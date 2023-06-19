Shannon JJ Williams, hairstylist to the stars, on embracing the year of undone locks.

There’s no better way to learn what’s trending in the world of hair than by getting the goss hot off the runways and red carpets, so when the opportunity came up to pick the brains of one of Australia’s leading hair and makeup artists, we were all in.

Shannon JJ Williams has worked with a number of big names throughout his career, including Margot Robbie, Elsa Pataky, Nicole Trunfio and Tammy Hembrow. His Instagram reels, filled with hair tips and tricks, regularly go viral and he has recently formed a partnership with local haircare brand Monday, which has just released its new and improved formula to market here in New Zealand.

Having been backstage at Australian Fashion Week in May, he’s got all the hot tips on the trending styles and how to get the look yourself at home.

What have you been noticing is trending in the world of hair so far in 2023?

I’ve just come back from Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, and I’ve seen a lot of natural texture and curls; undone hairstyles and bangs are making a comeback. What’s really trending right now though is the shorter to medium lengths with textured bangs.

Working backstage this year, I absolutely loved the undone hairstyles. Think rock ‘n’ roll but with a more modern, cool-girl vibe. Perhaps it’s the Daisy Jones effect. ‘It’ girls such as Emily Ratajkowski have also been seen rocking a fringe recently.

Some of my favourite looks were from Aje — I loved the slick back undone looks and natural hues — and Bec and Bridge with soft waves and natural colour tones. I also loved Alemais, which was my favourite show for hair and makeup, thanks to the big hair and bold lips.

What are the styling trends you’ve noticed are gaining popularity and how can we achieve these looks at home?

This year is all about undone texture. It’s been a style that I’ve really loved to do throughout my career, so it’s so great to see it come back into focus this year. To get the undone look, make sure you’re first working with hydrated and healthy locks, as dry or damaged hair won’t give the same natural movement. To add some additional texture, use a texturising spray or sea salt spray on upside-down hair, scrunching with your hands as you go.

Colourwise, are there any key hues that are having their time in the spotlight right now?

This year we’re seeing a lot of reds and copper hues, as well as darker brunette tones. No matter your colour or if you have your natural tones, adding a gloss conditions the hair and amplifies colour and shine, creating a magical hue in every light. If you colour your hair, it’s important to use a shampoo and conditioner especially created for colour-treated hair.

When wanting to change up your hair look, what’s the best way to brief your hairstylist?

It’s important in that initial consultation phase to ask your stylist what would suit your natural texture. A good hair stylist will make sure the look you want will also be suitable for your hair type. Give your stylist a starting point of what your desired results are but let them educate you on the best option for your hair type for longevity, as well as the amount of effort and styling involved.

What are some of your favourite Instagram or TikTok accounts to follow for hair trends and inspiration?

Chris Appleton, who works with Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and J Lo, is someone I find so aspirational. He has paved the way for a lot of hair stylists with his work. I also love to follow Irinel de León for her beautiful work with clients such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

What are some of the innovations that are exciting you in the hair industry for 2023?