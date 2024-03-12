The Key Makeup Looks Of The Season Are Set To Cultivate Your Creativity

Dust off your hairbrush, clean up your brushes and crack open that special lipstick — it’s Viva Beauty Week. This garden-inspired beauty shoot proves autumn is the perfect time to get experimental with your makeup.

It’s time to view nature with fresh eyes. Juicy, sun-ripened plums hanging from the tree, a clear, cloud-free sky peeks through foliage in bursts of blue, butternut bronze sits scattered along the vine.

With the shift in season comes the craving for reinvention, and what better way to glean makeup inspiration than to look to nature’s bounty to inform the colour palette that will guide us through to spring once more.

Set among a verdant garden, photographer and mixed media artist Anahita Paul’s vision comes to life, with the help of stylist Kajal Mehta, hair and makeup artist Paris Little and model Isla Cutts.

Painterly touches of sky blue, heart-shaped contouring and a perfected plum pout enhance Isla’s ethereal beauty, while Anahita’s unique treatment to a few shots in the series adds a textural element and three-dimensional edge.

Below, the freshest makeup looks to consider this autumn, proving that spring isn’t the only time worthy of a little rejuvenation.

An ode to orchards

Kowtow shirt. Zambesi vintage skirt. Stylist’s own gloves. Photo / Anahita Paul

The key to creating an enduring makeup look starts with the proper prep, Paris says, and despite it being autumn, the sunny weather that beckoned overhead during the shoot meant it was even more important to use base layers that promised the ultimate staying power.

“I always spend at least 10 minutes prepping the skin by cleaning the model’s face, moisturising and priming,” Paris says.

No matter the season, SPF remains a must and Paris smoothed on a layer of Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Sunscreen, $51, to keep Isla’s skin protected. “I normally use SPF on my models even when we are inside shooting as you never know when you’re getting UV exposure,” she says.

Next, she applied Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, $54, to hydrate and smooth skin, while the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, $45, helped prime, readying skin for makeup to follow.

Pretty pastoral

Rory Williams Docherty shirt. Su’Mar bustier. Loclaire shorts. Simone Rocha x H&M hair clips. Photo / Anahita Paul

Paris and Anahita first connected only a couple of weeks before the shoot, but Paris knew immediately there would be plenty of inspiration to glean from Anahita’s moodboards and mixed media shoot treatments.

“She has a very strong vision of the essence of the shoot — yet always encourages my collaboration on the final beauty looks,” Paris says.

To achieve a dewy and minimalist base, Paris worked with M.A.C Studio Face and Body Foundation, $94, which delivers a natural, skin-like satin finish. “I would be a criminal if I covered up Isla’s freckles so I let them steal the show,” she says.

Bucolic bliss

Love James Vintage bridal dress. Photo / Anahita Paul

To match the untamed beauty of the garden, Paris emphasises the natural wave in Isla’s hair using a few drops of hair oil and a spritz of dry shampoo to refresh her roots. “For hair, I love embellishing natural hair textures,” Paris says.

Lavender haze

Paloma Wool dress. Emporio Armani vintage crop. Ksubi jeans. Meadowlark earrings. Photo / Anahita Paul

For lips, rich plum seasons are perennially popular but feel extra fitting as temperatures drop.

It’s not just plum either, consider the full spectrum of deep purple hues — eggplant, mulberry, and dark violet heap on the depth, dimension and drama.

Here, Paris used a satin-finish lipstick from M.A.C in the shade Cyber, $41, which was gently diffused at the edges to create a more lived-in look.

Sun-ripened

Rory Williams Docherty dress. Gloria silk scrunchie. Meadowlark earrings. Photo / Anahita Paul

A clear complexion highlight of Paris’ dewy, minimalist base? Heart-shaped blush in a burnished terracotta.

The clever contour technique was carried throughout the shoot, but mellowed out here using some pigmented pressed powder on top to help diffuse the colour and soften the edges. Try Patrick Ta Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush in the shade She’s Adorable, $60.

In place of plum, Paris opted for a natural lip with a layer of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in the shade Glass Slipper, $42, on top, a time-honoured makeup artist hack for drawing attention to the curvature and fullness of a pursed pout.

Cream of the crop

Paloma Wool top. Su’Mar skirt. Stylist’s own gloves. Photo / Anahita Paul

A dreamy blue eyeshadow look pulled eyes into focus, especially when paired with a toned-down, sun-kissed complexion.

In keeping with the relaxed vibe, Paris was mindful not to be too precise with her application, instead using the shade as a wash from her waterline up to her eyebrows and blurred slightly towards the temple.

“I used the blue and white shades within the M.A.C Pro Palette Paintstick, $115, to create my eye base, and sealed it with pressed powder so it wasn’t sliding down her face in the heat,” Paris says.

Here’s to branching out with your beauty look this autumn.

Photographer and art director / Anahita Paul. Stylist / Kajal Mehta. Model / Isla Cutts from Super Mgmt. Hair and makeup / Paris Little. Anahitapaul.com

