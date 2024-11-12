Four sister duos share how family ties are their secret to business success.

For some people, working alongside their sister might not sound like the best idea.

But for these successful businesswomen, fusing the personal and the professional has been a seamless transition.

Below, we meet four sister duos who share exactly how they make it work (and what they do on the odd occasion it doesn’t).

Yasmin Shepherd and Lara Henderson of Pure Mama. Photo / Supplied

Lara Henderson & Yasmin Shepherd, Pure Mama

“We communicate constantly,” says Pure Mama founder Lara Henderson about how often she calls her sister and business partner Yasmin Shepherd throughout the day.

A quick glance at their call history corroborates this: in excess of 30 phone calls, spanning 6.30am to 10pm.

Being best friends certainly helps, and conversations shifts gears easily between toddler tantrums to global retail expansion or new product development.

This level of flexibility and flow in their day-to-day works well for the pair, who agree managing motherhood and business isn't easy but is always rewarding.

It was motherhood that brought Yasmin and Lara closer in many ways, not least when inspiration sparked for a pregnancy skincare line crafted with natural, efficacious ingredients to follow women into postpartum.

“Our experiences as mothers, combined with input from our community, family, and friends, really shapes who we are and what our products represent,” Yasmin says.

“We saw an opportunity in the market to create something that we were searching for ourselves, but didn’t then exist.”

What culminated was a selection of pregnancy-friendly skincare that served as a reminder to women to celebrate and connect with their changing bodies, while also embracing the authenticity and rawness of the pregnancy and postpartum journey.

The gap in the market was glaringly obvious to Lara, who said that the category as a whole had become overly clinical. Instead, she sought to develop a range of products that connected with their community on a deeper level, while still upholding ingredient quality and formulation efficacy.

Lara took the plunge first, quitting her job to focus on Pure Mama after the arrival of her first baby. Back then, Yasmin was juggling her two children and corporate career, before making the pivot to join Lara on Pure Mama full-time one year ago.

Pure Mama’s rapid expansion demanded it – the brand is now stocked in multiple retailers across Australasia, including an online exclusive from Mecca, and in the US from Erewhon, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Revolve.

The shift from corporate to self-employment was an a-ha moment for Yasmin, who says she thought working for herself would be far less hard and stressful.

“How wrong was I!” she jokes, adding that there’s much on the line when you’re calling the shots.

"It feels like we are in the thick of things a lot of the time, but then we look back to what we achieved in just a year and it's pretty exceptional how far we've come."

Despite the pressure, the pair agree the steep learning curve in business has helped them unlock different facets of themselves.

For Lara, that’s her growing capacity for knowledge and honing skills “far beyond what I ever thought was possible,” while Yasmin says it’s the strategic and management side of growing the business that lights her fire.

It’s always been a case of playing to each other’s strengths, with Lara adding that responsibilities within the business are divided organically. Lara is laser-focused on marketing, communication, brand aesthetic and community engagement, while Yasmin manages finance, operations and logistics. Together, they manage product development and strategic growth.

“We each bring unique strengths and skills that complement one another, and we’re both determined to make this business a success,” Lara says.

Yasmin agrees, adding: “Lara and I both came from corporate backgrounds, which I believe really helped us to develop a baseline skillset in the way we operate and we always come at situations with different perspectives, which is really unique.”

Decision-making is handled intuitively, and Lara says the pair trust each other and know who should take the lead in certain situations. Roadblocks and big business decisions are tackled as a team.

“We tend to make decisions fast and be agile, which helps us keep momentum,” Lara says.

Even when they can’t agree, Yasmin says disagreements don’t linger for long.

“We honestly don’t encounter much conflict, and nothing major has ever arisen (which can often surprise people). If we do have differing opinions, we call each other out, encourage a more relaxed approach, and quickly move on,” she says.

Motherhood set them on the journey to found Pure Mama and continues to motivate them today.

Guided by their modus operandi of celebrating women and the journey that is pregnancy and motherhood on a global scale, the pair hope that the trickle-down effect of this is to be viewed as role models by their children.

“We are both highly ambitious and want to take Pure Mama to the world, plus we both really love the journey itself,” Lara says. “It not only role models to our kids of what you can build from scratch but it teaches you more about yourself than you ever knew.”

