101 Products That Received A Five-Star Rating In This Year’s Viva Beauty Awards

Last week, we announced the winners of this year’s Viva Beauty Awards: the 25 people, products and practices that received the most votes from you, our loyal readers.

With that said, we felt it was necessary to shine a light on all the products that might not have won by public vote, but received top marks from our panel of expert judges.

Back in September, our judges had the difficult task of helping narrow down the nominees to inform our list of finalists. Our judges were asked to issue a star rating (1-5) for every product we received. What flowed from our conversations over coffee were some interesting insights too good not to share.

Below, we include some expert commentary from judges Lucy Slight (beauty and lifestyle journalist), Stacey Fraser (cosmetic chemist and Design Practice Teaching Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Michael Beel (award-winning editorial and celebrity hairstylist), Liz Hyun (freelance makeup artist) and Kylee De Thier (beauty influencer and content creator).

Read on to find out which products earned a five-star rating from our judges in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards.

From left: Soleil and Soul Professional Quick Dry Mist; Tronque Natural & Refillable Deodorant; La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum; Abel Laundry Day; TWYG bioactive totarol.

Innovation Award

Four New Zealand brands earned their five stars with our expert judging panel, including a handful of newcomers including Soleil and Soul and TWYG.

Stacey was quick to commend Soleil and Soul founder Stacey Banfield on her Professional Quick Dry Mist, and her skills as a qualified makeup artist, saying: "She works incredibly hard and is a huge asset to the South Island and even as a finalist she will benefit immensely in the good work she does to educate and inspire people."

La Roche Posay’s MelaB3 Serum received two five-star ratings from our judges, as did TWYG’s bioactive totarol ingredient. Lucy says of the innovation: “Discovering and sustainably harvesting a powerhouse ingredient like totarol is one of the most interesting innovations I’ve seen from a New Zealand skincare brand in a while.”

Abel’s Laundry Day received top marks from Liz, with her explaining: “Abel Laundry Day fragrance innovatively captures the scent of fresh laundry using sustainably sourced ingredients for an eco-friendly experience.”

Of its unique formulation and innovative multi-use roller, Stacey commended Tronque’s Natural and Refillable Deodorant. Her comments described it as a “next-generation deodorant with high inclusion clinically proven natural actives, sustainable and multi-use with lymphatic massage tool”.

From left: L’Oreal Paris True Match Foundation; Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation; MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum Powered Foundation; Clinique Even Better Makeup; Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation: Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer.

Best Base Product

Always trust a makeup artist when it comes to a base product recommendation, and Liz loves the Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup for multiple reasons. “The diverse shades available and the longevity of this product is incredible. A favourite amongst everyday consumers and makeup artists,” she says.

For Stacey, the Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation earns top points for its “colour match and silky application. It truly adheres to the skin for a beautiful, natural feel.”

M.A.C Cosmetics’ Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation earned a five-star rating from four of judges. “Makeup artists rave about this foundation, and they’re the real experts in this category! The big tick for me comes from the hydration benefits – I love a makeup/skincare hybrid,” Lucy says.

Clinique Even Better Makeup received five stars from Michael, for its “smooth consistency and luminous coverage”.

Other five-star-rated products included the L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation and the Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer.

From left: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek; Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush: Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks; Smashbox Halo Sculpt + Glow Face Palette; YSL Rouge Pur Couture; Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick.

Best Pop Of Colour

Nothing says “spring” like a flush of colour, and our judges rated these colour-giving options as the best of the best.

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek was described by Liz as a product that offers a “long-lasting, universal shade to suit all skin tones”, and also regarded Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush for its versatility and suitability for use on eyes, lips and cheeks.

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge For Lips & Cheeks is an old favourite of Lucy’s for many reasons. “Multitasking products always have a place in my makeup kit, and the creamy formula of Pot Rouge is such a dream to apply to both lips and cheeks,” she says.

Michael appreciated the vibrancy and selection of colours to choose from in the Smashbox Halo Sculpt + Glow Face Palette, while the YSL Rouge Pur Couture and Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick were also popular with many of our judges.

From left: L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion; Nude by Nature Touch Of Glow Highlight Stick; Lily Lolo Cream Illuminator; MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops; Maryse Dew.

Best In Glow

Complexion perfectors and glow-giving highlighters proved divisive for our judges, some preferring a subtle sheen and others adoring high-shine finishes.

Michael praised the Lily Lolo Cream Illuminator. “I love the opalescent glow this product gives,” he says.

Stacey recognised supermarket brand MCo Beauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops as a product that gives affordable luxury. “This is a game changer for providing an instant glow,” she says.

For Lucy, it was the Maryse Dew which caught her eye. “As glow-inducing as it is good for your skin, I love that a little goes a long way to give skin a luminous finish and some extra hydration,” she says.

