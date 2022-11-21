Every Makeup Product Viva’s Beauty Editor Actually Uses

Ever wondered which makeup products a beauty editor actually uses? The ones they reach for on repeat, and, dare I say, actually spend their own money on despite having a beauty cupboard that rivals a department store?

Below, beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti shares her 20 Holy Grail makeup buys, from stay-all-day setting sprays and demi-matte foundations to the perfect pinky-nude lipstick and a fan-favourite sunscreen.

The mascara

I’ve worn mascara since I was 13 and now that I’m that age inverted, I can confidently say I’ve tried more than my fair share of them. I went through a phase of being utterly obsessed with the selection of tubing mascaras on offer at Mecca (Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara and Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara I’m looking at you) but after learning this wallet-friendly wand went viral on TikTok, I was keen to find out what the hype was all about. It certainly did not disappoint, with its flexible bristles coating lashes evenly in its bamboo-infused formula. Promising lift, length and volume, this is one drugstore beauty buy to rival its more expensive counterparts. Best part? No panda eyes by 3pm.

The foundation

A cult favourite makeup product among makeup artists, Armani's answer to a demi-matte foundation is a must for creating a luminous base but with a skin-like feel. I was recently introduced to this buildable, medium-coverage foundation at an event, and found it worked best on my skin when applied with my fingers first, then blended out with a beauty blender. It melts into skin upon contact, and while I needed a little extra product to disguise the hyperpigmentation that's taken up residency across my cheeks (a not-so-fun side effect of pregnancy) it never appears cakey or settles into fine lines.

The concealer

Finding the right concealer for you can be overwhelming, with so many options to select from all of which promise to conceal without creasing. Even as a beauty editor, I struggled to find one which did just that – until I met Tarte Shape Tape. I much prefer the original to the newer Ultra Creamy iteration, which despite its promises to hydrate under-eyes, didn’t sit quite as nicely. As far as skin tones are concerned, I sit on the fairer end of the spectrum, but will select a tube two shades deeper during the summer months when I’m nicely bronzed (faux, of course).

The eyeshadow palette

It’s easy to see why this four-pan palette won in Mecca’s recent beauty elections – it houses universally flattering shades in metallic, matte and shimmer finishes (three of which are vegan). Each shade plays nicely with the next, and I tend to blend the darker of the four along my crease, use the lightest shade as a base colour, and the sparkly metallic just in the centre of my eyelid. It’s pretty enough to wear during the daytime, but also makes you feel ‘done’ enough should you be venturing out after work.

The lipstick

If I’m wearing lipstick (I tend to wear tinted lip balm or gloss most days) this is the one I’ll reach for. I used to detest matte lipsticks for the way in which they grab on to dry bits of skin on lips (mine always suffer in winter despite my best efforts) but somehow this one by Charlotte Tilbury manages not to. It’s lovely to apply – its square, angled tip helps achieve extra precise application, while the cashmere-soft formula stays where you put it for up to 10 hours’ continuous wear. Sometimes I’ll layer this with my gloss of choice (usually just a daub in the centre of my lips to fake a fuller pout) but am equally happy with the result when worn on its own.

The lip pencil

It could be my OCD, but I’ve never been one of those people to use one shade to line my lips and another shade for my lipstick. I love things to match in most areas of my life (lingerie, curtains, you get the drift), and while I tend to use lipstick up much faster, I’ll always purchase the lip pencil in the same shade.

The highlighter

I’ve used this tube so much all the lettering has worn off. My skin tends to throw yellow, so I find Pinklite helps add a little extra colour to my complexion. I love how it can be worn under makeup for a little pick-me-up, over a completed makeup look as a highlighter or smoothed onto the décolleté. The iridescent formula reflects natural light beautifully, and is laced with botanical ingredients like green tea and antioxidants to care for same in the same step.

The lip treatment

This pretty pot is currently sold out, which makes me extra glad I’ve only just opened a new one. It reminds me of the glazed donut trend popularised recently by Hailey Bieber, in both its chrome pink appearance and the way in which it creates a pinky glaze over skin. It can be slightly sticky (be warned if you live in Wellington) but doesn’t remain tacky for ages after application. Its key ingredients include shea butter, vitamin E and hyaluronic filling spheres – making it a must-have for dehydrated or dry winter lips.