Courtney and Britney Ackland of Bo. Injectables and Bo. Beauty. Photo / Supplied

Britney & Courtney Ackland, Bo Beauty & Bo Injectables

Inside a quaint villa situated in Jervois Rd, there’s magic happening on either side of the corridor.

On one side, there’s cosmetic tattooing and a suite of brow services, on the other, all manner of injectable treatments to smooth, plump or rebuild skin.

Sister salons Bo Beauty and Bo Injectables are independently owned by real-life sisters Britney and Courtney Ackland, who have each spent years honing their craft.

Britney made her start in the eyebrow-shaping industry, before completing a fundamental training course in cosmetic tattooing with a view to pioneer it in Aotearoa.

For Courtney, a lifelong passion to one day become a cosmetic nurse saw her first head to university to become a registered nurse (a prerequisite for many facets in the appearance medicine industry).

“For both of us, it was all about finding what we love doing, what we’re good at and turning our focus to make that our niche,” Courtney says.

While the pair always knew they would make a good team in a professional sense, the opportunity to own sister salons didn’t present itself until a few years after Courtney launched Bo Injectables. Britney had sold her first brow business and was figuring out her next move.

“From there, the stars aligned and it made complete sense to join forces. Although we have always been super close, owning something together made us that much closer,” Courtney says.

Their natural closeness and deep understanding of what makes each other tick have influenced the pair’s business decisions and creativity in the best possible way, Courtney says, adding they’re mostly aligned when it comes to brand values, business plans and ideas.

“Having someone to bounce ideas off, discuss struggles or brainstorm ideas with is a game changer and definitely keeps us inspired and sane,” she says.

“There is a loyalty and honesty like no other with siblings and we definitely use it to our advantage.”

But loyalty is just one of the many family values which underpin both businesses, alongside trust and the capacity to support each other in both business and life. Not to mention the business ethic inherited from their parents.

“We’ve been raised by hard-working parents who have instilled work ethic and drive that naturally shines through in our businesses,” Courtney says.

It’s the same work ethic that sees both Courtney and Britney work around the clock, fitting in their appointments around family commitments.

“Although it can sometimes feel relentless, we are both grateful to be so busy because we truly love it,” Courtney says.

While they often try to squeeze in a workout before heading home, the pair always rush home to see their children before bed.

Britney has two daughters and Courtney has two sons, so weekends are mostly filled with cousin playdates and family events. On the rare occasion they can carve out some alone time, the women love to visit a day spa together.

They recall many proud moments of working together throughout the years, but what’s really stuck out is the community of clients who have stuck by them throughout their seasons – of starting families or launching businesses. It’s that and being able to “live out our dream of finally working together,” Courtney says.

The light-filled interior at Bo. Beauty. Photo / Supplied

Specialising in complementary fields gives the sisters a certain edge when it comes to offering clients a suite of beauty services under the same roof. Never ones to settle, they’re continually on the lookout for innovations and trends to bring into the fold.

As far as injectables go, Courtney says there’s a shift towards more natural-looking results with a primary focus on skin, adding that a number of skin boosters are being released all the time.

“I believe in a less is more approach when it comes to injectables, so when the skin quality is better we generally don’t need to do as much with fillers, which then also makes results look more natural, which I love,” Courtney says.

Britney continues to seek out the very best pigments to use in her cosmetic tattooing treatments, which have undergone significant renovations in recent years. The next generation of pigments is said to fade and age nicely, meaning a more beautiful, soft and natural result for clients to enjoy for years to come.

Together, the pair are hoping to re-educate consumers on the types of cosmetic treatments available and remind businesses that a less is more approach is always best.

“Times have changed and there’s no longer a need to overtreat clients. We hope that our brand encourages other businesses within the industry to take the more natural approach whether it’s through injectables or cosmetic tattooing,” Courtney says.

“We want to be known for elevating beauty standards and for providing effective treatments to help our clients feel their best. Our journey has always been about setting new standards while staying grounded in who we are – two sisters with a passion for beauty, self-care and the wellbeing of our clients.”

From left: Amika Kruger of Naturally Āio and Moana Stanbury of Lash Q Collective. Photo / Supplied

Amika Kruger & Moana Stanbury, Naturally Āio & Lash Q Collective

For more than 30 years, Amika Kruger grappled with eczema.

