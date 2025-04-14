Plus two stylists share hot tips on the best way to care for and condition grey hair.

Older, wiser and hotter than ever - you don’t have to look far to find examples of women who have embraced a full-head of grey hair as they age.

Helen Mirren, Whoopi Goldberg, Andie Macdowell, Meryl Streep, Grece Ghanem and Diane Keaton are just a handful of celebrities and fashion influencers leaning into their grey hairs (rather than against them), reminding us that streaks of silver can be stylish - not scary.

“Grey hair has so many idiosyncrasies. It’s Mother Nature’s way of softening you out, and very rarely does she get it wrong,” explains multi-award winning editorial and celebrity hairstylist Michael Beel.

The Dyson ambassador explains that the transition to grey is as much of a mental game as it is a physical change, adding that with a little extra effort silver hair can attract attention for all the right reasons.

“I love seeing people embrace their natural grey with confidence,” adds AHIA NZ Hairdresser of the Year 2024 and Joico New Zealand guest artist Andrew Cobeldick.

“Grey hair is no longer about ‘getting older’ - it’s a statement. It can be bold, elegant, or effortlessly cool, depending on how you wear it. If you own your grey, it becomes a power move.”

Thankfully, this sentiment is catching on. Gone are the days of disguising greys, instead there’s a collective shift towards welcoming the platinum stripes that come with time’s march.

From face-framing grey highlights to glistening metallic streaks, silver hair’s statement is evident everywhere.

Below, our two hair experts share the best grey hairstyles to try now, and offer their top tips on how to make silver hair shine.

Growing out your greys

Going grey is a rite of passage, but the age at which we start down that path varies greatly. Hair begins to grey when melanocytes, or the cells responsible for producing pigment, begin to decrease their output.

Less pigment = less colour, hence the grey or white strands that begin to crop up as time goes on.

Michael refers to these as “diamond lights”, adding that while most people don’t want to see themselves getting old, he reminds his clients about the privilege of ageing.

It can take a lot of patience to allow your greys (or diamond lights) to grow in, but if you’d rather speed up the process there are options you can ask for in the salon chair.

Your stylist can advise what’s best for your hair type, but in some cases this looks like slowly blending in highlights to complement the natural greys showing through.

“If you’re doing an all-over colour perhaps look at one that maybe covers 70 or 80% of those greys or picks up on the natural ‘highlights’ to get a more even, modern colour that doesn’t look like you’re wearing a wig,” Michael says.

“Or perhaps putting in super baby-fine lowlights of dark brown or black to deepen if you’re feeling too white or blonde - these highlights will add some warmth to the skin.”

But no matter which approach you take, Andrew recommends working with your stylist to make the transition appear intentional. "The biggest mistake is letting it grow out without any shape," he says.

But no matter which approach you take, Andrew recommends working with your stylist to make the transition appear intentional. “The biggest mistake is letting it grow out without any shape,” he says.

Top trends to try

But if you thought that grey hair is one-dimensional - think again. There are countless shades and styles to try on grey or silver hair.

“Going grey doesn’t mean giving up on great hair - it just means approaching it differently. Find a cut that works for your face shape, invest in products that keep it healthy, and rock it with confidence,” Andrew says.

The top colour trends to try in 2025 range from cool-toned silvers that appear fresh and modern, through to blended hues that factor in natural greys.

Silver fox – That bright, icy silver that just looks effortlessly chic. It works well on both short and long styles.

– That bright, icy silver that just looks effortlessly chic. It works well on both short and long styles. Charcoal grey – A deeper, moodier take on grey that’s perfect for those who want more depth and dimension.

– A deeper, moodier take on grey that’s perfect for those who want more depth and dimension. Platinum grey – Almost white, super cool-toned grey that makes a bold statement. It’s edgy but still classy.

– Almost white, super cool-toned grey that makes a bold statement. It’s edgy but still classy. Salt and pepper blend – A natural, lived-in mix of grey and darker tones that gives hair movement and texture.

– A natural, lived-in mix of grey and darker tones that gives hair movement and texture. Smokey grey – A soft, muted grey with a slightly ash undertone that makes hair look expensive and sophisticated.

Andrew says shade selection is important, and that the right shade to suit your skin tone can make a huge difference to the overall result.

Those with fair skin might like to try cool, clean silver-grey, as this won’t wash out a pale complexion. For medium to olive complexions, warm greys like smoke or slate work well to pick up the warmth in the skin, while deep skin tones pop against charcoal or deep gunmetal grey which create a striking contrast.

As far as cuts go, Michael says grey hair looks best when styled beautifully, or with a sharp haircut.

“Wash and go won’t really work as it can end up looking a little unmanageable with grey’s natural, fluffy texture,” he explains.

Power bobs, a bixie (a hybrid style of a bob and pixie) or styles pulled back into a bun or chignon are Michael’s picks on grey hair, while Andrew says textured pixies and soft layers help ensure grey hair looks fresh and lively.

“Structure is key - when the haircut is on point, grey hair looks even better,” Andrew says.

Tips to care and condition

For hair that remains cool and icy, rather than yellow or brassy, Michael recommends using a purple-based product once a week to remove any unwanted tones.

“I prefer a purple-based conditioner because you can control where to apply it, especially if you find the ends need it more than the roots,” he says. His go-tos? Olaplex No.5 P Blonde Enhancer Toning Conditioner and the Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Conditioner to lend both strength and shine to grey hair.

Andrew adds grey hair is more porous, meaning it picks up more pollutants, minerals from water and accumulates product build-up more easily, all of which can contribute to a yellow tinge.

To combat this, Andrew says purple or blue-based shampoo is a must, along with easing up on too much heat styling without protection, which can make grey hair appear dull or dry.

“Grey hair tends to be drier because it loses pigment, which also affects how it holds moisture,” Andrew says.

A three-step routine will ensure grey hair keeps hydrated and looks glossy, starting with a moisturising shampoo and conditioner to nourish, a leave-in treatment or lightweight oil to fend off brittleness, and a weekly deep conditioning mask to keep strands soft.

“You cannot get enough moisture into grey hair,” Michael agrees. “Using a great hydrating shampoo and conditioner is paramount. Regular deep conditioning and strengthening treatments is the next step, and using something like a leave-in treatment will encourage beautiful, shiny, gloss hair.”

Add to cart

Joico Blonde Life Violet Toning Shampoo, $45, neutralises unwanted yellow tones, leaving blonde or silver hair bright and icy.

Kérastase Chronologiste Regenerating Shampoo, $76, is touted as an “anti-ageing” shampoo for both hair and scalp. Its blend of moisturising ingredients including hyaluronic acid and vitamin E help to gently cleanse impurities from the scalp and hair fibre, leaving tresses hydrated and scalp strengthened.

Think of the Ouai Leave-In Conditioner, $61, like a primer, but for your hair. It can be used before styling to help condition, detangle and offer thermal protection, ensure a silky and lustrous finish that’s free from frizz and flyaways.

Moroccanoil All-In-One Leave-In Conditioner, $62, is suitable for use on all hair types and textures, working to detangle and hydrate hair while defending against breakage and thermal damage. Spritz on before styling or to refresh a second-day hairstyle for tresses that are soft, shiny and more manageable.

Joico Youthlock Collagen Treatment Masque, $47, boosts shine and softness in mature hair without leaving it feeling weighed down. Hero ingredient collagen helps to fortify the hair shaft and reduce breakage, ensuring optimal hair health now and in future.