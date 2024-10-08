Meet The 25 Viva Beauty Award Winners For 2024, As Voted By You

The votes are in! The top-rated skincare, hair game-changers, best body care and makeup must-haves you love the most.

The Viva team has spent the last 26 years writing about the good things in life — including the best of beauty.

Throughout that time, we’ve road-tested thousands of beauty products that have revolutionised our routines (and yours). This year, it was time to showcase them with our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards.

Celebrating the people, products and processes that have made a significant impact on our local beauty industry, from the time-honoured classics to the next generation of category disruptors, our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards are a reflection of the very best in the business.

It was truly gratifying to read every nomination submitted. Many carefully outlined the purpose, process and passion that set a product apart, while others were an uplifting celebration of the indomitable talent in Aotearoa.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Across six weeks we received hundreds of nominations, which were shortlisted by our six expert judges, before we invited you — our valued Viva readers — to have the final say.

We received a staggering 45,130 individual votes across 25 categories, spanning skincare, hair care, makeup, body care, fragrance and more.

All 25 winners have been chosen by you. Some are newbies that have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to TikTok, others are tried-and-true icons that have been around for decades.

To everyone who submitted a nomination, sat on our judging panel, or cast their all-important vote: thank you. We couldn't be more excited to showcase this year's winners below.

Brand Founder Of The Year

Winner: Emma Lewisham

Founder of her eponymous skincare brand, Emma Lewisham has carved out a unique space on a local and global scale for her selection of evidence-based natural skincare. Her tenacity in formulating a line of science-backed skincare that works with the body’s natural processes — rather than against it — underlines Aotearoa’s reputation for ingenuity and innovation. Lewisham’s approach consistently drives the skincare category forward. Since 2019, Emma has pioneered the eco-luxe skincare movement by sharing her innovations with the world via direct-to-consumer channels and through partnerships with renowned department stores including Mecca, SpaceNK, Harrods, Net-A-Porter and more. Recognising the beauty industry’s environmental impact, Emma established a circular-designed model for the brand, including take back initiatives, refillable packaging and achieving climate positive status, furthering her commitment to beauty’s bright future.

Runner-up: Lucy Vincent, Sans Ceuticals

Innovation Award

Winner: Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir

Needle-phobe? The newest product in Emma Lewisham’s line of skincare, Supernatural Vitale Elixir, is nature’s answer to anti-wrinkle treatments. The unique formulation takes a non-invasive route to help fill and smooth wrinkles by rebuilding the skin’s structure below the surface. Tested in a French laboratory, the serum-based treatment is said to help reduce the frequency of muscle contractions that can lead to the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. The secret? Emma Lewisham’s Neuropeptide Relaxant Complex, a proprietary ingredient that works to reduce expression lines and smooth the appearance of wrinkles along with hydrafilling technology that delivers hydration for up to 72 hours, leaving skin appearing plump and smooth.

Runner-up: La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum

Breakthrough Brand Of The Year

Winner: Raaie

It’s been a little over two years since active skincare brand Raaie burst on to the scene, ushering in a new era of #shelfie-worthy products. The sculptural packaging has been a fixture on bathroom vanities (and social media posts) in the time since, but equally impressive is what’s contained within: a suite of Aotearoa’s native botanical ingredients sourced from land, mountains and sea, developed using advanced scientific methods to regenerate complexions and prevent the signs of ageing. Earlier this year, Raaie founder Katey Mandy launched a petition lobbying the Government to remove all GST from the retail price of sunscreen in Aotearoa. The brand has its sights set on global expansion. Having already launched into Niche Beauty across Europe, a global partnership with a premium beauty retailer is on the horizon for early 2025.

Runner-up: The Facialist

Makeup Artist Of The Year

Winner: Tallulah McLean

Pushing the realms of possibility, qualified makeup artist Tallulah McLean expertly switches between stylised special FX makeup, special occasion and editorial makeup looks with relative ease. You might know her from her Instagram moniker (@Look.bomb), a platform for the artist to showcase her most dynamic looks. Her storytelling ability transcends both trend and technique, while her connection with personal and professional clients sees them booking on repeat. From killer winged liner and gradient lips through to hyperreal Halloween looks that are equal parts terrific as they are terrifying, Tallulah is a worthy winner of this year’s Makeup Artist Of The Year award.