But it wasn’t until the birth of her daughter, Āio, that she began her quest to formulate a natural product line rooted in rongoā Maori (traditional healing), offering a gentle alternative to modern pharmaceuticals.

After first testing them on herself, Amika says the improvements she saw on her own skin motivated her to develop Naturally Āio, a selection of natural face, body and holistic health products developed from her home office in Whangārei.

“I learnt how to make my own natural products and skin is so much better off without the heavy use of steroid creams,” Amika says, adding she prefers a more holistic approach to treating skin issues, rather than relying on pharmaceuticals like steroids.

Instead, Naturally Āio highlights New Zealand native ingredients including kawakawa and kūmarahou, with Amika adding she hopes her product line will inspire consumers to seek natural remedies in the first instance, or consider revisiting their kaumatua (elders) or whānau to learn how to use to make rongoā out of native plants.

Naturally Āio founder Amika Kruger. Photo / Supplied

Inspired by Amika’s journey into the natural beauty space, sister Moana Stanbury had just ventured into the world of lash enhancements in December 2021 when disaster struck – her husband was involved in a near-fatal car accident.

This extremely challenging situation brought the sisters closer than ever, with Amika helping support Moana and her four children throughout this difficult time.

Nursing her husband back to health took a toll on Moana, who was eventually diagnosed with PTSD while trying to cope.

Recognising that Moana needed something positive to focus her energy on, Amika gently urged Moana to start her own lash studio. Together, they renovated a dedicated space in the family home into a boutique lash studio and Moana launched Lash Q Collective.

Lash Q Collective quickly became Moana’s safe haven, a way to deal with her trauma while also offering her a means of bringing in some pūtea (money) while her husband was off work.

Moana hopes that by sharing her story she can inspire other women to pursue meaningful careers and feel confident in their skills. “My goal is to provide more than just lash education; but high-quality services and products in the beauty industry, I hope to set a standard of compassion, high-quality training, genuine care, respect and empathy,” she says.

She tailored her business around the needs of her children, and says even today she does the bulk of her mahi in school hours or when her tamariki are asleep. Her husband has made a full recovery, and is now a Fifo (fly in, fly out) worker rendering Moana’s flexible workdays a must.

Lash Q Collective founder Moana Stanbury. Photo / Supplied

Amika adds there were many times that the pair wanted to give up their businesses, but says the support they’ve had for one another has helped them navigate hurdles together.

“We manaaki each other in our crafts. We are constantly there to pick each other up when we are down. Running a business isn’t for everyone, but when you have a solid network and whānau backing you – failure isn’t an option,” she says.

A profound sense of pride comes across when Amika talks about the love and respect she has for her sister, in business and in life.

“Against all odds, she has built a solid brand and business all whilebeing a mama of four. She doesn’t realise how truly amazing she is, as a person and in her mahi. But I’ll never let her forget as I will always be there in her corner reminding her of her capabilities. I’m excited for her future and know she is going to absolutely smash everything she sets out to achieve,” Amika says.

The feeling is mutual, with Moana explaining she’s constantly inspired by Amika’s determination and passion for the natural beauty space.

“She’s constantly on the move, always chasing new projects and ideas. Amika knows what she wants and she goes all-in to make it happen, which is something I admire so much,” Moana says.

“The support and motivation she’s given me in my own journey has been amazing – I’m so grateful to her. I truly don’t know where I’d be without her and our whānau by my side.”

Despite their busy work and home lives, the sisters prioritise quality time spent together, which looks like brunch dates most Friday afternoons (often accompanied by a “cheeky wee bevvy,” Amika adds) or hitting the gym.

The pair agree that it’s important to get together often to chat about how their weeks went and to celebrate their successes. Their tight-knit relationship means they pour plenty of time and energy into their whānau – getting outside and spending quality time together.

As sisters, Amika and Moana hope that the legacy they leave behind goes far beyond business.

“We want to be known for the strength and unity we bring to this industry, inspiring others to follow their passions with authenticity and heart,” Amika says.

“We hope to set an example that shows future generations that success is richer when it’s shared, when it uplifts others and when it’s driven by love, resilience and an unbreakable bond.”

