Beauty Empties: 14 Products Our Editors Loved Till The Last Drop In June

From a spicy signature scent to a luxurious, locally made face oil, here’s everything the Viva team emptied last month.

Makeup

I am thrilled to have discovered the Sisley Paris Phyto-Blanc Le Cushion Compact Foundation. I like natural, healthy-looking skin but still want to cover spots and blemishes and this delivers beautifully. It has a light-to-medium coverage, which glides on with ease thanks to the compact’s practical moist sponge (so you can apply it anywhere, anytime). It feels super-light on the skin and leaves it feeling moisturised and looking fresh with a healthy glow. Just what you need on a dull winter’s day. — Amanda Linnell, editor

There are a lot of things I can go without, but lip balm isn’t one of them. I decided to try one from Ilia — a silky, sheer iteration that sits closer to lipstick on the textural scale — and I love it. The Wanderlust colour is sexy and rosy, opaque enough to leave a definitive pucker mark on any coffee cup I’ve drunk from and hydrating enough to combat winter’s unique ability to suck any moisture out of my lips like some sort of frosty hoover. I repurchased it almost immediately. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

This empty has been that way since earlier this year; it seems Bare Minerals has a global shortage of its cult-favourite Complexion Rescue. I’m currently scraping the barrel, trying to make do, and haven’t found a suitable dupe. I’ve written about my love for this product before. “Light and hydrating, it blends in instantly (my application method is to just smear it over my face) and a little goes a long way,” I said back in 2020. It’s also my ‘desert island beauty product’, not only because it has broad spectrum sun protection, mineral not chemical, with an SPF 30; it’s just everything I want in a base, and “gives a coverage that takes the edge off, without losing that lovely skin patina that gives our faces character.” Currently, my last tube is not only empty, but I’ve also cut the end off and dug out everything on the inside like I’m some kind of foraging creature. The emergency test pots I got from Mecca are wiped clean too. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

I’ve been reaching for this eyeliner since I was about 15 years old — though, in those days I was applying it in a thick black line underneath my eye. Now, it’s become a staple for a more subtle style. I use this for a bit of shadow above my top lash line, or for a slight cat-eye when I’m after a bit of drama. I’ve tried my hand with other eyeliner products, but I find that I don’t quite have the skill to execute liquid or powders in the same shape. This gel is pretty forgiving in application and has a long staying power. Recently, I cried watching the trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On with it on... it didn’t budge. It’s probably the third pot that I’ve emptied in the last nine years. And maybe the first that’s resulted in pictures I can bear to look at. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

As much as I idolise Gwen Stefani, I’m not one for wearing bold lipsticks, preferring a shade slightly deeper than my natural lip colour. And while shimmery glosses are my go-to in the summer, winter calls for a stain, or at least something that won’t rub off the minute I’ve taken a swig from my drink bottle. I’ve bought this simple matte lip colour over and over for its creamy texture, durability and flattering, natural hue. Maybe I’ll try a deeper colour next time. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Skincare

Hydrating and full of bioactive botanicals, this face oil is one that I use every other day and lasts for a decent amount of time. It’s become a regular part of taking care of my skin and I like the lightness of the way it feels — not too oily. It’s always a sad day when I’ve come to the last drop, but the good thing is that you can purchase an environmentally friendly refill. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

I’m unsure whether Lancôme intended for its probiotic-rich eye serum to treat perioccular dermatitis, but that’s what it did for me. I’ve sampled myriad eye creams, serums and balms to try and cure the pesky spot of dry, irritated skin that decided to take up residence on my under-eyes during pregnancy and camp there, but nothing helped. Until this. A swipe of the cooling metal applicator on my under-eyes and orbital bone not only helped refresh the area, but the supercharged serum got to work rehydrating and smoothing this delicate skin. Call it a microbiome miracle! At the time of publishing, it was out of stock online at both Sephora and Adore Beauty, but available at Farmers and Smith & Caughey’s. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

I always use this until its empty — an incredibly satisfying process, given the aluminum tube casing, which gets crumpled and squeezed and busted, truly looking used in the most satisfying way — and replace it immediately. Embryolisse is my favourite moisturiser; a cult favourite of the French pharmacy ilk, it’s no longer so hard to come by, and can be bought from Ines and Adore Beauty. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

My skin drank this moisturiser like no tomorrow and absolutely loved it! Its lightweight yet creamy consistency with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C-rich superfruit Kakadu plum, which left my skin feeling incredible. I have a soft spot for most of Maryse’s divine products, all made in New Zealand, but for this one, I truly scraped the contents until the end and will be re-purchasing. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

I wasn’t sure about the texture of this hydrating antioxidant gel at first — it leaves a semi-glossy finish on the skin that feels sticky before it dries. But having now scraped the bottom of the pottle, I’ve come to love its radiant, tightening effect, ideal for days I don’t plan on wearing much makeup. It also has a cooling sensation when applied, soothing dry winter skin. Plus, the smell is incredibly addictive, a herbaceous, witchy blend of lavender and aniseed. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

I have used this religiously for about five years now. I can truly tell when I’m being lazy and not using it. It is a light, non-skin-stripping liquid exfoliant that works to even skin tone and texture, brighten, and clear clogged and enlarged pores. It’s a stalwart product in my line-up and one I will always reach for in my time of need. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Haircare

I live semi-rurally, and the hard water has not been kind to my blonde hair. While I leave the salon with the kind of icy blonde that would make even Elsa herself jealous, after a month of washing my hair at home my hair turns into a honey hue that’s too warm for my liking. Thankfully, my hairstylist introduced me to this sulphate-free shampoo, which seeks to deeply cleanse hair and remove oil, product buildup and leftover minerals from hard water. The best part? It doesn’t strip coloured hair or leave it feeling dry or straw-like. I use this once a week to refresh my hair and care for my scalp, massaging it thoroughly and leaving it to sit for a minute or two before rinsing well. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

I have curly, frizzy, coarse hair and have been using Davines’ Smoothing shampoo and conditioner for a while now. A few months ago I added their Smoothing Perfector into the mix, and am about to repurchase this purple serum. It protects hair from heat (read: my copious straightening) and makes my hair feel markedly softer. A little goes a long way — a couple of pumps for my just-past-shoulder length — and it smells great. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Fragrance

Despite a scent profile which lends itself naturally to the winter months, I prefer to wear Jo Malone London’s Pomegranate Noir year-round. Equal parts rich and juicy, the enigmatic fragrance highlights notes of pomegranate, raspberry and plum, combined with piquant pink pepper, Casablanca lily and spicy woods. It’s heady but not overpowering, and when sprayed on my pulse points, lasts beautifully from dawn till dusk on my skin. — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Bodycare

As someone busy, I like a multi-purpose product. This is great as a shaving oil and a hair serum, working well for my natural curls after a shower. I love the smell of this too, there’s something very comforting about the thoughtful combination of essential oils. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director