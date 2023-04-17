Emma Gleason faces the future with this high-tech LED mask from a cult beauty brand.

The promise

This nifty mask targets lines and wrinkles around the eyes — where the skin is thinner and more delicate — and it’s a smart idea indeed to create a device fine-tuned to this particular part of the face, while also offering the purported benefits of light therapy as an at-home experience.

Red light therapy is used in the skincare industry for cosmetic skin concerns, with LEDs emitting low-level wavelengths of red light that penetrate your dermis, where it is thought to help stimulate collagen production, reduce inflammation, firm skin, improve skin elasticity and even out tone and texture,

Traditionally available in clinics, a new generation of portable, at-home devices like this one from Dr Dennis Gross make the treatment more accessible. Positioned as a “game-changing anti-ageing device”, the SpectraLite EyeCare Pro LED Device has 80 LED lights, a gel-cushioned interior and adjustable straps.

While I personally enjoy seeing my face age, and all the character that comes with it, I am aware that some of my habits (squinting, frowning, not wearing sunscreen every day) can have a visible effect on my skin. LED light therapy can help slow this process, so I was intrigued to see what this mask could do.

The practice

I found it easiest to use this mask in the morning, after showering and before applying moisturiser (you need to do it with clean, bare skin) while I sat around drinking my first coffee of the day.

It’s so simple to use and, seemingly, impossible to mess up. You barely have to lift a finger — just strap it on and push the button on the side, which turns on the LEDs. Timing is automatic, three minutes, so you don’t need to worry about leaving it on too long.

The lights themselves are bright red, and while not shining directly at your eyes (don’t do that!) you can see them in your peripheral, which didn’t really bother me. It feels very mildly warm, but that’s the only immediate sensory effect. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Once your three minutes are up and the lights turn themselves off, give the inside a light wipe (if it needs it) and apply some gentle skincare. I just use moisturiser.

The place

The LED eye mask is available at Mecca.co.nz

The price

$336

The verdict

While this mask may look high-tech and daunting, it couldn’t be more of a breeze. As far as beauty tools and treatments go, this is possibly one of the most convenient I’ve ever taken for a spin.

It’s surprisingly gentle, even with my temperamental skin, and results can be seen after a few weeks. After getting up close to the mirror, I think the skin around my eyes does look a little different, and has been feeling less sensitive than usual — I haven’t noticed any new inflammation.

I plan to continue using this doodad, and see how it goes. Plus, it’s quite simply a bit fun. There is, undeniably, a novelty factor. Flashy and futuristic, this device made me feel like I was in The Jetsons, Gattica or Black Mirror.