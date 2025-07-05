A facade based on twin gables turned an unassuming brick cottage into a stylish home for today’s lifestyles.

A thoughtful renovation has transformed this tired 1980s brick bungalow into a twin-gable stunner.

The semi-retired owners wanted a home ideal for relaxed, flexible living in a vibrant community, says Barry Connor of Barry Connor Architectural Design in Christchurch.

The house is in a quiet, leafy Christchurch suburb and was originally designed in 1980 by Trengrove and Blunt architects. Its classic two-bedroom layout is seen in many of the other homes along the street.

BEFORE: The classic 1980 bungalow. Photo / Hazel Redmond

Connor says: “The homeowners wanted a modern transformation that honoured the home’s architectural heritage.”

Avid gardeners, they wanted the house to be better connected to the established garden.

The original layout had rooms radiating from a large central foyer, enclosing a private rear courtyard, and an exposed grass terrace facing the street.

It may have been functional for the way of life of decades ago when it was built, says Connor, but the layout lacked openness, so the design opened up the internal spaces, so interior living spaces were better connected to the outdoors.

Photo / Hazel Redmond Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

The design repurposes existing spaces but also adds new features. The renovation is centred around two striking gables.

One extends the previous hip roof over the garage and has a guest suite at the rear. There’s a new master suite near a private front courtyard, with an ensuite bathroom.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

A flexible guest suite at the rear doubles as a secondary living room. A feature is a window seat for relaxing, connecting directly to the garden.

The second gable houses the main living areas, in an open-plan layout that flows into both the front and rear courtyards.

Photo / Hazel Redmond

There’s plenty of privacy for the couple, with a brick wall covered with Boston ivy protecting the street side.

Says Connor: “Sustainability was a key consideration throughout the project. We minimised construction waste by repurposing existing spaces, using low-maintenance materials and reducing demolition.”

Photo / Hazel Redmond Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Roof overhangs were designed to prevent overheating in summer, reducing energy use and enhancing the home’s overall efficiency.

The addition was modest in size at only 17sq m, but the reconfigured layout, flexible social spaces and the removal of older conservatories and bay windows mean every part of the home has been thoughtfully redesigned.

“The owners now have a versatile, engaging living environment,” says Connor.