Runner-up: Sarika Patel

Hairstylist Of The Year

Winner: Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne

It didn’t take Rodney Wayne long to recognise the talent of Newton Cook. As a student at Cut Above Academy, Newton excelled during his work experience at the salon. Determined to get his foot in the door, Newton offered to work late nights and weekends for free. Three years later, he was at the helm as salon manager, before moving into the artistic team and eventually being appointed as Rodney Wayne’s creative and education director. His loyal clientele turn to Newton for his masterful approach to every facet of hair artistry, from lived-in, low-maintenance blonde to high-impact copper. The multi-award winner and L’Oreal colour partner is passionate about bringing up the next generation of talented hairstylists, regularly sharing the latest developments in the hair world on social media and during his in-salon training sessions.

Runner-up: Kelly Manu, Una

Best Base Product

Winner: Aleph Concealer/Foundation

A leader in multi-purpose makeup, Aleph’s suite of products cross over into new territory with nourishing formulations that work like skincare, but perform like makeup. Its best-selling Concealer/Foundation slots seamlessly into any makeup routine, and can be sheered out to use all over the face as foundation, or used sparingly as a concealer. More than makeup, the formula highlights plant-based compounds including cocoa seed butter, totarol and jojoba esters to smooth the appearance of wrinkles and pores, while reducing redness and pigmentation. Developed in Aotearoa, Aleph’s Concealer/Foundation promises unprecedented shade matching. Users can take their proper tone into their own hands by mixing pots together to create their perfect match.

Runner-up: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Best Pop Of Colour

Winner: Aleph Cheek/Lip Tint - Gloria

Gloria is a punchy orange-red sure to appeal to the bold among us, born from Aleph’s collaboration with fashion designer Kate Sylvester. Intended to channel the gloriously gritty drama of 1970s New York, and personified by two iconic Glorias — Steinem and Vanderbilt — this power pot works its magic on lips or cheeks. As with all Aleph products, the ultra-pigmented formula can be used for a sheer wash of Gloria’s vibrant hue, or can be built up for something bolder. Like many of Aleph’s circular-designed products, this multi-purpose tint comes in a recyclable glass and aluminium vessel with the option to return packaging to be sanitised and put back into circulation.

Runner-up: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

Best In Glow

Winner: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

It’s the complexion perfector that snowballed into countless dupes, but voters decided you can’t beat the original. Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter can be worn on bare skin, as well as under, mixed together with, or on top of your go-to foundation to impart a radiant glow to skin. The celebrity makeup artist dreamed up the product to channel the illuminating lights in Hollywood, and succeeded in her mission - the illuminator has been adapted into the red carpet routines of A-listers including Lily James, Naomi Watts and Phoebe Dynevor.

Runner-up: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

Best For Lips

Winner: Karen Murrell Lipstick - 37 Night Moves

As the newest shade to be added to Karen Murrell’s eponymous lipstick line, Night Moves takes out the top spot for its colour-changing technology. Activated by the skin’s pH level, it creates a custom lip colour unique to the wearer. While the colour of the bullet may seem intimidating (unless you’re well-accustomed to a black lip) the hue it leaves behind is completely individualised. Wear a single swipe to lend a healthy, natural-looking sheen to lips, or layer it up for a bolder finish.

Runner-up: Clinique Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey

Best For Lashes Or Brows

Winner: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

It’s a cult favourite for a reason (many of us might remember it flooding TikTok’s “for you” page in 2023) and now Maybelline’s lengthening, volumising mascara is topping our chart, too. The flexible wand collects even the smallest lashes in the inner corner of the eye, coating each one from root to tip in the brand’s fibre-rich formula. The result is lashes sent skyward: dramatic and fanned-out, all without flaking or smudging.

Runner-up: RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner

Best For Cleansing

Winner: Emma Lewisham Illuminating Oil Cleanser

Oil cleansers will always make for an excellent option as a first cleanse, and Emma Lewisham’s Illuminating Cleanser is no exception. It harnesses 23 nutrient-rich ingredients to help remove makeup, pollution and impurities, without stripping the skin of its all-important moisture barrier. Like a facial in a bottle, this oil cleanser transforms into a milky emulsion upon contact with water, working gently — but effectively — to cleanse and nourish skin, leaving it feeling plump and hydrated.

Runner-up: CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Best For Hydration

Winner: Aotea Kawakawa Balm

Aotea is famed for its lineup of therapeutic skincare products, handmade using native flora and grown sustainably on Great Barrier Island. While this enriched balm wonbecause of its impressive list of anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and analgesic ingredients, there’s exciting news to share about Kawakawa Balm, which is re-entering the market as a class 1 medical formulation this week. While the formula itself remains unchanged, Kawakawa Balm will now be available in the pharmacy channel, including Life, Unichem and independent pharmacies. The move comes in response to consumer feedback that it works as a natural steroid alternative, especially when treating inflammatory skin conditions like eczema, acne or dermatitis.

