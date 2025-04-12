One reader writes in with a question about her pursuit for thicker hair.

Dear Ash,

I’m a woman obsessed. I’ve tried almost everything while trying to morph my fine, thin hair into thick, luscious locks.

Instead, I’m turning my attention to trying hair extensions. But I have no idea where to start. Are they quite high-maintenance? And are they as expensive as people say? I’m after a cheat sheet of sorts before I go down this route.

Thank you,

Limp & Lifeless

Dear Limp & Lifeless,

It’s true that when it comes to hair, you always want what you don’t have.

Thankfully for you, thick hair can be faked with a little help from hair extensions – whether that’s in the form of permanent, weft-style or clip-in extensions for a temporary fix.

You're right in thinking there is a level of maintenance required with extensions, though, and it's important to be fully clued up as to what kind of hair extensions will be right for your hair type and suit your lifestyle.

To answer your burning question, I reached out to Kate Jarrett, owner of ethically sourced, premium-quality hair extensions brand, Hair By Loxy’s.

Kate has spent more than a decade honing her craft, cementing her reputation as the industry go-to for high-quality hair extensions – first from her home salon, and growing to operate two salons in central Auckland.

Now, Kate has taken her business online at Hairbyloxys.com, offering clip-in and weft styles both direct to consumers and via wholesale accounts.

“Extensions can absolutely change your life for the better and give you such a confidence boost that just wasn’t possible with your natural hair (hello, fine-haired girls!),” Kate says.

“For best results, do your research and go to a reputable salon, ask a lot of questions and remember, you get what you pay for.”

Below, Kate shares her top insights into the different types of hair extensions, and what everyone should know before they commit.

ASHLEIGH COMETTI: Talk me through the different types of hair extensions. Are certain kinds better suited to different hair types? Or is it down to preference?

KATE JARRETT: Within the world of extensions you’ll find two different types of extensions, with multiple application systems available within each:

Permanent extensions

These extensions are designed for someone who is ultimately not happy with their natural hair and wanting a more permanent change. Think longer hair, fuller hair, filling in gaps or broken areas. There are multiple different methods and which one is right for you will come down to the salon you’re visiting, your hair type, goals and lifestyle.

The most common methods are:

Weft systems – Wide rows of hair extensions held in using micro rings (small beads effectively) or often a combination of micro rings and sewing. Weft systems tend to be the fastest and easiest to maintain, but are often not suited to extremely fine hair, and have less versatility around front of face or in finer areas.

– Wide rows of hair extensions held in using micro rings (small beads effectively) or often a combination of micro rings and sewing. Weft systems tend to be the fastest and easiest to maintain, but are often not suited to extremely fine hair, and have less versatility around front of face or in finer areas. Tape hair extensions – Around one-inch wide panels of hair extensions that use adhesive to attach to your natural hair. Great for finer areas, around the face, or areas prone to breakage.

– Around one-inch wide panels of hair extensions that use adhesive to attach to your natural hair. Great for finer areas, around the face, or areas prone to breakage. Fusion or nano ring extensions – Basically very small sections of extension hair secured to your natural hair using either a very small bead, or a tiny bond of keratin that’s fused into your natural hair (and acts like an adhesive). Again great for finer areas but will take a lot longer for a full head.

More and more salons are beginning to offer hybrid systems that will allow you the best of both worlds.

Temporary extensions

These are solutions for you to install and remove yourself at home: think a night out or special event, not designed to be slept in or worn 24/7.

Clip-ins, halos and temporary toppers all fall into this category. These are for those wanting occasional extra length or volume or change up to their hairstyle without the commitment that comes with permanent hair extensions.

Permanent extensions are really the only type that need ongoing in salon maintenance.

AC: What should people know about the amount of maintenance involved in caring for hair extensions before they commit?

KJ: For any permanent hair extension system, you’ll need to be prepared in that salon visits to maintain them will be a non-negotiable. Nailing the basics of caring for them at home will also allow you to spend more time enjoying them and less time caring for them.

At home you will:

Wash them 2-3 times a week with salon-quality products, that don’t have keratin or protein in them.

Blow-dry them section by section with a salon-quality heat protector and a hairbrush without nubs (think Tangle Teezer or a boar bristle brush).

Tie them up for bedtime.

At the salon you’ll:

Visit approximately every 6-8 weeks (depending on your application system) to have them removed and reattached closer to your scalp.

Colour or tone them occasionally as they will fade over time.

Photo / Marissa Findlay

AC: How long do hair extensions last?

KJ: This will very much depend on the quality of the hair extensions you invest in. Lower-quality or lower-cost extensions can last around three months, average quality around six months and the highest quality anywhere from 9-12 months (often even longer) with the correct care. Note that this is how long you can reuse the same hair for, you’ll need to visit the salon for maintenance visits.

AC: How much can Viva readers expect to pay for a set of extensions?

KJ: This will vary massively depending on the salon you visit, the application method and the quality of the hair. But for an initial application service you can expect to pay anywhere between $600-1200 for new hair extensions, and then between $80-$150 for your regular maintenance visits.

AC: Do hair extensions feel heavy?

KJ: They shouldn’t do if you’ve been recommended the correct amount of hair. For context, a full head of extensions in my range is only 120 grams of hair. Not a huge amount of weight, for maximum impact. They will feel a little different as you’re getting used to having them but before you know it it’ll feel like they’ve always been there.

AC: Can hair extensions cause damage to natural hair?

KJ: They absolutely can when not cared for correctly. Regular maintenance visits to the salon will help avoid the likelihood of this, as well as following your home care advice.

AC: Which products work best with extensions? Are there any ingredients you should avoid?

KJ: Extensions don’t get the oils from your scalp that your natural hair do, so they’re quite prone to drying out. As a result extensions always need moisture, so that’s a great place to start products-wise. Your stylist should be able to recommend a range that’s perfect for your extensions and method, but as a general rule go for moisture-based, and avoid keratin or protein.

This shoot originally featured in Viva Volume 8.

Photographer / Marissa Findlay. Beauty editor / Ashleigh Cometti. Models / Sophia Frankish and Medhika Singhal from 62 Models. Makeup / Kiekie Stanners for Loserkid. Hair / Danny Pato for D&M Hair Design using Davines. Stylist / Tau Subritzky. Hair assistant / Fernanda Guimaraes. Photographer’s assistant / Ben Boyne.

