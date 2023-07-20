The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From The Princess Of Wales To Alexa Chung

We appreciate the traveling road show that is the Barbie press tour, the ensemble cast from Margot Robbie to Simu Liu serving some unapologetically whimsical looks from Las Vegas to LA. But elsewhere this week, a tonic for the parade of saturated pinks proved a welcome respite. From the casually cool linens on display at Wimbledon to some minimalist tailoring at the ESPYS thanks to LeBron James’ convincing case for a Pharrell-designed Louis Vuitton suit, if in doubt — keep it simple.

Emma Corrin attends the Cartier Style Et Luxe. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Corrin

There’s something about this particular shade of yellow that feels happy. This smart Connor Ives ensemble is teamed well with white socks and black lace-up derby shoes at the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester.

LeBron James on the red carpet at the ESPY Awards 2023. Photo / Getty Images

LeBron James

He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and at the 2023 ESPY Awards this week, the sports legend receives his flowers, picking up an award for Best Record-Breaking Performance in LA wearing a Mao-style suit from Pharrell’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton.

Adria Arjorna attends the Ralph Lauren Suite at Wimbeldon. Photo / Getty Images

Adria Arjona

As one of the key sponsors of Wimbledon, naturally, several famous faces were seen sporting the brand’s distinctive preppy looks. Keeping things fresh in a classic Oxford shirt tucked into wide-leg trousers from the brand, the actor attends the Ralph Lauren Suite during the event. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Alica Keys attends The Book of Hov: A Tribute Exhibition Honouring Jay-Z. Photo / Getty Images

Alicia Keys

A hooded Saint Laurent dress is reminiscent of one of Grace Jones’ iconic silhouettes, and Alicia wears this update well in attendance at the launch of The Book of HOV: A Tribute Exhibition Honouring Jay-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library in New York.

Alexa Chung attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Chung

Adding her own British insouciance to preppy staples, Alexa gives this Ralph Lauren cable knit jumper and shirt some personality with a bandana belt, jeans, peep-toe heels and a pair of AL sunglasses from New York-based New Zealand stylist Thistle Brown’s eyewear label Thistles.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales