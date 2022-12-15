Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘How Do I Choose The Best Red Lipstick For Me?’

Q: Dear Beauty Editor, what’s the best way to choose a red lipstick to suit your skin tone? And how can I make it look less “intense” on me — does a blurred edge help or does that just look messy?

Lipstick Learner

A: Dear Lipstick Learner,

Red lipstick remains a timeless choice, but with so many shades to choose from, it’s little wonder you’re feeling overwhelmed over where to start.

Employ the colour wheel theory when shopping for your shade — start by establishing your skin’s undertone (hot tip: it’ll also make shopping for foundations much easier). Broadly speaking, your skin tone will fall into one of three categories — warm, cool or neutral.

If you have a yellow, golden or olive hue to your skin, you have a warm undertone. Your veins appear green instead of blue, you suit gold jewellery and you tan more easily than most. Try lipsticks that reflect warmer shades — like bold orange, brick red, fiery copper and terracotta browns. Try Nars Lipstick in the shade Heat Wave, $44.

If your skin throws pink, red or blue, chances are you have a cool undertone. Look at your wrist — if the veins there appear blue, you suit silver jewellery and you tend to burn over tan, then you’re on the money. The best lipstick shades for those with cool undertones are those that reflect blue or purple — for example, a deep blue-red over an orange-red. Try M.A.C Lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo, $38.

Those with neutral undertones (have a mix of pink and yellow in skin) suit a wide variety of hues — ranging from pinky hues on fair skin, mauve or purple-based hues for medium skin tones and rich berry shades on deep skin tones. Try Kosas Weightless Lip Colour in the shade Darkroom, $47.

But if you feel red lippie still steers slightly too bold for your liking, consider a lip tint instead – they still provide decent colour pay-off but are significantly less high-maintenance than their matte or satin-finish cousins. Viva loves Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Tint, $36.

Ashleigh

