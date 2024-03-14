Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick — it’s Viva Beauty Week. Move over, hot pink rabbits. These sex toys are as chic as they are discreet.

Ask anyone who dabbles in a little alone time and chances are they’ll have a salacious story about how their child/mother-in-law/Airbnb guest somehow stumbled upon a sex toy stashed in their top drawer.

Although we’re all for removing the shame from sexuality (it’s 2024, after all), there are still plenty of people out there who would rather their pleasure-giving gadgets err on the side of subtlety.

Enter the new era of chic sex toys which you could easily pass off as everyday items (Apple AirPods or icecream scoop, anyone?).

Below, we survey seven of the most discreet sex toys to buzz off with (or sit atop your bedside table, should you wish).

Disguised in a slim-line case reminiscent of Apple AirPods, the new O-Pod is shaped like a singular earbud and uses three levels of suction in two different patterns to keep the good times going. It’s rechargeable up to three times when stashed in its case (which can be plugged in using a USB-C cable). Despite its miniature size, this tiny but mighty toy is waterproof and whisper quiet, and can be used solo or for partner play.

It would be easy to confuse this tear-drop-shaped gadget for a porcelain pear or a Beautyblender, but really it’s a high-powered, six-speed external vibrator. Crafted from 100 per cent medical grade silicone, the Essensual Vibe highlights an ergonomic design (meaning it’s easily held if you’re planning on a marathon solo sesh), is USB rechargeable and virtually silent when switched on.

Shaped like an icecream scoop, this flexible, silicone-based toy is designed to replicate the sensations of oral sex. Touted as a “tongue vibrator”, this device isn’t limited to the vulva alone, and can be used on all of the erogenous zones during foreplay like the neck, nipples, inner thighs or belly. It features four speeds and two pulse modes, and lasts for up to four hours of fun with AA batteries.

This petite-sized bullet has plenty of five-star reviews online, so you know it packs a punch. Waterproof and comfortable to use, this mini vibrator is sure to appeal to newbies and pro-masturbators alike with its 10 different modes and pretty pink packaging.

The conical shape and non-intimidating design of the Ambrette Ornamental Wand Vibrator gives the phrase “object of desire” double meaning. This wand vibrator is an excellent option for external stimulation, with its vibrating head able to massage and stimulate erogenous zones and intimate areas. Not to mention it doubles as a stress reliever and can alleviate muscle pain and tension.

No one’s going to ask you any prying questions if they happen upon this lipstick-shaped vibrator in your handbag or at home. Featuring three vibrations and 10 pleasure patterns, this petite yet powerful vibrator moonlights as a chic black lipstick bullet. It connects with the Lovense Remote app, allowing you to create your own patterns, sync it to your sexy soundtrack, or allow your partner to mix it up for you.

Developed by sexpert Alicia Sinclair, the Le Wand Point is a compact mini vibe that can be used hands-free in between partners or to lay on for both vulva and clitorial stimulation. Housed discreetly in a chic suede pouch and featuring a travel-lock function, this waterproof vibe intensifies orgasms with its 15 vibration modes and six levels of intensity.

With advice for the (s)experts.

The sensitising sexual wellness treatments you didn’t know about. If it’s Earth-shattering orgasms you’re after, consider one of these hot procedures.

Ask an expert: My new partner wants to tie me up in bed. Should I let them? Sexpert Emma Hewitt guides a reader into the steamy waters of BDSM.

What do your sexual fantasies say about you? More than you think. Sex is a physical experience. But what happens in our minds matters too.

Lost your libido lately? You’re not alone. As our stress levels skyrocket, our sex drives are plummeting. What can we do about it?