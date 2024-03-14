Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick — it’s Viva Beauty Week. Below, makeup artists share their favourite foundations, and the one formula that came highly recommended time and time again.

Selecting the right foundation for you is no mean feat.

There are a few factors to consider before you shop the shelves — like your skin type, skin concerns and lifestyle — but personal preference also plays a major part in how you like yours to sit, feel and wear throughout the day.

No one understands the complexity of acing your base products quite like makeup artists, which is why we’ve asked 10 of the country’s top talent for the inside scoop on which foundations they reach for time and time again.

From lightweight formulas that promise a glowing complexion, to weightier options that won’t budge under hot lights for use on stage or screen, below we quiz the professionals for the best foundations they use on their clients and themselves.

Annalee Kemsley

Taranaki-based makeup artist Annalee Kemsley has made a name for herself as the makeup artist in-the-know for weddings and special occasions in the central North Island. Her deep knowledge of textures and formulas has seen her host multiple masterclasses for beauty brands in the luxury sector, as well as create bespoke content for brands to be shared on her social media platforms.

The foundations I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

I use a mixture of foundation brands in my kit, giving me the ability to customise the perfect formulation for each client’s skin. For brides, I love three different foundations. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118, is truly top tier, delivering a natural yet flawlessly airbrushed finish that many of my clients desire. It’s versatile, offering light coverage or buildable-to-full coverage, all while maintaining its longevity throughout the day. My personal favourite.

YSL All Hours Foundation, $113. The latest version of All Hours is a go-to choice for bridal parties seeking makeup that lasts from morning until night. With its reliable, matte full coverage, it achieves a seamless look that resembles skin while keeping it hydrated with hyaluronic acid.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup, $89. An oldie but reliable goodie, I love having this in my kit, especially for the wide range of undertones the line provides for all skin types.

Application tip: I love using a dense fluffy brush like the Hourglass Foundation/Blush Brush No. 2, $120, or the Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush, $91, and then finishing with a beauty blender if needed.

Setting tip: I love using Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $91, with a powder puff.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Kate Solley

Kate Solley is the makeup artist on speed dial for some of Auckland’s most notable influencers and entrepreneurs, and is booked up for weddings almost a year in advance. Now, the former M.A.C educator (who trained a handful of the makeup artists included in this piece) is sharing her knowledge with the masses via Kate Solley Workshops, a series of masterclasses that teach experienced artists and novices how to master their makeup bags.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

This season I have been loving the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118. I love this because I can apply it really sheer for a mother-of-the-bride who doesn’t wear foundation and just wants something to even out her skin, or I can use it for my bride who wants a fuller coverage that will cover her pigment or acne scaring. No matter how much product I apply, it lasts all day and has a beautiful silk/satin finish.

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ...

I really like using a sheer foundation on shoots, then I can build up my coverage with concealer where needed. I like Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops, $132. It gives you a little bit of coverage but still has your skin looking like skin. Imagine mixing a serum with a sheer foundation.

The best concealers to pair with ... I go between the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $76, and the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, $68. Medium coverage but a beautiful hydrating finish.

Application tip: My favourite foundation brush is the Mecca Complexion Buffing Brush, $25. Trust me when I say this is the best $25 spent. I have so many of them. I am a huge fan of brushes over beauty blenders or hands, so this brush is a must-have.

Setting tip: I tend to only set the foundation right at the end of doing the makeup, and when I do I only powder through through the T-zone. My favourite powder is the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $91. I love this powder because you can apply it throughout the day and it doesn’t go cakey. It comes in three beautiful shades too. I tend to use the translucent shade on the majority of clients.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Rebekah Banks

If it’s a good-to-glow finish you’re after, then Rebekah Banks is the makeup artist for you. Whether she’s creating special occasion makeup, designing looks for brand campaigns or curating photoshoots with her best friends, Rebekah’s fresh, youthful beauty looks are something to behold.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

My favourite foundations to use for special-occasion makeups are YSL All Hours Foundation, $113, for a soft matte luminous finish, or Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, $75, for a more glowy finish. They both provide a great amount of coverage and longevity for all-day wear, while looking fresh and radiant. Both have an amazing shade range too, which is important when working with many different skin tones.

