashleigh