Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick — it’s Viva Beauty Week. Kim Kardashian’s former executive assistant Stephanie Shepherd talks New Zealand fashion, beauty and more.

Few people understand the meticulous machine that is the Kardashian family business quite like Stephanie Shepherd (or to the initiated, Steph Shep).

For four years, from 2013 to 2017, Steph was Kim Kardashian’s right-hand woman while working for Kardashian West Brands. And while the duo famously parted ways in 2017, the amicable split means they remain close friends to this day.

Six years on, Steph has forged her own path — one that reaches far beyond the entertainment industry and sees her helm Future Earth, a not-for-profit climate education platform, collaborating with mindful beauty brands and cementing her aesthetic within the Los Angeles fashion scene.

Her approach to fashion highlights clean lines and slick tailoring, a clever combination of sweeping coats and wear-everywhere pants, through to sexier ensembles with peek-a-boo cut-outs and sensual textures like lace and silk.

It makes sense, then, that Steph felt like a natural fit to front Paris Georgia’s latest fashion campaign, Elemental, which launches today.

Photo / Thistle Brown

Photographed by previous Viva contributor and NYC-based New Zealand stylist/photographer Thistle Brown (also the founder of Thistles eyewear), the new campaign puts the spotlight on Steph, the quintessential Paris Georgia muse, with street posters launching across Los Angeles from today.

"Steph has always been a muse of ours and when we finally met in LA for a collection launch party, there was a natural connection between us," explains Paris Georgia co-founder Georgia Cherrie.

“Since then we’ve been talking about working together and this collection launch felt like the perfect moment. Steph embodies a beautiful confidence and strong voice in everything she does that feels innate to our brand. We wanted the campaign to express this powerful energy, someone who feels effortless in the garments, and we thought who better than Steph, captured by our dear friend Thistle Brown. It’s a dream come true to work with such a talented duo.”

Below, Steph shares her take on the future-focused design duo, her muses and her signature beauty aesthetic.

Paris Georgia is one of New Zealand’s leading fashion brands. What about the brand resonates with you and your personal style? Any personal favourites from the collection?

Firstly, I love that the brand is female-founded. I was always really drawn to their line because they have a lot of pieces that feel like really elevated takes on staple closet items, modern classics, and they always style them really well. I like pieces that I know I will have in my closet for years and the styles and quality from Paris Georgia are just that.

Photo / Thistle Brown

What was your relationship like growing up with fashion? Did you have anyone who inspired you growing up?

I didn’t have a tonne of access to the fashion I know now growing up in a small town in Ohio. But as a young girl, I loved playing dress up and I think that continued through my adolescence. I really love expressing my individuality through clothes. I’ve always really enjoyed putting an outfit together and feeling confident when I walk out the door. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen then, now and forever inspo!

What do you think your younger self would think about all the opportunities (fashion, beauty, philanthropic and otherwise) you’ve been presented with throughout your career to date?

I think she would be grateful and proud. I don’t know, that’s always such a hard thing to answer because I don’t think I could’ve ever predicted to have had the opportunities I have had. But my mom instilled a strong work ethic in me, so I think no matter what path I would’ve taken, that innate will to be better and work harder would guide me.

Photo / Thitsle Brown

Your signature beauty look emanates effortless beauty. Is this something you dial up or down depending on your outfit? Or do you prefer to keep your makeup chic and timeless no matter what you’re wearing?

That’s really nice to say. I typically keep it pretty simple regardless of my look. I like minimal makeup, a no-makeup makeup look at times. Sometimes my makeup artist, Yukari Bush, will add a winged liner, but so far that’s as adventurous as I’ve gotten.

You’ve been widely praised across social media for your “glass skin” — what’s your secret? Is it all down to a consistent skincare routine, high-performance makeup, or a combination of both?

I have a really great dermatologist, Christie Kidd in Beverly Hills. I have a really great facialist in New York, Cynthia Rivas. I have a great facialist in London, Fatma Shaheen. Over the years I’ve dialled in my skin routine through trial and error and I’ve invested in the upkeep of facials and treatments and my hero products from IS Clinical. My parents also had really good youthful skin, so shoutout to them for the good genes.