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ...

I love using Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118, it lets the skin look like skin and has a beautiful natural finish. I use the same concealers as mentioned for special-occasion makeup. And then I use By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder 8HA, $42, to set only certain areas — under the eyes, and over any texture or imperfections to minimise these reflecting under the light.

Application tip: I love using the big buffing brushes from the Max and Louie Brush Set, $92. They’re extremely soft yet dense and blend everything really well. They make it easy to control the amount of coverage you’re getting with your application too.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally are ...

I have been obsessed with using the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Serum Foundation, $75, in the shade N6 for a while — it’s the perfect coverage and glowy finish for me. If I’m only wearing one makeup product, it’s going to be this! Lately, I’ve been using Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer, $69, in the shade Light, it’s a buildable, medium coverage and lasts all day.

Sarika Patel

After cutting her teeth at M.A.C, Sarika branched out into freelance work and hasn’t looked back. Incredibly skilled in her craft (and likely one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet), Sarika is just as at home working on set for editorials as she is prepping a bride for her big day.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ... M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $77, for two reasons — the shade range caters to my clients with skin of colour and for skin that doesn’t look too oily in the summer.

The best concealer to pair with ... I love the Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $56, for long-wearing coverage (applied using a small soft blending brush for medium coverage).

Application tip: Use a brush! Preferably a softer brush like the My Kit Co My Smoothing Foundation Brush 0.14, $31, for a non-cakey and weightless application.

Setting tip: Use a small-to-medium-sized brush using Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $91.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally are ...

I love my face to look as glowing and radiant as possible, especially as the days and months are cooling down. I’m loving M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid Foundation, $77, it gives a little coverage (not too much) with a beautiful glowing sheen. It’s an easy to transition from a little bit of everyday makeup, to work, or an evening makeup too. My skin tone changes dramatically between summer and winter, so my AW shade is NC37 (these shades run a bit darker). In summer, I would just use it on my cheeks, so it added a glow, but not too much! Plus, the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Undereye Brightener, $51, in the shade Honey.

Kath Gould

Adept at creating looks that last for both stage, screen and on set, Kath Gould has cemented her stellar reputation within the industry and works with a long list of celebrities and notable Kiwis who repeatedly turn to her for their glam. Most recently, Kath was the makeup artist behind Jacinda Ardern’s bridal beauty look, which garnered attention the world over.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ...

The best concealer to pair with ... Colour-correcting concealers, like the Bobbi Brown Skin Corrector Sticks, $74, are versatile for addressing under-eye darkness or pigmentation across all clients.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Liz Hyun

A true creative, Liz’s dynamic makeup looks beautifully reflect the personality of the wearer, from bubblegum pink eye makeup and fluttery lashes, to time-honoured red lips and a glowing complexion. Her level of artistry is something younger artists aspire to, and her ability to switch between looks so seamlessly further proves her years of experience.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

My favourite foundation for special-occasion makeup for clients is the Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup, $89. I have been using this in my kit for years because it’s the longest-wearing foundation I’ve come across so far. This is even through hot, humid weather conditions and for stage performances! I adapt skincare and primers to the client’s skin type beforehand. Products that are long-wearing and require minimal touch-ups are my number one priority as an artist.

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ... M.A.C Face and Body Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, $77, has been used in my kit for years. I love that it’s super-sheer and has a similar consistency and finish to a tinted moisturiser, which reads beautifully on camera. I pair this with the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Undereye Brightener, $51.

The best concealer to pair with ... My favourite concealer to use is the Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Undereye Brightener, $51, as these are hydrating, colour correcting and very lightweight, which means they won’t settle into skin texture, especially around the eye area.

Application tip: I like to use brushes for my clients. A couple of my favourite foundation brushes are the It Cosmetics Complexion Perfection Brush #7, $88, and the Real Techniques Seamless Complexion Brush, $20.

Setting tip: I like to use a loose setting powder generously with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, $58. I love the wide range of shades available, which means no grey cast and true to colour. At the final step, I love to set the makeup with the One/Size Beauty by Patrick Starr On Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, $65.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally are ...