Other five-star-rated products include the L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion and the Nude by Nature Touch Of Glow Highlight Stick.

From left: Gisou Lip Oil; YSL Loveshine; M.A.C Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick; Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey; Ashley & Co Tint Me Lip Punch with Red Radish.

Best For Lips

From high-shine glosses to luxurious mattes, our judges’ favourite lip products ran the gamut when it came to feel and finish.

As someone who’s not usually a fan of lip gloss, Lucy found Gisou Lip Oil a happy surprise. “There’s something different about this one. It’s glossy but not sticky and leaves lips feeling full of moisture,” she says.

Liz adores the Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey for its pH-adjusting pigment, calling it a “universal lip shade that can be worn on every skin tone”.

Michael scored the M.A.C MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick highly, explaining it’s a “great lipstick from an iconic brand”.

YSL Loveshine and Ashley & Co Tint Me Lip Punch with Red Radish were also top scorers.

From left: Boost Lab Peptide+ Lash & Brow Serum; RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner; RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara.

Best For Lashes Or Brows

Move over, mascara, two lash- and brow-boosting serums were scored highly by our judges in this category.

Boost Lab’s wallet-friendly Peptide+ Lash & Brow Serum rated well with Michael for its “great applicator and really nice consistency”.

The RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner received five stars from three of our judges, while the RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara received five stars from two others.

From left: The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser; La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foam Gel Cleanser; The Facialist Super Skin Cleanser; Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse; Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm; CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Best For Cleansing

The scope for cleansers is ultra broad, so it’s hardly surprising that almost all of our finalists received a five-star rating from our judges.

A huge fan of ingredient-centric brand The Ordinary, Stacey says of its Squalane Cleanser: “[It’s] soft, gentle and cleansing without disrupting the skin barrier. The Ordinary never disappoints.”

Another affordable brand recognised for its excellent cleanser was CeraVe, with Liz adding she loves the Hydrating Facial Cleanser not only for its affordable price point but its dermatologist backing and suitability for all skin types.

Lucy’s picks included The Facialist Super Skin Cleanser. “It smells divine, removes makeup easily and is nourishing on the skin rather than stripping. It’s everything I want in a cleanser,” she says.

Kylee loved both La Roche Posay’s Effaclar+ M Purifying Foam Gel Cleanser and the Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse, while Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm also picked up a few stars.

From left: Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream; Antipodes Maya Hyaluronic 72-Hour Hydration Serum; Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream; Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator; Sans Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil.

Best For Hydration

Undoubtedly one of the most important steps in any skincare regime, the suite of hardworking hydrators entered into this year’s Beauty Awards ranged from serums laced with hyaluronic acid through to cosseting cream formulations to lock in moisture.

Raaie’s luscious Cocoon Ceramide Cream was popular with the judges, as was Antipodes Maya Hyaluronic 72-hour Hydration Serum, which launched earlier this year.

Liz loves Sans Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil for its multi-purpose use and skincare benefits.

Kiehl’s iconic Ultra Facial Cream is on high rotation for Lucy, she explains: “Ultra Facial Cream is a go-to in our house; it’s one of the best moisturisers on the market for all skin types. I find it lightweight enough to use during summer but it still provides the right level of hydration in winter too – the perfect all-rounder!”

Another time-honoured classic, the Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, was much-celebrated too.

From left: Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment; Dermalogica BioLumin C Night Restore; Sans Ceuticals Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque; Endota Deep Hydration Night Cream; Environ Serience Night Serum.

Best For Overnight

A couple of recent releases were recognised in this category, including the new Dermalogica BioLumin C Night Restore and the Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.

“I have found this retinal to be incredibly gentle on the skin and the consistency is divine. It’s one of my favourite anti-ageing products,” says Lucy of Murad’s latest addition.

Stacey is a fan of Sans Ceuticals Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque for its ingredient profile and aroma. “[A] highly active night masque which smells like Christmas. In the morning, skin is nourished and glowing,” she says.

Endota’s Deep Hydration Night Cream and the Environ Serience Night Serum also received multiple stars from the judges.

From left: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum; Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream; Elizabeth Arden Prevage 3-in-1 Reset Serum; Boost Lab Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum; Environ 3D Synerge Filler Creme.

Best For Mature Skin

Obsessed with investment skincare as much as accessible options, Kylee recognised both the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum and Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream as worthy recipients of five stars in this category.

Tailored to suit the unique needs of skin in the neck area, Boost Lab’s Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum received three five-star ratings, with Stacey adding the formulation was excellent at doing exactly what it says on the tin – caring for the neck area.

The Elizabeth Arden Prevage 3-in-1 Reset Serum caught Lucy’s eye as an alternative to more invasive treatments geared towards ageing skin. “With both prevention and rejuvenation at the heart of this serum, it’s a great option for softening fine lines and wrinkles if you’re not into injectables,” she says.

