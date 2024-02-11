What To Expect From Dyson’s New Auckland Pop-Up, Plus Other Exciting Beauty Openings

A holistic skin studio reveals a new identity, a waxing specialist’s big move, and more.

It would be near impossible to document all the movement within the beauty industry over the past year, as 2023 was a tumultuous time at best for service providers.

But there was beauty in the chaos, with many brand founders using this time to go back to ground so to speak, to re-evaluate their spaces (and offering) and come back fighting in 2024.

One such brand is Kumo (formerly known as Skinography), which has undergone a transformation in both the physical and immaterial sense by founder Kate Michelmore to present a reimagined skin studio and retail space in its Jervois Road home.

Another is Rubywaxx, the grooming institution that has called the heart of Auckland’s CBD home since its inception, but has now jumped across town to a cosy loft-style space situated off Ponsonby Road.

Here, we highlight some of the brightest new openings, impressive rebrands and serene studio unveilings across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Experience the magic of the Airwrap multi-styler, Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener at Dyson’s Westfield Albany pop-up.

Dyson Demo pop-up in Westfield Albany

On January 29, Dyson unveiled its first-ever New Zealand Dyson Demo store in the form of an immersive pop-up experience inside one of Auckland’s busiest shopping precincts.

Located inside Westfield Albany, the new Dyson Demo pop-up allows consumers to experience its suite of key technologies — from air purifiers and noise-cancelling headphones to high-performance vacuums and beauty innovations. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

It’s the latter that has us most excited (of course), with Dyson stylists on hand to perform personalised hair health consultations alongside helpful advice on which tools and attachments will suit their hair type and styling needs.

Complimentary styling sessions are also available on a walk-in basis (very handy if you’ve already invested in an Airwrap but feel stumped on how to perfect your technique).

“Dyson operates more than 250 Dyson stores worldwide and our first ever Dyson Demo pop-up in New Zealand will add to our ambitious growth plans for the future. Together with Dyson’s direct online store, the new space in Auckland forms a part of our growing ambitions in direct-to-consumer retail, providing consumers with opportunities to discover the Dyson technology through both the virtual and physical world,” says Roland Krueger, Dyson CEO.

Dyson Demo, Westfield Albany, 219 Don McKinnon Drive, Albany. Open daily from 9am-6pm, or until 9pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10am-5.30pm on Sundays.

Hookd Hair marks new beginning for Loxy’s alum

While we’re still grieving the closure of Loxy’s last May, a few new salons have emerged in its place — helmed by the talented creatives who once called the blush-pink hair haven home.

Like Hookd Hair in Mt Eden, which houses three Loxy’s alumni — Katie Hook, Israel Brittencourt and Tessa Burlison.

Situated a few doors up from iconic gig venue The Powerstation, Hookd is a light-filled nook that promises a contemporary salon experience and a few pieces of housemade chocolate bark to nibble on while you wait for your colour to process.

Products from Davroe and ColorWow line the wavy white shelves, which were installed by Tessa’s uncle. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Whether you’re after high-saturation, universal colour, glossy extensions to add body and length, or highlights so seamlessly blended into your natural hair they’re practically imperceptible, the team at Hookd are experts in their field.

Hookd Hair, 29D Mount Eden Road, Grafton.

Skinography’s chapter ends, with the unveiling of Kumo Concept Store and Skin Spa

It’s been five years since renowned skin expert Kate Michelmore opened the doors to Skinography, first in Ōrākei Bay Village and later taking up residency in Ponsonby’s Jervois Road. But now the brand as we know it will cease to exist, making way for Kumo’s journey to begin.

Kumo, Kate’s self-founded skincare brand, grew its roots in cosmetic chemistry, and now forms the basis of a reimagined skin studio and concept store in the same location Skinography once sat.

“The transition to Kumo signifies more than just a change in name; it’s a reflection of our dedication to providing an unparalleled skincare experience. Our mission is to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and cultivate radiant, healthy skin,” Kate says of the rebrand.

Backed by two decades of experience in the industry, Kate sought to develop her own skincare range after working with clients suffering from reactive skin concerns like barrier disorders, eczema and atopic dermatitis, hormonal acne or menopause-adjacent skin ails.

Her quest saw Kate immerse herself in the world of cosmetic chemistry, harnessing a blend of natural, bioactive and medical-grade ingredients to build her range of results-driven formulas.

“The Kumo flagship retail space and skin spa in Ponsonby will continue to offer the same exceptional facial rituals that Skinography was renowned for, with an expanded focus on the holistic well-being of clients. From serene treatment rooms to an inviting retail area featuring the complete Kumo skincare range, the space has been meticulously designed to provide a seamless and salubrious experience,” she says.

Kumo Concept Store & Skin Spa, 23A Jervois Road, Ponsonby.

Waxing expert moves across town

After 25 years in business, Rubywaxx has shifted across town to a state-of-the-art new clinic inside the iconic All Saints Shopping Centre in Ponsonby. The express waxing specialist was founded in 1997 by Ruby Francis but was sold in 2017 to Deb Barham.

The space, which was designed by Auckland-based studio Material Creative, includes three boutique rooms — two for grooming appointments and one for lengthier treatments such as microblading, cosmetic injectables, IPL and facials.

Rubywaxx, 14/282 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby.

A fresh new look for East Day Spa

Auckland icon East Day Spa experienced a facelift of sorts last May, with its flagship location in the heart of the CBD transformed into a sophisticated space befitting its elevated treatment menu.

The renovation extends to a new state-of-the-art tepidarium, complete with five Italian stone loungers that emit a gentle heat, allowing up to 30 minutes of total bliss.

East Day Spa, The Grand by SkyCity Level 3/90 Federal Street, Auckland CBD.

The Face Place goes Commercial

At the end of last year, The Face Place revealed its Britomart clinic would be closing its door to make way for a brand-new Commercial Bay clinic early in 2024.

While details were kept to a minimum, an e-newsletter revealed that the upgraded and spacious environment would only serve to complement the cutting-edge beauty treatments performed inside. Watch this space.