I’m in love with K-Beauty. Koreans have mastered the “no-makeup makeup” look even before it was a trend in Western culture, so they have so many incredible products available on the market. The one I’m personally using for the daytime is the Clio Kill Cover Mesh Glow Cushion, $58, in the shade 4 Ginger. It feels lightweight and gives the skin a hydrated, glowy look. I can apply this product in two minutes, which is the best part of using cushion compacts. In the evening, I use the Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup, $89, in the shade Desert Beige 2N1, if I need to ensure the makeup lasts through a big event or in hot weather conditions. I use the Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $56, in the shade Light Neutral 22N, sparingly with a beauty blender as you only need a tiny amount to get the coverage.

Gabrielle Houghton

Bringing fresh energy and excitement to the New Zealand makeup scene is Hamilton-based makeup artist Gabrielle Houghton. After establishing a solid client base of regulars and working on countless weddings, Gabrielle has gone on to launch GH Academy, a makeup training academy that aims to educate the next generation of makeup artists.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

My favourite foundation, and what I will be using on my wedding day this year, is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118. I love how beautifully it photographs, which is truly skin-like. Something important to me in a foundation is a malleable formula that can be manipulated and controlled with different primers and powders. Giorgio Armani really fits this brief. By simply switching up the primer you can totally change the finish, which is really important if you aren’t wanting to spend a lot of money on different foundations for yourself, or your kit!

The best concealer to pair with ... I love using concealer to do the heavy lifting required for skin imperfections or distractions, so I love a good full-coverage concealer in my bridal looks. This means I can get away with using a tiny amount, sheered out. Some favourites are Natasha Denona HY-Glam Concealer, $55, or, for my full-coverage aficionado clients, Too Faced Born This Way Multi-Use Concealer, $70.

Setting tip: For a bridal look that still wants to look skin-like, I prefer to prime according to the finish I want, taking pressure off setting powder to do the work. Although, I can’t go past Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting & Blotting Powder, $57, to instantly de-shine and smooth.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Same as above! I’m a real mixer, as I love to use different foundation shades to sculpt and define my fair skin, rather than using contours or bronzers. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation comes in a travel size, so I usually keep a couple of these on hand in different shades! My true shade is 4, but my “pretending I’m more tanned than I am shade” is 5.5.

For daily wear, I’m not worried about full coverage as much as I am about my under-eyes looking dry, so I find Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $76, perfect for lightening and brightening.

Kasia Stanicich

As warm and charismatic in person as she is on TikTok, it’s easy to see why Christchurch-based makeup artist Kasia Stanicich is booked up a year in advance. When she’s not working with clients or teaching masterclasses, Kasia shares her profound knowledge of makeup and skincare across her social media platforms, with fun, easy-to-understand tutorials and shopping guides.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

After many years of trying and refining, I’ve got a few, but my top two kit staples are NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $91, and Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118. Both offer the client a beautiful skin-like finish that’s super flexible and able to be built up. My entire beauty ethos is about soft glam, so I want something that performs but doesn’t drown the skin.

The best concealer to pair with ... Concealer is my least favourite makeup product *ever*, and is the one I switch up the most, but one I am loving for the first time in a long time is the Natasha Denona HY-Glam Concealer, $55. It’s genuinely hydrating and blurring, and the shade range is unmatched.

Application tip: I am a brush girl through and through. I like a flat, dense brush (Mecca Complexion Buffing Brush, $25, hello!) for more coverage and to really push it into the skin, or a flat/fluffy hybrid (the Sephora Collection Pro Foundation Brush #56, $55) to sheer a product right out.

Setting tip: I use a lot of cream products, as I find they blend well and become one with the foundation (rather than layers on layers). Then I use a little RCMA No Colour Powder, $28, which always does the trick (and means I only need to carry the one shade — a win for my back!).

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Much like many artists, I am the B team — my kit gets all the luxury goodies but I prefer to hunt out the drugstore gems. I’d say I’ve got about 5-6 on rotation at any one time, but one I’ll always go back to is L’Oreal Paris True Match Foundation, $24, in the shade 2N (both the foundation and serum) for hydrating coverage that actually lasts the day. This is one of the best foundations I’ve tried, and is a huge hero in my lessons for its accessible price point and user-friendly shade range. I’m currently still throwing a concealer-related tantrum, so it’s Natasha Denona HY-Glam Concealer, $55, in the shade N2, too.