Runner-up: Sans Ceuticals Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil

Best For Overnight

Winner: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair has been gracing bathroom vanities since its inception in 1982, and its amber bottle is recognised the world over. The latest iteration contains a complex patented until 2033, which helps the product to penetrate deeply into skin to address the visible signs of ageing caused by environmental stressors. Hardworking hydrators including hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants work synergistically to plump skin, fortify the skin barrier, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Runner-up: Sans Ceuticals Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque

Best For Mature Skin

Winner: Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir

Step aside, retinol. Raaie’s encapsulated retinal promises to send skin cells into overdrive, speeding up the cellular turnover process and revealing brighter, more radiant skin underneath. It’s blended with bakuchiol, nature’s answer to vitamin A, alongside local botanicals and clinically-proven actives to refine the skin’s surface, reducing pore size and promoting even skin texture. The bright yellow elixir offers mature skin types a fresh approach to addressing the signs of ageing — all without irritation that traditional forms of retinol can bring.

Runner-up: L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum

Best SPF

Winner: La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Equally as effective when worn on bare skin as it is under makeup, the La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+ is a lightweight facial sunscreen that promises broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, all without greasiness or white cast. While originally formulated to suit the needs of sensitive skin, Anthelios’ invisible finish has earned it a reputation as the go-to sunscreen for all skin types, including combination or acneic skin. The fragrance-free, chemical facial sunscreen has recently undergone a renovation to include an advanced filter technology that promises an even higher level of protection against UVA rays.

Runner-up: Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen

Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

Winner: Kérastase Genesis collection

Struggling with hair fall? Enter Kérastase’s Genesis collection, designed to treat hair fall at the scalp as well as through the lengths. It fosters a healthy scalp environment to encourage hair growth, while simultaneously strengthening existing hair. Key ingredients include ginger root to defend against environmental aggressors, Edelweiss extract to preserve collagen stores, aminexil to secure the hair in its root, caffeine for scalp stimulation and antioxidant arginine to support circulation. The range extends to two fortifying shampoos (each geared to different hair types) conditioner, hair masque, leave-in serum and heat protectant spray to restore strength to strands, boost its structural integrity and reduce hair breakage from brushing.

Runner-up: Glow Lab Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner

Best Hair Styling Product Or Hair Treatment

Winner: Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist

New Zealand hairstylist-turned-entrepreneur Chloe Zara drew on her years of experience to inform her self-named haircare line, the newest of which took out top prize for the best hair styling product or hair treatment. The lightweight, leave-in conditioner, detangler and heat protectant is designed to protect hair from both UV rays and heat styling, preserving its colour and condition. It does so with a key active ingredient called Hair Oléobooster, a micro-structured oil-based extract. A spritz over mid-lengths and ends helps to detangle knots, boost the protection of the hair fibre from heat damage caused by styling tools or the sun’s rays, strengthens and hydrates hair, prevents split ends and breakage, all while depositing next-level shine.

Runner-up: Kérastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum

Best Hair Tool To Try

Winner: Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Never ones to settle, the engineers at Dyson continue to reimagine its best-selling Airwrap Multi-Styler, with a seemingly endless roster of attachments to help style tresses without the need for extreme heat. From barrels in varying circumferences to brushes, diffusers and the now-iconic flyaway attachment, Dyson’s strength lies in its do-it-all nature. Powered by the Dyson digital motor v9, the Dyson Airwrap uses intelligent heat control technology and enhanced Coanda airflow to create a multitude of styles, from voluminous waves to natural waves or smooth blow-outs. Unlike other tools that heat hair to set it into a new style, Dyson recruits high-flow air and a lowered temperature of 150°C to protect hair from heat damage and boost shine on all hair types.

Runner-up: Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener

Best For Body

Winner: Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Scrub

Dry, dull or dehydrated skin has met its match with Pure Fiji’s Coconut Sugar Scrub. Be transported to the pristine Fijian islands when smoothing on this polishing scrub, which uses sugar cane crystals, cold pressed virgin coconut oil and nut extracts to gently buff away dead skin cells and unclog pores. It goes one step further to nourish and hydrate skin while it exfoliates, thanks to the blend of oils that leave skin silky smooth and glowing. Plus it’s available in tropical infusions to appeal to every preference.

