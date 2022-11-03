A Night In New York With Paris Georgia, Gabriella Karefa Johnson & Friends

On Tuesday night New Zealand fashion label Paris Georgia celebrated the launch of its new collection, Collection 06, held at Graydon Carter’s New York institution The Waverly Inn surrounded by a coterie of friends, muses and family.

Presiding over the occasion were the label's two founding designers Georgia Cherrie and Paris Mitchell Temple, alongside friend and muse Gabriella Karefa Johnson, Vogue's global contributing fashion editor at large. Known for her individual style and ushering in a fresh and inclusive perspective at Vogue through her styling work, Gabriella has previously featured in the brand's muse series.

An intimate dinner held at The Waverly Hill. Photo / Supplied

"Gabriella is the true embodiment of our definition of muse," says Georgia. "A strong, warm and honest leader whose voice and vision we admire wholeheartedly. Her presence is commanding and her captivating energy is so uniquely hers."

"An advocate for change and diversity, she isn't afraid to speak her truth. It's no surprise to have watched her grow into such a position of power at Vogue. She's a visionary, and we couldn't be more proud to be partnering with her."

Paris Mitchell Temple and Lorde. Photo / Supplied

To mark the special occasion, a stylish guest list included supermodel Helena Christensen, legendary fashion editor and Vogue's sustainability editor Tonne Goodman, Grammy-winning musician and Viva Volume Seven inaugural guest editor Lorde, models Paloma Elsesser and Jordan Daniels, and Australian model and entrepreneur Lara Worthington.

Helena Christensen. Photo / Supplied

"We both love an intimate party and an opportunity to celebrate," says Georgia. "It's easy to get caught up in the ever-moving cycle of the industry but it's so important to remember to come up for air. These events give us a moment to pause and celebrate with the incredible people who have supported us and most importantly thank them. We're so grateful to be surrounded by such a strong community of people who are so supportive."

The brand's immense international success is also in part to its high-profile customers including Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Kate Hudson.

But all paths lead to home and a slice of New Zealand was present on the occasion as guests were gifted an element of Aotearoa, inspired by the duo's favourite place a small secluded beach on the Coromandel Peninsula known locally as Whau Whau.

Lara Worthington. Photo / Supplied

New Zealand maker Tana Mitchell created a limited-edition incense holder made from driftwood collected from Whau Whau Beach, cast in bronze and hand-finished.

"The bespoke incense holder is paired with 'Grounded', an incense crafted by Los Angeles-based New Zealander Emily L'Ami of Bodah," says Paris.

"Made in Japan, each gift is wrapped in repurposed fabric from the collection, in a custom Paris Georgia colour we named ‘sea’ which felt perfectly fitting, alongside a hard copy of our muses series."

Georgia and Paris with model Paloma Elsesser. Photo / Supplied

It's also a full circle moment for the pair who counts New York as a home away from home; Paris also worked alongside Gabriella at Vogue six years ago.

"I lived in New York in my early 20s so there's always a comforting familiarity with the city," says Paris.

"My brother and his whānau of four live there too so it’s got a special place in my heart."

"It’s the city that kicked off our business back in 2015 when local designer/store owner and showroom Maryam Nassir Zadeh picked up Paris Georgia."