Kiekie Stanners

Long-time contributor and friend of Viva, Kiekie Stanners is one of the country’s top makeup artists for good reason. Her unique ability to translate a brief into a series of inspired makeup looks is seriously impressive (trust us, we’ve seen her in action many times). She’s well-known for her years spent leading teams backstage at New Zealand Fashion Week, aligning with local fashion designers to inform makeup looks on campaigns and educating thousands of up-and-coming makeup artists as they enter the industry.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ... YSL All Hours Foundation, $113.

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ... Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118.

The best concealer to pair with... Kosas Revealer Concealer, $58.

Application tip: M.A.C 128S Split Fibre Brush, $97. I know this is marketed as a small powder brush, but I love to use this for liquid foundation to apply and buff it out seamlessly and provide a veil of product.

Setting tip: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder, $58, to lightly matte down shine, and provide an airbrushed effect to skin. M.A.C Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $77, if a client desires fuller coverage, a satin matte finish and extreme longwear.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally ...

Grayson Coutts

It’s clear how passionate Grayson Coutts is about makeup. In his years in the industry, he’s developed a deep understanding of how to achieve a flawless finish. He’s always open to sharing his knowledge with consumers and fellow artists, beautifully explaining the method behind the looks he creates.

The foundation I use for special-occasion makeup like weddings or events ...

The foundation I reach for the most in my kit is Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $118. There’s a reason it’s stood the test of time for so long. I love the skin-like texture, medium buildable coverage and satin finish. It comes in a fantastic range of shades, has excellent staying power and photographs beautifully.

The foundation I use in editorials or photoshoots ...

Often in editorials, things can be a bit more paired back, so I’ll frequently use a tinted moisturiser or just a concealer where needed, but more often than not I’m reaching for M.A.C Face and Body Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation, $77. It’s incredibly lightweight, hydrating and really does look just like skin, not makeup; so for undetectable, natural coverage, I love it. Often, you’re blending makeup down onto the body for shoots so it makes sense to use something that beautifully transitions from face to body makeup with no difference in texture or tone.

Sometimes, I’ll reach for the Kevin Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer, $72. These are incredibly highly pigmented concealers that can be mixed with moisturiser or primer to sheer them right down or used neat for full coverage. On shoots we’re changing looks frequently or I’m there to touch up, so I’m usually not so fanatical about setting the makeup as such. Instead, I’ll often wait until the model is on set to see exactly where on the face requires powder to mute any unwanted shine and address it quickly then and there.

The best concealer to pair with ... Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, $76, which obviously pairs brilliantly. Alternatively, I usually use the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $62, and correctors. Always do foundation first, then concealer after.

Application tip: I usually use the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Brush, $91. This brush has the perfect density and surface area for foundation application as you can really press and stipple the brush into the skin for a seamless finish with no streaks or texture. Occasionally, I’ll use a damp Beautyblender, $34, to finish and apply a very sheer second layer of coverage on top for a flawless, airbrushed-looking finish.

Setting tip: I’m a big believer in using setting spray throughout the makeup process. I use setting spray over the top of all the skincare at the beginning. Then I spritz again after eye makeup application, usually again after all the cream or liquid face makeup (foundation, concealer, creme bronzer etc), and then again at the very end. I also use the By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder 8HA, $42, in the shade 0-Colourless to set the face after the initial application.

The foundation and concealer I wear personally are ...

Personally, I like a really sheer lightweight base, so I have fallen in love with the Sisley Paris Phyto-Hydra Teint Beautifying Tinted Moisturiser, $180, in #2. It’s a skincare and makeup hybrid, so ideal for everyday use as it’s actually feeding your skin essential plant-based extracts at the same time. It’s so quick and easy to apply, it literally melts into the skin, and has a beautiful, fresh, skin-like texture to it. I press it on with my hands over a primer and press a touch of By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder 8HA, $42, on top for longevity.

I love the YSL Touche Eclait High Cover Concealer, $84, in the shade 2.5. It’s in a pen format with a washable applicator, which is really easy and quick for me and I like the coverage and finish to it.

