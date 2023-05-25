Give Your Hair A Helping Hand With These 15 Lovely Accessories

Traditionally the go-to fashion accessory for little ones, barrettes, bows and headbands have recently become a staple piece de resistance for adult ensembles too, offering a simple and chic way to add a little something extra. Here’s how to make a bit of flourish work for you.

A touch of sparkle

While it might feel right to save your embellishments for special occasions, there’s nothing quite like upping the ante on a casual look by adding some jewels. Encrusted bobby pins are a foolproof way to achieve this look, though you’ll find plenty of options in both high and low price points across a range of hair accessories, including headbands, clips and even individual hair gems.

Claw clips won't quit

This Y2K hair must-have has been trending for a few seasons now, and there’s low likelihood of the claw clip falling out of favour anytime soon. Both practical and chic, keeping one in your handbag is a stylish alternative to a basic hair tie; bundling your locks up and securing it in these bold plastic pieces always looks intentional (whether that’s your intent or not).

Hyperbolic headbands

A bold headband solves many so-called hair problems, including skipping wash day and disguising roots, and in 2023, the bigger the band, the better. If you feel too twee with a thin headband, opting for something with adornments, height or thickness is a way to add irony and elevation in an instant. For anyone still unsure, look for a headband in a neutral or block colour with a bit of texture in the fabric to ease you in.

Far-from-basic barrettes

Add detail to the simplest of hairstyles with a minimal barrette. Ideal for sweeping your hair off your face in a half-up-half-down ‘do, there’s no better way to transport your look to the streets of Paris. You’ll get years of wear from a classically elegant hair accessory such as this, but if you’re looking for maximum longevity, brown tort, shiny gold or patent black are fail-safe.

Bow down

The modern take on bows, as with headbands, is to go big or go home. A large velvet bow secured at the back of the head but barely visible from the front is as chic as it gets. DIY with a jumbo velvet or glossy ribbon, either tied straight on to a ponytail or fashioned into a bow first and secured with a hair-toned bobby pin. If that’s too much of a fiddle, you’ll love the myriad of ready-made options, including headbands, currently available for quick styling.