Runner-up: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Best For Hands & Nails

Winner: Pure Fiji Hydrating Hand Creme

Not popular solely for its body butters and lotions, Pure Fiji’s oil-rich blends work wonders on hands, too. An infusion of virgin coconut, dilo, sikeci nut and macadamia seed oil are the stars in Pure Fiji’s Hydrating Hand Creme, said to help repair dry or cracked skin while boosting elasticity and leaving hands feeling soft and nourished. Beyond hydration, this antioxidant-rich blend goes one step further to help soothe irritation and redness, fend off free radicals and environmental aggressors, while leaving behind a protective barrier.

Runner-up: OPI Repair Mode

Best Signature Scent

Winner: Tom Ford Black Orchid eau de parfum

During the judging panel, one of our experts noted Tom Ford’s Black Orchid is a “beast mode” fragrance — which points to a perfume’s sillage (or the scent trail it leaves behind) and longevity. She wasn’t wrong - the public also voted Tom Ford Black Orchid the number one fragrance on their list. An after-dark delight, Black Orchid is a beguiling blend of black truffle, bergamot, plum and its hero black orchid, punctuated with a noir gourmand accord and hints of patchouli. The fluted black glass vessel is as modern and timeless as the scent itself, bedecked with a gold nameplate for a statement finish.

Runner-up: YSL Libre eau de parfum

Best Home Fragrance Scent

Winner: Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Madison Candle

For 20 years, Ecoya has been sharing its signature scents with the world — not least its Guava & Lychee Sorbet home fragrance. The juicy aroma remains the brand’s number one ranked fragrance in the core collection, and was the top-seller of all the scents housed in Madison Candles over the last financial year. Guava & Lychee Sorbet highlights a vibrant blend of juicy guava nectar, fresh Queensland lychee and a refreshing cocktail of berries, and offers a burn time of up to 80 hours. To mark its 20th anniversary, Ecoya reimagined its iconic Madison Candles with a bold new look — outer packaging which features the brand’s new shield design and colour gradients, a homage to where it’s come from and a promise of where it’s heading.

Runner-up: Glasshouse Fragrances Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle

Best Supermarket Buy

Winner: Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash

Turns out a little luxury can be found in the supermarket aisle with Glow Lab’s Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash. The sweet-scented wash recruits betaine and pro-vitamin B5 to support a healthy skin barrier, vitamin E and argan oil fend off environmental damage while shea butter and essential oils leave skin feeling hydrated and cared for. Equally as important as what’s kept in is what’s left out — the New Zealand skin, body and hair care brand sidesteps parabens, phthalates, silicones, SLC/SCS, synthetic dyes, cocomide DEA and mineral oil, not to mention the bottle is crafted from 100% recycled plastic. Better still, it’s made right here in Aotearoa.

Runner-up: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

Best For Travel

Winner: Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar

Compact and long-lasting, Ethique’s range of shampoo bars make for the perfect travel companion when stashed in a travel tin. Every bar lasts up to 80 washes, making it equivalent to three bottles of liquid shampoo. The product is activated when swiped through the roots of hair to form a light lather. Heali Kiwi is geared towards those who struggle with scalp issues including itchiness, flaking or dryness. Coconut oil, neem oil, oatmeal and karanja oil combine to soothe and nourish the scalp while gently cleansing hair.

Runner-up: Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening and Refining (30pc)

Best In Wellbeing

Winner: Two Islands Skin Hydration Elixir

The story might have started with protein powder, but Two Islands has expanded to include a robust selection of nutrient-loaded supplements and ingestible beauty products designed to support overall wellbeing. The Skin Hydration Elixir is unlike anything else on the market, a powdered blend that couples antioxidants and polyphenol-rich ingredients to boost hydration levels and even out the complexion. The hero? Belight, a dermatologist-backed patented ingredient which combines French grape seed, wild-sourced licorice and vitamin C, to inhibit the tyrosinase enzyme (the one responsible for dark spots and hyperpigmentation) to promote a bright and even skin tone. Tremella mushroom, marine collagen and a high-strength berry blend round out the formulation, to quench thirsty skin while defending against UV and oxidative stress.

Runner-up: Jeuneora Beauty Sleep Adaptogenic Super Powder

Photo / Mara Sommer

CREDITS:

Photographer | Mara Sommer

Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa

Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti

Makeup | Liz Hyun

Hair | Kelly Manu from Una