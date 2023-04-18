Ghd’s Duet Style claims to fold the job of a hairdryer and straightener into one, saving time in the morning. Amanda Linnell took the 2-in-1 for a test drive.

The promise

The Ghd Duet Style Professional 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler “quickly transforms hair from wet to styled with revolutionary Ghd air-fusion technology” — well that’s what it says on the box! This sounded like the perfect solution for someone, like me, who spends two minutes blow-drying her hair each morning in a mad rush, and only on special occasions taking the time to smooth it out with straighteners. Could this new styler mean I could be looking sleek and polished every day?

The practice

The Ghd Duet Style is super chic to look at but much bigger than usual straighteners. It starts up with an intensity not dissimilar to a small jet but is no noisier than your normal dryer. It is quite bulky, so takes a few goes to get a handle on it. My hair is fine and straight, but also very long, which means it takes a while to get it properly dry with this and, it might be wishful thinking, but this doesn’t seem to be making the practice faster.

One day, I partially dry my hair first with the hairdryer and then finish it off with the Duet Style, and this seems to be the most effective — and time efficient. However, over time, I get used to using it and I start to rely on it most days. Because of its size, it’s difficult to get it close to the roots, which is frustrating as this is where I use a hairdryer to get some lift.

Once your hair is totally dry, you can switch on the Shine Shot button. This turns off the dryer and ramps up the heat on the straighteners, so you can finish the job to get that sleek and polished finish.

The place

The Duet Style is available at Ghdhair.com/nz. Also available through Mecca.co.nz and selected hair salons nationwide.

The price

$645

The verdict

This is an expensive piece of kit, but on the days when I’m not in such a hurry, I like using it, and the more I do, the better the results. It suits my lazy approach to styling, it leaves my hair looking polished and feeling softer. I would definitely take it travelling instead of lugging both a hairdryer and a straightener.