Pimples, wrinkles, pigmentation and more have met their match (or patch, as it were).

Three years ago, we reported on a buzzy new skincare trend that was shifting the way in which we approached acne.

Pimple patches in their many forms were subbed into routines to conceal emerging breakouts, draw out impurities and speed up the healing process.

In some cases, as is true for chi-chi skincare brand Starface, a pimple became something to be celebrated - the brand’s acid yellow, star-shaped patches drew attention to the spot, and single-handedly helped reframe the way in which people viewed pimples.

But somewhere between then and now, patches have expanded into a category all of their own, and BCC Research analysis predicts the global market for transdermal patches will grow to $8.8 billion by 2027.

Pimples were only the beginning, and today there’s a skincare-infused patch for just about every skin concern - delivering concentrated actives to help smooth frown lines or crow’s feet, address creases on the decolletage, fade pigmentation and much more.

Not all patches are created equal, however, and their efficacy often hinges on which type you’re dealing with.

Hydrogel or adhesive patches seal off skin, enabling actives to deeply penetrate dermal layers and fend off moisture loss.

Microneedle (or microdart) technology creates nano pathways into the surface layers of the skin, helping to temporarily plump fine lines, improve skin texture or boost hydration with ongoing use.

Below, beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti surveys the different types of patches available, along with the best ones to try now. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For pimples

Pimple patches help form a seal over pimples, preventing any outside bacteria from getting in while drawing moisture out of the area. They’re often laced with ingredients like benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, which help to penetrate pores to remove blockages.

Before we rattle off recommendations, let us caveat this list by adding that pimple patches are targeted spot treatments, not long-term solutions. A visit to your GP, dermatologist or specialised skin clinic can provide an accurate diagnosis, prescribe medications or a personalised skincare plan to manage acne.

Developed by a former Elle beauty director Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick, Starface is credited with switching the narrative on breakouts with their cutesy star-shaped pimple patch designs.

The latest from the brand is its Starface Hydro-Star Pink Pimple Patches, $11, a pack of 32 pink-hued hydrocolloid patches that absorb fluid and reduce inflammation, all while thwarting the temptation to pop or pick spots.

From cute to clinical, we have it on good authority that two science-backed skincare brands are stepping into the world of pimple patches later this year, with impending launches in July and October.

For viral dupe beauty brand MCo Beauty, the new Clear Miracle Extreme Pimple Patches Day & Night, $11, contains 36 hydrocolloid patches in four different sizes to nix stubborn blemishes at the source. Each patch contains renowned blemish busters salicylic acid and tea tree oil to not only decongest a breakout, but reduce the redness and inflammation it can bring, too.

Despite having launched back in 2021, the Mecca Max Spot Dots Microtip Blemish Busting Patches, $36, remain a best-seller. Each patch takes aim at painful blind bumps or early-stage pimples with its blend of salicylic and hyaluronic acids, which are delivered to skin via dissolving microscopic tips. These particular patches are better for zits that haven’t come to a head, with the alternative being Mecca Max’s original hydrocolloid pimple patches to help drain whiteheads.

For wrinkles

Wrinkle patches offer a non-invasive, affordable option to those wanting to smooth fine lines or wrinkles, and aren’t limited to those with mature skin only. Such patches can be used preventively at any age to reduce the formation or appearance of lines across the forehead or around the mouth or eye area.

Topical skincare will always have its place, but unlike traditional creams, these targeted treatments won’t evaporate or rub. They help supplement an existing routine by creating a sealed, protective barrier on skin, systematically infusing skin with active ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, peptides and hyaluronic acid deep into skin, especially if coupled with microdart technology.

Facial taping has taken off on TikTok, touted for its ability to temporarily smooth skin thanks to its ability to hold skin in place, but wrinkle patches go one step further by both limiting movement and locking in moisture, helping boost hydration and stimulate the skin’s own repair systems.

Wrinkles Schminkles uses 100% medical-grade silicone for its suite of reusable patches, which can be repurposed up to 10 times before disposal. Try the Wrinkles Schminkles Forehead Wrinkle Patch, $25, which forms a barrier on skin to help firm and prevent it from creasing. In doing so, it also helps to boost blood flow and boost collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time.

K-Beauty lovers will obsess over the Mixsoon Melting Collagen Neck & Forehead Film, $18, which contains hydrolysed collagen, hyaluronic acid and glutathione to boost elasticity in the neck and forehead. To speed up the absorption process even further, spray the Mixsoon Essence over the patch first before application (or if your skin is ultra dry).

New from Australian skincare brand Boost Lab is its range of Fine Line Rewind Silicone Patches, which are designed for use on either face or the neck and decolletage. Consider the Fine Line Rewind Silicone Patches for Neck and Decolletage, $45, if you’re a front or side sleeper to help smooth creases that form when skin folds as you sleep. Each patch can be reused up to 20 times, helping to boost hydration, promote blood circulation and smooth wrinkles with every use.

American brand Frownies offers patches in a variety of sizes for use on the forehead, between the eyes, or on the corners of the eyes or mouth to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles in those regions.

The brand positions itself as “the original facial patches” - its founder Margaret Krosen sparked the idea in 1889 after discovering her concert pianist daughter had developed frown lines.

Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes Facial Patches, approximately $42, includes 144 patches to help limit expressive facial movements to prevent fine line formation over time. It’s recommended the first patch be applied in between the brows, before extending outwards towards the hairline upwards and either side of the forehead to address glabellar (“11″ lines), horizontal forehead lines or a mix of both.

For pigmentation

Dark spot stickers are the next frontier when it comes to transdermal patches, pioneered locally by Essano with the recent release of its new Vitamin C Brightening Microdarts, $13. A triple threat of sorts, each patch is dotted with 140 dissolving microdarts, and contains a blend of niacinamide and vitamin C to help improve the look of dark spots and pigmentation. For best results, make this the final step in your nighttime routine and leave on overnight.

Fade post-blemish marks fast with the Hero Mighty Patch Micropoint For Dark Spots, $25, which helps to brighten the appearance of dark spots in six to eight hours. Each patch contains 395 micropoints (aka microdarts) to allow the brightening blend of niacinamide, madecassoside, transexamic acid and centella asiatica to get to work.

Ideal for use on your face, hands or neckline comes the Talika Pigment Control Patch, $25, an anti-dark spot patch loaded with niacinamide and salicylic acid. The hydrocolloid patches shield skin and promote a moist environment underneath, allowing for better cell regeneration for a more even-toned complexion over time.

More beauty

We’re Back! Nominate Your Favourite Products Now In The 2025 Viva Beauty Awards. Our annual curation of the best in beauty is back for 2025. Who will take out the top spot? Keep your eyes peeled for every update coming soon to Viva.co.nz.

So/Spa’s Mother’s Day Menu, Reviewed: A Welcome Treat For Tired Mums. Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti experiences a full-body revival at So/Spa.

Going Grey, Gracefully? Expert-Approved Styles To Try If You Have Silver Or Grey Hair. Plus two stylists share hot tips on the best way to care for and condition grey hair.

Appearance Medicine’s Vibe Shift: Here’s What You Need To Know About ‘Undetectable Aesthetics’. Forget over-filled, frozen faces. The 2025 beauty aesthetic favours a more ‘natural’ look.