The primer

If you suffer with uneven skin texture like I do, then this silky, skin-perfecting primer is a must. It smooths over skin beautifully, helps absorb skin and blurs the appearance of pores while giving makeup something to adhere to. It’s not cheap but a pump or two goes a long way. Unlike other primers I’ve used it isn’t tinted, which is nice when you’ve already got a light summer glow happening. Recently I wore it under makeup I applied at 9am, and by 11pm that night my makeup hadn’t shifted or settled one bit. Worth the money, honey.

The sunscreen

I have purchased this sunscreen time and time again, and have converted so many friends to its non-greasy, lightweight formula that I should practically be on commission. One of the biggest struggles I have when shopping for sunscreen (especially as someone whose skin errs on the oily side) is finding one that sits nicely under makeup. This one does just that and more – it’s lightly tinted but goes on clear when rubbed into skin, and looks equally good when worn on its own for the light luminosity it lends to skin.

The liquid eyeliner

As someone with hooded eyes, I’m all too familiar with the dreaded 12pm upper eyelid transfer. I’ve tried many waterproof, smudge-proof, flake-free formulas, but all tend to migrate north somewhere between my morning coffee and my lunch break. M.A.C’s Brushstroke Liner is one of the very few that doesn’t tend to shift, and its pen-like tip means it goes exactly where you put it and stays there until you choose to remove it. I’ve currently run out, but compiling this list has reminded me I must repurchase one asap.

The beauty tool

An edgeless cosmetic sponge is a must in my books for creating a flawless foundation finish, and BeautyBlender’s original applicator is by far the best I’ve tried. Velvet-textured sponges tend to leave that same texture behind on my skin, while the OG beauty sponge ensures streak-free application when used slightly damp with “pounce” (press and bounce) motions to roll foundation onto skin. You can also use it to set your under-eyes (I prefer a brush for this step).

The contour

On a typical day, I won’t bother with contour (getting out of the door is a rush enough as it is) but if I have a little extra time to invest in my face, I’ll reach for this cream contour stick, which helps to carve out cheekbones to rival Bella Hadid’s. The formula is buildable, which is great for novices, and its silky finish is easy enough to blend into skin with the warmth of your fingers.

The setting spray

I’m too scared to tally up exactly how much I’ve spent on this cult beauty buy over the years, but my guess is it’s well into the thousands. I’m probably a bit too heavy handed with it, as I love to use it before applying foundation, after applying foundation, then to set my final makeup look (two spritzes each time). It also works wonders to refresh your makeup throughout the day. When I die, bury me with a bottle of it so I can glow my way into the afterlife.

The setting powder

Much like setting spray, setting powder is a go-to in my makeup routine, and I far prefer loose formulas over their pressed counterparts. This one by Laura Mercier is gold-standard, as it serves double duty to not only set liquid layers but to subtly blur fine lines and imperfections with its soft-focus effect. It won’t cause flashback in photos, and comes in two skin-flattering shades depending on your skin tone – translucent for fair to medium skin tones, or translucent medium deep for medium to deep skin tones.

The blush

Anyone’s who’s familiar with Hourglass’ Ambient Lighting range of blushes, bronzers and highlighters will attest to its soft-focus abilities, and this single blush square is no different. I adore a peach-hued blush, and this handcrafted powder creates a radiant sheen when swirled onto skin.

The brow gel

I’m really low maintenance when it comes to brows, so a quick swish of this volumising brow gel in the mornings is as good as it gets. It fakes the look of fuller brows by way of its tiny microfibres which cling to skin and hairs for extra definition and fluffiness. I tend to brush it through with the tapered brush provided, but you can tidy them up with another tool if you find they’re too fuzzy.

The bronzer

This soft matte bronzing powder quickly won me over with its blend of red and brown hues, designed to reflect the tones of a real-life, ‘I just spent three weeks in Europe’ tan. The ethically-friendly formula doesn’t contain mica (IYKYK) and glides onto skin seamlessly without lending shimmer or sparkle to skin.

The lip gloss

I love a tinted balm in winter, and this one by M.A.C helps to hydrate lips while lending a playful wash of colour. It’s laced with shea butter, mango and jojoba seed oils to soften, smooth and hydrate lips, and while it tends to transfer quickly due to the nature of a balm, its glossy formula is a joy to reapply.

The skin tint

I very seldom go makeup-free, but if I do, I’ll apply a light layer of this skin-caring tint, which contains omega-rich virgin marula and blackcurrant seed oils, alongside vitamin F and antioxidants. It fends off harmful radicals (a must for city slickers) like pollution and environmental aggressors. Its tint is thanks to raw, unrefined cocoa powder, which also boasts the benefits of offering skin a vitamin boost.