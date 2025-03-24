One nail expert shares the shades, shapes and styles you’ll see everywhere this season.

Punchy neons, playful pinks and vibrant nail designs will always feel inherently summery – shades and styles that shine brightest when donned on digits during a summer vacay.

Just when we thought this summer would never end, the crisp mornings we’ve been experiencing lately are a clear indication that autumn is creeping up.

In beauty circles, a change in season has always acted as a welcome reminder to switch up routines, whether it be subbing out moisturiser for a richer take or adopting a bolder lipstick shade to suit the moody, darker evenings. The same sentiment extends to nails, too.

According to Jasmine Malatios, co-founder of Ponsonby nail studio Valet Nails, the defining shades of the season are cosy and comforting – think deep cherry reds and milky-toned neutrals.

Together with Jessica Wade, Jasmine opened Valet Nails late last year, a bespoke nail salon that sits proudly in the old Ponsonby Fire Station and offers beauty buffs an elevated nail salon experience (not to mention a “press for champagne” button).

As far as nail shapes go, Jasmine says oval and almond silhouettes are by far the most popular in the salon chair, with Jasmine adding these classic shapes are both practical and elegant.

Below, the experienced nail tech shares the most-requested shades and trending designs to try this autumn.

French tip designs are a perennial favourite, but this season receive worthy upgrades in chrome. Photo / Valet Nails

The classic French tip Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“The French tip that has experienced a resurgence recently isn’t going anywhere. A modern French is far removed from the pink and bright white of the past. It is a classic look with a nude tone that complements the skin tone of our client – our nail artists take time to suggest a complimentary shade,” Jasmine says, adding “Love is in the Bare” by OPI remains a hotly requested base shade, coupled with a milky white French tip.

Consider switching up your French tip in a trending shade like deep cherry red. Photo / Valet Nails

If the thought of yet another French tip feels a little stale to you, Jasmine suggests some worthy upgrades to modernise the trend.

“From the minimalist approach of a ‘micro-French’ where the line is super fine, to different shapes and colour twists on the typical nude and white, there are many ways to make the French manicure unique,” she says.

Sheer shimmers

OPI’s newest range of shimmering pastel hues – aptly named OPI’m Dreaming – have proved popular at Valet, Jasmine says, pointing towards a preference to pearlescent pastel hues moving into the cooler months.

“There is a real trend towards sheer yet buildable pastel shades, and this range perfectly encapsulates these dream-like tones,” Jasmine says.

“Even as the weather cools, we expect these beautiful, buildable shades to continue their popularity as we cling on to the last days of sunshine.”

Peek-a-boo nail art is one of the defining trends this autumn, says Jasmine. Photo / Valet Nails Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Detailed (yet delicate) nail art

Valet has already made a name for itself for the number of highly detailed and intricate designs leaving the salon daily, but Jasmine says there’s beauty to be found in more delicate accents this autumn.

“Subtle metallic accents, a chrome tip or singular nail, or a nail on each hand with a different coloured tip – a way for those who aren’t quite ready to fully commit to the highly detailed designs yet,” Jasmine says.

Nudes and neutrals aren't showing any signs of slowing down, and Jasmine adds they help nails look healthy and natural. Photo / Valet Nails

Nudes and neutrals

“Nudes and neutrals are always on high rotation at Valet, however, there is a real trend towards clean, simply and milky nudes, in a style some refer to as soap nails. The look is soft, natural, and effortless,” Jasmine says.

Jasmine suggests asking your nail tech to find a complimentary shade to suit your unique skin tone, with the goal to achieve dewy, shiny, natural-looking nails.

Cat eye is a colour trend that uses a magnet to help disperse polish for that eye-catching effect. Photo / Valet Nails

Neutral cat eye

You’ve heard of feline-flicked eyeliner, but how about cat eye nails? This highly reflective finish is achieved by using a small magnet and specialised polish to create a unique effect, says Jasmine, adding it’s a much-requested style at Valet.

“While these have been popular for some time now, our most requested shades are now in the neutral family. In these neutral tones, a more subtle effect is achieved, so you can still make a statement each time your classically toned nails catch and reflect the light,” she says.

The "glass beauty" trend is coming for your nails, too, a term which describes nails with a high-shine, natural-looking finish. Photo / Valet Nails

Glass nails

Step aside glass skin, the glass beauty trend is coming for nails, too.

“The super high shine finish of glass nails is beginning its popularity, and understandably with its clean, glossy appearance,” Jasmine says.

Nudes and neutrals are especially popular when coupled with a glassy finish, however Jasmine adds that bolder shades like firetruck red can be striking when overlaid with a glassy sheen.

“We expect glass nails to continue to grow in popularity over the coming months,” Jasmine says.

Shades of red wine, rich burgundy and deep cherry are a prevailing colour trend to try now. Photo / Valet Nails

Deep cherry red

“As the temperature drops, there is always a pull to the deeper tones,” Jasmine says.

“No matter the length or shape of your nails, a deep cherry red stands out in an elegant, timeless way.”

Rich, red wine shades make for a more moody and interesting take than classic red, and are hitting peak popularity in-salon, Jasmine adds.

An uptick in nail care

Jasmine says it’s exciting to see people are becoming more aware of their nail health and strength, adding she’s witnessed a shift away from acrylics and towards more protective nail services like Builder Gel (or BIAB for the initiated).

“At Valet, we do our best to promote nail health and educate our clients on what is best for their nails – everyone is different! It is one of the reasons we don’t offer acrylics, both for the health of our nail artists and our clients,” she says.

Throughout the cooler months, Jasmine says it’s a good idea to stick to your regular appointments of either infilling or removing polish to maintain the health of your nails (the bonus being you can try each of the trends on this list).

“Each appointment is not just an opportunity to try the newest nail trend, but it is vital for nail artists to be able to check on your nails and ensure they remain in their best condition,” Jasmine says.

More beauty

From expert-approved wedding day lipsticks to the next wave of hair stylers touted to curl, straighten and smooth.

8 Makeup Artists Share Their Go-To Lipstick Shades To Wear On Your Wedding Day. From long-wearing shades to essentials for a touch-up kit.

Surrender To The Experience: A Ponsonby Spa Package Is The Perfect Way To Start The Weekend. Endota’s Surrender package offers a luxurious yet affordable weekend reset.

What Goes Into A Beauty Look At A Runway Show? Behind-The-Scenes At Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025. Fluttery lashes, wine lips and slick hair: Ash Cometti captures every bold beauty moment.

The Viva Team Test Drive The Newest Wave Of Hair Tools. Here Are The Ones Worth The Money. From wide plate straighteners to do-it-all stylers – we try, before you buy.