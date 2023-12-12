From Te Tai Tokerau to New York City, stylist, photographer and designer Thistle Brown shares the inspiration behind his eyewear label, Thistles, as it finds a physical home in Aotearoa — just in time for summer.

Over the past year, stylist, photographer and designer Thistle Brown has been busy honing the foundations for his label, Thistles, which had its official launch in May with two sunglass styles: The AL, a contemporary take on an oversized sunglass style inspired by perennial eyewear muse Jackie Onasis; and The Thistle, a sleek update on a classic Wayfarer frame.

Since its launch, Thistles eyewear designs have been seen on a coterie of friends, muses and famous faces, including Alexa Chung, who wore a pair of The ALs at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July. At New York Fashion Week in October, model Kaia Gerber wore her pair while off-duty in between shows.

Speaking from his studio in New York, the multi-faceted creative says he is looking forward to seeing the brand find its physical home at Simon James, and joining a roster of international retailers including Maraym Nassir Zadeh’s stylish Parisian outpost on Rue la Fayette (Thistle has long served as a stylist and creative collaborator for the designer’s mainline) along with Studio AMT in Seoul and Carmen in Amsterdam (which also stocks New Zealand darlings Paris Georgia).

Thistle’s previous contribution to Viva included a poignant photo essay in collaboration with childhood friend and writer Samuel Tekani, celebrating the rangatahi of his homeland of Te Tai Tokerau for volume three of Viva Magazine in 2021.

“New Zealand’s summer to me is very sensory and precious,” says Thistle. “I have some of my fondest memories back home with friends and family during the summer holidays. There is such a flow to the New Zealand summer that doesn’t exist anywhere else. It’s all about spending time with the people who make you laugh the most and are down for the adventure.”

Along with friend and longtime collaborator Callan Malone, the former AUT fashion student has focused on creating an eyewear brand that offers a considered and timeless approach to an otherwise trend-driven and oversaturated accessory category.

“I love that sunglasses hold a universal value. They serve as an anchor to someone’s outfit and then, not only do they become a tangible accessory that adds that special touch, but also there is a complete functionality to them.”

Kalman Ocheltree wearing The Thistle sunglasses. Photo / Thistle Brown Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“We aimed to establish a strong foundation for our brand, acknowledging the pervasive visual clutter in the market. My belief in the enduring value of accessories guided our choices from the very beginning of the brand’s conception. In an era dominated by fleeting trends, we sought to create designs that embody a timeless quality, cutting through the noise to present a collection that is both stylish and evergreen.”

His connections have also allowed Thistle to tap a stylish group of friends and muses to star in the brand’s campaign, including singer and songwriter Dev Hynes, interior designer and model Camilla Deterre, and Succession star Annabelle Dexter Jones.

“People will always respond to things they can relate to. I’m naturally drawn to collaborating with individuals who possess a genuine quality,” says Thistle.

“When it comes to the subjects I photograph, there’s no pretence; I genuinely know and appreciate them on a personal and authentic level. I believe people can sense this connection, making it easier for them to see themselves in the world I invite them to be a part of.”

Model Chloè Nguyen wears The AL. Photo / Oliver Hadlee-Pearch

Designed in New York and handcrafted in Japan, the eyewear focuses on acetates composed of recycled material, with two universal styles that work on a range of face shapes and nose bridges.

“For now, we want to establish ourselves within the eyewear market. We will be releasing new shapes and styles in the coming year. It feels important to hone in on what we started with before we expand to new categories,” says Thistle. “I would love to explore possible collaboration opportunities with someone like Canterbury New Zealand or even Icebreaker — I think that would be quite unexpected and cool. Also, doing something that is connected with home would be nice.”

For one quick pro tip, Thistle offers some sage advice when it comes to taking the concept of a classic pair of sunglasses as a starting point for understanding and developing your personal style.

“I firmly believe in wearing the clothes rather than letting them wear you. I am particularly drawn to individuals who exude an ease in themselves and their style. Whether it’s minimal or bold, as long as it feels natural, it resonates with me. When it comes to eyewear it’s even more particular because it’s directly at eye level to the observer, it’s the first thing you see when you look at someone wearing them. So in a way, you want it to make sense and count for something. People like Al Pacino, he knows what’s up from head to toe.”

"I love that sunglasses hold a universal value." Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More Stylish New Zealanders Abroad

These New Zealand tastemakers are influencing fashion overseas.

From Nelson To Paris: Catching Up With Top Model Lucy Rosiek. The local face making an impact on the runways from Paris to Milan.

Photo Essay: The Dreams & Aspirations Of Northland’s Next Generation. New York-based New Zealand creative Thistle Brown returns to his childhood home in Te Tai Tokerau to reconnect with friends and family.

Georgia Pratt Holiber Got Her Start In Modelling By Making Clothes. Now She’s Returning To Them. New Zealand model Georgia Pratt Holiber is returning to her true calling — fashion design. Jessica Beresford chats to the New Yorker about her new mission.

Watch: Lili Sumner’s Short Film ‘How Fat The Bees Are’. From the grandeur of Te Mata Peak to the sprawling sands of Waimarama Beach, top international New Zealand model and budding filmmaker Lili Sumner returns home to Hawke’s Bay.