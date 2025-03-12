One reader writes in with a pre-wedding beauty dilemma.

Dear Ash,

I’m getting married in April and I’m looking for a long-lasting lipstick to wear on my wedding day.

I have one now but it dries my lips out so I tend to use a lot of chapstick.

Is there a lipstick that is long-lasting and kiss-proof that won’t dry my lips out?

Thanks so much,

Blushing Bride

Dear Blushing Bride,

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding!

Brides expect a lot from their wedding lipstick. Will it plump and hydrate lips, leaving them perfectly kissable, but all without flaking or fading? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

While a handful of formulas promise to do just that, one makeup artist says touching up lips throughout the day isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“I’m passionate about lipstick looking good, and sometimes typical long-wear products can be quite drying,” says Christchurch-based makeup artist Kasia Stanicich.

“I supply brides with a full touch-up kit because I’d rather they wear something comfortable and just reapply it once or twice during the day. I’d be happy to use long-wear products if a bride asked me to, but it would come with a disclaimer.”

Hamilton-based makeup artist Gabrielle Houghton agrees, adding: “Between the combination of hours in the hot New Zealand sun and the celebratory champagne that will be had, long-wear lipsticks can end up looking dry and showing up as texture in photos.”

“When they wear off, they often do in a crusty or flaky way. My favourite lip recommendations are sheer and hydrating and can be applied easily without a mirror, in a split second.”

As far as colours go, nude is a perennial bridal favourite – it’s low maintenance as far as reapplication goes and looks fresh and healthy on every skin tone. Unsure which nude is right for you? A handful of makeup artists across the motu offer shade matching lessons, or head to your favourite makeup counter for expert advice in-store.

Bolder shades like red and pink require far more upkeep. While stunning, they can deposit traces on your partner, glasses or clothing in close proximity with guests. Precision with deeper shades is a must, so you’ll need a mirror handy too.

Personally, I wore Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in the shade Bare Affair, $32, for my wedding day. While its creme finish meant it didn’t last through sips of champagne and kisses with my new husband, I carried a tube with me for regular touch-ups throughout the day.

Rather than just take my word for it, I quizzed a handful of the country’s top bridal makeup artists for their favourite lip combinations to pucker up to on your wedding day. Shop their picks, below:

“My all-time favourite is the Maybelline Lifter Lipliners – so long-wearing and such a great price point. My favourite lipstick is the YSL Love Shine Lipstick in the shade 201. Not long-wearing as such but with the lip liner it stays way longer.” – Kate Solley

“My favourite combo at the moment is Huda Beauty Lip Contour in the shade Honey Beige with MCo Beauty Lipstick in Cheeky Chat. The lipstick isn’t particularly long-lasting but the liner is! I line the lips then fill in for a long-lasting base before lippy. Those two give a satin finish so for those who like a juicy finish I add Fenty Lipgloss in Sweet Mouth.” – Sam Hart

“I know it’s not technically long-wear but my favourite beautifully wearing lip comb for a wedding is a lip liner (like Makeup By Mario in Smokey Pink or Johnny) and a hydrating gloss (like Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly l in Pistachio or the Giorgio Armani Prisma glosses) or a balm-lipstick hybrid like Mecca Max Pout Pop Sheer Lipsticks in Keeping Tabs.” – Gabrielle Houghton

“Huda Beauty Lip Contour Matte Lip Pencil and Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick both have strong colour payoff so the colours adhere to the lips well, and they both come in cute little mini sizes too! Lipstick shades Wedding Day and First Kiss are chef’s kiss and warm brown and pinky brown for the lip liners. And to hydrate the lips prior, Laneige Sleeping Mask always.” – Sarika Patel

“I love Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade Pillow Talk with the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Liner in Pillow Talk Medium underneath for added definition, and then Fenty Gloss Bomb in Sweet Mouth on top.” – Grayson Coutts

“My favourite is Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow, with NYX Retractable Twist Up Liner in Nude.” — Liz Hyun

More beauty

Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti answers a suite of burning questions from our readers.

Ask The Beauty Editor: Why Are My Friends Getting More Botox Than Me? Everyone’s getting different amounts of Botox these days. Why does it vary so much?

Ask The Beauty Editor: How Do I Fix The Crepey Skin On My Neck & Chest? One reader writes in with a decolletage dilemma.

Ask The Beauty Editor: How Can I Stop My Blonde Hair From Looking So Dull? Turns out your purple shampoo could be doing more harm than good.