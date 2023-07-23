Ask The Beauty Editor: ‘How Do I Conceal A Pimple Without Drawing Attention To It?’

Dear Beauty Editor,

Typical — I have a friend’s wedding this weekend and right on time, a pimple the size of Mt Vesuvius has erupted on my forehead.

I’m trying my hardest not to pick or pop it, but I’m worried I won’t be able to disguise it enough and it’ll show up like a beacon in photos. Or worse still, I’ll try concealing it but will end up doing the reverse and draw attention to it instead.

Help!

Unintentional Mountaineer

Dear Unintentional Mountaineer,

Put those crampons away and stash your ice pick, help is at hand.

While a mountain-sized zit may feel catastrophic when you’re staring down the barrel of a big event like a wedding, there are a few key things you can do to a) soothe redness and inflammation associated with the aforementioned zit and b) to disguise it and blend your concealer seamlessly with the rest of your makeup.

To answer your question, I’ve called in the big guns — one of Auckland’s most in-demand makeup artists for special events and weddings, Kate Solley. With more than 14 years’ experience in the field, Kate is the makeup artist on speed dial for the likes of Jaimee Lupton, Anna Mowbray, Julia Matthews and Hannah Barrett.

The former M.A.C. trainer says she uses a cream concealer and two different brushes to seamlessly disguise blemishes on her clients. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“With a really small, bullet point brush, I apply cream concealer over the blemish and make sure I get a really good coverage,” she says.

“Next, I go in with a fluffy brush to diffuse the edges. The goal is to slowly taper it off, maintaining the full coverage factor of the concealer but buffing away the edges to blend into your foundation.”

The key thing to remember when applying your concealer is to apply it little by little, layering it lightly until your blemish is imperceptible. You can always add a little more on top, but it’s more difficult to take layers off.

Whether in tube or pot format, when spot concealing look for a cream concealer that matches your foundation shade perfectly — too light and you risk drawing attention, save that for your under-eyes where a brighter shade won’t look out of place.

Try Aleph Concealer/Foundation, which nourishes skin while it perfects, Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer, which blurs imperfections and smooths uneven skin texture, or for a wallet-friendly option, consider the E.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer, a long-wearing, hydrating concealer which won’t crease or rub off.

As far as brushes go, try the Morphe M431 Precision Pencil Crease Brush, or the M.A.C. 219S Pencil Brush, to apply concealer to your blemish, before buffing out the edges with your fluffy brush. Viva loves the Mecca Max Precision Buffing Brush, or the M.A.C 217S Blending Brush.

Love,

Ash

Add to cart