As did the Environ 3D Synerge Filler Creme, which was also awarded by Liz for its unique malachite-neuropeptide complex, the first of its kind.

From left: Raaie Sun Milk Drops SPF50+; Jeuneora FullStop SPF50+; Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen; Avene Sunsitive SPF50.

Best SPF

Easily one of the most important awards on this year’s roster, it was exciting to see four different brands issued with five stars offering broad-spectrum protection ratings of 50 or higher.

This includes the Raaie Sun Milk Drops SPF50+, which Lucy and Stacey were excited to see had been nominated.

Stacey was also passionate about Jeuneora’s FullStop SPF50+, calling it “another great New Zealand brand bringing high protection from the sun in a lightweight, non-white formulation.”

Hailing from Wellington, Michael was excited to shout out about Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen. “An iconic brand delivering the goods,” he says.

Lucy’s sunscreen checklist includes formulations safe for use on children, which is why the Avene Sunsitive SPF50 Range appeals so much. “When a sunscreen range is great for the whole family, it’s a no-brainer to me. I feel very comfortable using this on my children, plus it’s non-sticky (sticky sunscreen is a deal-breaker!),” she says.

From left: Chloe Zara Silk Wash & Silk Condition; RevitaLash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Duo.

Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

Besides our winner and runner-up, only two shampoo and conditioner duos were awarded five stars by our judges.

This includes New Zealand haircare brand Chloe Zara Hair for her ultra-nourishing Silk Wash & Silk Condition duo.

Michael points out the efficacy of the RevitaLash Cosmetics Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner Duo. “It does what it says it’s going to do! So good!” he says.

From left: L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox Oil; Sans Ceuticals pH + Shine Corrector; Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum; Lush Super Milk Conditioning Spray; Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream.

Best Hairstyling Product or Hair Treatment

A handful more products were issued five stars in this category, including the Sans Ceuticals pH + Shine Corrector, Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum and Lush Super Milk Conditioning Spray.

The newest nominee is the Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream, which comes in different formulations to suit different hair types. Michael has been working with this product for some time now, saying it promises: “amazing hold but still makes the hair feel like hair – with no residue!”

To extend the life of in-salon treatments, Lucy recommends trying the L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox Oil.

“When you pay a lot of money for an in-salon hair colour, you want to keep it looking fresh for as long as possible. This oil does just that, while also strengthening and softening strands,” she says.

Dyson Airstrait; Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High Velocity Dryer; Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother; Shark FlexStyle Air Drying System; Dyson Superson Nural; Ghd Chronos.

Best Hair Tool To Try

We know, we know – there’s a lot of stars issued in this category.

But our judges were very passionate about the tools they used to style their hair (or on their trusted clients), with multiple tools from both Dyson and Shark Beauty making it through to the finals.

From Dyson, the Supersonic Nural hairdryer and the Airstrait, a new wet-to-dry styler. It might have won, meaning we excluded it from this list, but Michael couldn’t resist sharing his excitement over the Airwrap. “Others copy but you can’t beat the original. It makes your hair look like you just stepped out of the salon!” he says.

Liz is a fan of the Ghd Chronos hair straightener for its unparalleled level of shine compared with a traditional straightener, and also cites the Shark FlexStyle Air Drying System as an ultra-versatile pick.

The Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer and Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener + Smoother also came out on top.

From left: Tronque Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil; Pure Mama Belly and Body Oil; Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream; Kiehl's Creme de Corps, Embodyme Nurturing Body Oils.

Best For Body

A mix of oils and creams were popular picks for the body category, including a handful from New Zealand bodycare brands Tronque, Pure Mama and Embodyme.

Our judges loved the ultra-moisturising formulation behind Kiehl’s Creme de Corps and the virality of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which is available from Mecca.

Body oils also piqued our judges’ interest, including the lightweight Tronque Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil.

Stacey explained how Pure Mama’s Belly and Body Oil is “quickly becoming a cult product to go to for growing bellies for skin love”, while Lucy celebrated Embodyme’s Nurturing Body Oils for its fusion of body care and wellbeing. “The notion that you can choose a scent based on your mood (or how you’d like to feel) is a beautiful one,” she says. “These oils are such a nourishing treat straight out of the shower.”

From left: OPI Repair Mode; Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil; Chalon Paris Rose & Sandalwood Hand Wash; Paume Probiotic Hand Balm; Shellac Gel Polish.

Best For Hands & Nails

The five-star recipients in this category were ultra-varied, including the nail-strengthening OPI Repair Mode, cuticle restoring Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil and long-lasting colour of Shellac Gel Polish.

