Eschewing the trend of separate spaces, this Milford family home blends play, comfort and connection in every corner.

Sometimes families planning a new home want to keep separate zones for adults and children, giving everyone their own space.

That wasn’t the brief for this family home in the North Shore suburb of Milford, says Michael Cooper, of Michael Cooper Architects. It was exactly the opposite.

Entryway. Photo / Michael Cooper

“Their requirements were for an open-plan layout that created connectivity for the family and a strong emphasis for outdoor living,” he says.

“Their vision was to create inviting spaces where family could gather and enjoy time together.”

Living Room. Photo / Michael Cooper

Bathroom. Photo / Michael Cooper

The design needed to reflect their lifestyle but also have areas for relaxation and quiet times.

Modern living was a key consideration. They wanted a contemporary luxury family home that combined sleek finishes with comfortable and functional living spaces.

“Outdoor living was particularly important to the clients,” says Cooper.

They wanted a vibrant space, including a pool, gardens, a cosy fireplace and a golf putting green for family fun.

Poolside. Photo / Supplied

“This emphasis on outdoor leisure drove many design decisions and led to the concept of blending indoor and outdoor areas,” he says.

His design used glass sliding doors to create a transition between the two spaces and flood the indoor living areas with natural light. This created a real sense of space throughout the ground floor with its high ceilings.

Dining Room. Photo / Supplied

Kitchen. Photo / Supplied

The façade is striking. The exterior of the home features formed concrete walls contrasted with Abodo cladding, which sets the scene for the luxurious and functional features when you enter the front door.

The owners wanted sustainable living and solar panels for energy efficiency, all within easy walking distance of Milford village.

"They loved how modern family living was integrated into a building with striking architectural features." The result was family living, in tranquillity.