Kirstin Walker and Mandy Duncan of Brows Brows Brows. Photo / Supplied

Mandy Duncan & Kirstin Walker, co-owners of Brows Brows Brows

For sisters Mandy Duncan and Kirstin Walker, working together always felt like a bit of a pipe dream.

It wasn’t until the birth of Kirstin’s daughter, Ophelia, that fate pushed the pair even closer together.

“It was a traumatic experience for our family, and during that time, we realised how closely business and personal life can overlap,” Mandy says of Ophelia’s tricky start.

“My husband, Kelvyn, and I stepped in to help and we realised that we all bring different strengths to the table – Kirst has her areas of expertise, and we bring skills in areas she doesn’t specialise in, so it’s a great balance.”

Together with Kelvyn, the sisters are co-owners of Brows Brows Brows, a boutique lash and brow studio and training academy, which also happens to be New Zealand’s exclusive distributor of Yumi Lashes.

Kirstin has spent the past decade working in the brow and lash industry, having worked in established studios before forging her own career. Back then, Kirstin says brows and lashes felt like more of an emerging trend than a forever moment, but says she feels grateful that the category has maintained relevance all these years later.

“I’ve worn makeup and had beauty treatments my whole life. It’s an integral part of who I am. It was always going to be my destiny to work in the beauty industry,” Kirstin says.

Despite having little prior experience in the industry, Mandy says she’s always had a keen interest in beauty thanks to her sister and her desire to reconnect with herself after starting her family at 18.

“For a long time, I felt like I lost touch with who I was, both emotionally and physically. It’s easy to put your children and family first in every aspect of your life, but as my kids got older, I realised how important it is to prioritise myself too,” Mandy says.

“Beauty – whether it’s makeup, brows, or self-care – became my way of reconnecting with myself and feeling confident again.”

The mother-of-three also operates Oakland Agency, specialists in influencer management, social media strategy, management and content creation, which she runs concurrently alongside marketing Brows Brows Brows.

Kirstin admits that while she’s not tech-savvy, her hands-on experience in the industry has her well-prepped for all things related to staff, products, training and treatments.

“This balance allows us to cover all areas of the business efficiently, playing to our individual strengths,” Mandy says.

Deeply connected by both sisterhood and motherhood, the pair agree their bond made for a strong foundation for their business.

“As we continue to grow in both our personal and professional roles, I believe our sisterhood will only deepen, especially as our kids grow up together and our lives evolve side by side,” Mandy says.

Six-month-old Ophelia is a regular at Brows Brows Brows HQ. Photo / Supplied

Now 6 months old, Ophelia is preparing to step into her own new role: big sister. Kirstin is expecting her second child, a boy, in April next year.

His impending arrival only adds to the excitement inside Brows Brows Brow’s inner-city studio, with Mandy adding that watching Kirstin become a mother has been “one of the most beautiful and special experiences of my life.”

“It’s so perfect Mandy gets to be a big part of the journey and bond with my kids in the same way I did with her kids,” Kirstin adds.

For some people, code-switching between the personal and the professional may feel clunky or awkward, but the pair agrees that so far there hasn’t been a need to set firm boundaries in place to separate the two.

“We are still in the early stages, so things will pop up at different times of the day and need immediate attention,” Kirstin says. “Maybe further down the line we will need to be firmer on what is work and family time but for now it’s blended.”

“It’s very blended, but in the best way possible,” Mandy adds. “We’ve never felt the need to set strict boundaries because we’re able to manage both seamlessly, and it allows us to support each other fully in both areas.”

And on the odd occasion things don’t run so smoothly, Mandy says it’s nothing a few shared memes or planning Christmas early can’t fix.

“Humour and mutual understanding really help us navigate any challenges and keep things lighthearted,” she says.

Together, Mandy and Kirstin hope to shift the perception that beauty treatments are for those who aren’t happy with how they look.

“We put our faces on to take on the world, not hide from it,” Kirstin says.

Beyond this, Mandy hopes that their business story motivates others to see there aren’t limits when it comes to being a working mum.

“We hope to inspire others by showing that it’s possible to balance family, business, and personal passions, and to thrive while doing it. That’s the legacy we want to leave, both as a brand and as sisters,” she says.