As far as hand washes go, Stacey was quick to recognise a hidden gem in the supermarket aisle. “Chalon Paris Rose & Sandalwood Hand Wash is another affordable luxury product from the supermarket. It’s a sophisticated fragrance with quality ingredients,” she says.

Michael’s pick? The Paume Probiotic Hand Balm for its rich texture and fast absorption.

Byredo Mojave Ghost; YSL Libre; Abel Nurture; Santa Maria Novella Angeli di Firenze EDC.

Best Signature Scent

“I adore this smell so much,” says Michael about Byredo Mojave Ghost.

YSL Libre is Kylee’s go-to, while Lucy remembers a trip to Florence to explore the birthplace of Santa Maria Novella Angeli di Firenze EDC.

A standout, however, was Abel Nurture, which Lucy says she was first introduced to by a friend’s mum during her postpartum phase with her eldest daughter.

“I fell in love instantly. It was formulated with pregnant women and new mothers in mind with a gentle fragrance that really does feel nurturing and soft for use during this special time,” she says.

Abel Room Trio; Ashley & Co Tui and Kahili; Jo Malone London Lime, Basil and Mandarin Home Candle; Glasshouse Fragrances Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle.

Best Home Fragrance Scent

Abel was also recognised in the home fragrance scent category by multiple judges for its Room Trio, which was introduced earlier this year.

Stacey says Ashley & Co’s signature Tui and Kahili smells just like New Zealand. “It’s a heritage fragrance which celebrates the native tūī’s love of Kahili’s bright yellow blossoms and fragrant nectar,” she says.

Other five-star-rated picks included the sweet, citrussy blend of Jo Malone London’s Lime, Basil and Mandarin Home Candle and the smoky qualities of Glasshouse Fragrances’ Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle.

From left: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water; MCo Beauty Xtend Lash; Essano Hydrating Roseship Certified Organic Rosehip Oil; EcoStore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Hand Wash; Daily Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream.

Best Supermarket Buy

Never ones to skimp on a trip to the supermarket with a browse down the personal care aisle, our judges loved many affordable beauty buys, from makeup picks like the MCo Beauty Xtend Lash Mascara, or the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, which Liz calls a “global phenomenon”.

Liz also loves the Essano Hydrating Roseship Certified Organic Rosehip Oil for its pure ingredient profile and charity initiatives. “It’s made from 99.5% pure cold-pressed organic rosehip oil, and Essano works with the Chilean Government and local organisations to create a positive social impact to support the local community,” she says.

Another values-based brand Liz commended is EcoStore, specifically for its Vanilla Bean & Coconut Hand Wash. “Its plant and mineral-based formulation has ingredients assessed by the Environmental Working Group’s EWG Skin Deep Cosmetic Database to meet the highest health and safety standards,” she says.

For Stacey, it’s the Daily Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream which is ultra impressive. “It’s a power-punched cream full of ceramides and hyaluronic acid – both of which are the best ingredients for your skin,” she says.

From left: Evolve Blue Tansy Beauty Balm; Little Honey Travel Kit; Plant Potions I Am Calm Flight Mist; Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening & Refining (30pc); Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil Discovery Set - 4 x 50ml.

Best For Travel

Our judges agreed these products were the best to tote on your next trip, with options ranging from travel-friendly cleansers and tanning kits, through to in-flight soothing essentials and hydrating body care.

The Evolve Blue Tansy Beauty Balm received multiple five-star ratings, as did the Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil Discovery Set.

It was exciting to see independent, local beauty brand Plant Potions recognised for its I Am Calm Flight Mist, alongside big corporate Elizabeth Arden for its Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening & Refining (30pc).

For Lucy, the Little Honey Travel Kit was one of the most exciting, travel-friendly offerings in this lineup.

“I love the colour that Little Honey gives to skin; it’s incredibly natural and never orange. The idea of being able to travel with everything you need to tan on the go without weighing down your luggage is ideal,” she says.

From left: Inxhale; Two Islands Super Beauty; The Gut Co. Repair {Gut + Skin}; The Beauty Chef Glow Wellbeing: Beauty Chef Glow; NuBalm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser.

Best In Wellbeing

Undoubtedly our broadest category, Best In Wellbeing produced nominations for unique products including intimate moisturisers, aromachology inhalers, ingestible beauty powders and supplements alike.

Stacey recognised Inxhale for its unique offering: inhalers which promise to support feelings of calm or alertness depending on preference and use; while Kylee issued five stars to the NuBalm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser – the only sexual wellness product on this list.

Two Islands Super Beauty also received a five-star rating, as did The Gut Co Repair {Gut + Skin} which Lucy says is surprisingly delicious. “It’s rare to find an ingestible powder that actually tastes delicious, but Repair tastes like it shouldn’t be as good for you as it is! I love that a drink worthy of an afternoon pick-me-up is also full of nourishing ingredients for the body,” she says.