Lara Worthington Has Gems In Her Teeth. Here’s What You Need To Know If You Want Them Too

Tooth adornment isn’t new. But is it safe? A dental expert weighs in.

On Sunday, model, entrepreneur and ambassador Lara Worthington took to Instagram to share the six vertical rows of tooth gems that glittered in her mouth.

“@Gabbyelanjewelry thanks for my sparkling new gems!!!” the post read, accompanying a three-slide gallery of Worthington running her tongue along her bedazzled smile, which is rumoured to be worth $4200.

The comments were divisive, to say the least, with some followers inspired to follow suit, and others not quite as on board with the trend.

As it happens, this trend isn’t a trend at all — in fact, the advent of tooth embellishment dates back to 800-200 BC, when rich Etruscan women would have teeth deliberately removed in favour of a gold band that held a replacement or a reused tooth.

As the first people to wear what’s now known as grills, the Etruscan’s gold teeth were intended as adornment only and were completely impractical — signifying these women were wealthy enough to have people prepare soft foods for them.

Lara's teeth adornments were made by Gabby Elan Jewelry. Photo / @Laraworthington

Tooth adornment fell in and out of fashion as time marched on and was next adopted by the ancient Mayans from 300-900 AD who drilled holes into their upper teeth and filled them with round pieces of jade. It served a dual purpose to enhance physical attractiveness, while also differentiating social status.

This roundabout popularity continued through the ages, with grills eventually gaining traction in pop culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s via the hip-hop community, most notably by rapper Nelly, whose music video for his 2005 hit ‘Grillz’ featured close-ups of his silver grills more than 70 times — causing an influx of business for celebrity jeweller Johnny Dang who was making upwards of 400 teeth coverings daily.

More recently, celebrities like Kanye West, A$AP Rocky, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Beyonce have stepped out wearing tooth gems, caps and grills, while the process of having smile decor applied has pervaded social media apps like TikTok and Pinterest.

Today, tooth gems are touted as a playful way to enliven your look, but the question remains — are they actually safe? To answer this question, we tapped Dr Tony Dey (@Teethbytony), a cosmetic dentist at Customs St Dentist, who’s familiar with adding sparkle to smiles at his practice in the heart of Auckland City.

What are tooth gems made from?

Tooth jewellery that dental professionals use is typically 18- and 22-carat gold. We also use cubic zirconia and other crystals. I have also placed rubies and diamonds in the past.

How long do tooth gems last?

Typically, these are not permanent, they should last at least a good number of months.

Teeth gems can range from anything including delicate initials, emerald pavé and diamond frames. Photo / @Gabbyelanjewelry

What are some of the risks involved with tooth gems?

A pre-placement comprehensive dental examination, including radiographs, will significantly reduce potential risks. Most risks are associated with the current state of teeth and gums but, done properly, they are quite low risk but have no therapeutic value. This is solely a cosmetic procedure.

Is the application of tooth gems a low-risk procedure?

The risks are low if you have healthy teeth and gums, and an experienced clinician does the procedure. Following a comprehensive general dental examination, we isolate the tooth and apply an acid to microscopically roughen the surface of the tooth to make it sticky. Then we use dental grade adhesives to glue the gem or gold into place, much like how braces are stuck to your teeth.

How much can you expect to pay?

You can pay anywhere from a few hundred to well over $1000 depending on the material used, etc. We do a number of gold teeth, and these are over $1800 each.

How should you care for your teeth gems?

We recommend six monthly airflow hygiene cleans. We use this airflow technology as it’s gentler on teeth and gums. Super-fine powder is mixed with warm water under pressure to clean your teeth and gums. High-quality home care is also essential — only floss the teeth you want to keep!

Can you DIY the application of tooth gems?

DIY should be avoided as you risk damaging the tooth surface or inadvertently irritating gums. If you really want this look then seek out a dental professional to complete the procedure. They are well-regulated by the Dental Council of New Zealand and need to adhere to a number of professional standards.

What about removal? Do they fall off on their own or do you need to go to the dentist to have them removed?

A dentist can remove them or the residual glue that’s left behind should they fall off.

As a dentist, is this something you’d recommend clients do?

We do a lot of cosmetically focused work — porcelain veneers, injection moulding and QD active algiers. These treatments are driven by a patient’s desire most of the time. So yes, if a patient requests this type of treatment, we can walk them through the options.