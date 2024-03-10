It’s back, bigger and better than ever! Welcome to Viva Beauty Week for 2024, our week-long spotlight on all things beauty.

Our week-long celebration of all things beauty will see our website transformed into a hub of all things skincare, makeup, hair care and more, with expert-led stories, Viva team recommendations, makeup makeovers and more, as curated by beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti.

If you’ve ever wondered if your skin is dry or just a little dehydrated, which foundations makeup artists actually use on themselves, how to keep your beauty look fresh for the change in season, or where to find the best makeup products in the supermarket aisle — you’ve come to the right place.

Join us each day for inspiring reads and whimsical beauty shoots, and discover our extra special beauty special inside Wednesday’s issue of The New Zealand Herald.

Check back each day for our daily dispatch of beauty content — you don’t want to miss this.

Collage / Julia Gessler

We’ve uncovered the best new beauty launches of 2024 (so far)

Needless to say, our beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti has already tried a lot of beauty products this year. “It’s hard to believe we’re almost a quarter of the way through 2024, but if the beauty launch calendar is anything to go by, January 1 feels light years ago,” she says. From a pigment-busting serum to Glossier’s new bronzer and a cossetting hair mask to enhance hair’s shine, here’s every new launch she’s loved.

Read the full story here.