Beauty editor Ash Cometti surveys the viral K-Beauty skincare that’s worth the hype.

Any beauty aficionado worth their salt will be familiar with the suite of K-beauty brands that have quickly become mainstays in many New Zealanders' routines – think Dr Jart+, Innisfree or Laneige.

For the uninitiated, K-beauty stands for Korean beauty, a category of products encompassing skincare, makeup, hair care, body care and more with roots in South Korea. The fast-moving category has exploded on social media for its suite of science-backed beauty offerings and is especially popular on TikTok.

No matter which condition a product is touted to treat, the K-beauty approach to skincare is universal: zeroing in on ingredients that hydrate, soothe and calm (hello, glass skin) with active ingredients running the gamut from niacinamide and centella asiatica through to niacinamide and ceramides.

But there’s still a plethora of innovative K-beauty skincare brands that are yet to gain as much traction locally as they have overseas, ranging from barrier-respecting serums to supercharged sunscreens.

Below, are the best K-beauty skincare products worth adding to your skincare rotation this season. The best part? Most of them are affordably priced between $20 and $30, meaning your bank balance won’t take too much of a hit.

Cleanse

It's the cleanser that's gone viral on TikTok for its suitability for acne-prone skin, and, as a result, has sold out almost everywhere. The cleansing foam is formulated with a blend of ground mugwort powder to lift impurities and dead skin cells from pores, while its patented Anti-Sebum P complex helps to regulate sebum production and prevent recurrent breakouts. Many TikTok users commented that while the formula is effective at clearing congestion, it can be slightly harsh on sensitive skin types so is best to use it one to two times a week depending on tolerance. Equally popular is the Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, which is worth a look if you're after something to use daily as part of a double cleansing routine.

If there’s one thing most K-Beauty cleansers claim to do, it’s dislodge and lift blackheads. This one is said to do just that, transforming from oil to milk upon contact with water helping to remove blackheads and regulate sebum production while washing away makeup and surface debris. Like most oil cleansers, skin is left feeling moisturised, nourished and never dry.

This low pH cleanser has received rave reviews for its ability to gently cleanse skin without leaving it feeling stripped or dry (like some gel cleansers can). It’s targeted to dry, dull, tired or sensitive skin, or anyone grappling with uneven skin texture. Natural oils and skin-purifying botanical ingredients combine with mild acids to help remove makeup and oil-based residue, while lightly exfoliating skin for a clear, clarified texture.

Treat

These square-shaped toner pads can be used as a toner pack by leaving them to sit on the skin for up to 10 minutes, or as a toner wipe after cleansing. Each pad is soaked in a blemish-busting essence, made up of madecassoside and a 2% concentration of niacinamide to help lift impurities and heal active breakouts. The set of 100 pads also comes with a set of tweezers to ensure the stack is kept clean up until the very last use.

Like microneedling without the little pricks, VT Cosmetics’ Cica Reedle Shot forms minuscule pathways into the skin to allow for faster absorption of its serum formulation which gently exfoliates when massaged lightly into the skin. It’s a perfect match for those suffering from congestion, as these pore-sized pathways mean the serum delivers active ingredients like glycerin, centella asiatica extract and niacinamide to the deeper layers of the skin. The Reedle Shot collection comes in a variety of strengths, from the mild Reedle Shot 30 to the strong spot care of Reedle Shot 1000.

Before you ask, Cosrx maintains it uses humane methods to source its filtered snail mucin, meaning no molluscs are harmed in the process of creating this essence. It’s one of a handful of products that went viral early on in New Zealand’s K-Beauty movement, and with 50,000 five-star ratings across the internet, it’s clear to see why. Snail mucin may sound sticky, but the lightweight essence leans more watery than it does tacky. It protects the skin from transepidermal water loss (a must for that coveted “glass skin” look) while promoting and clear, smooth and healthy-looking complexion. Designed to be worn under moisturiser, it doubles down on hydrating and soothing irritated skin.

For moisturised, glass skin without the stickiness, look no further than Torriden’s hyaluronic acid-based serum. Don’t just take my word for it, either – the serum was recognised in the Olive Young Awards in both 2022 and 2023 for its efficacy on dry, dehydrated skin. The formula includes five different forms of hyaluronic acid in a variety of molecular weights, which absorb into different layers of the skin for three-dimensional hydration.

Moisturise

A friend of mine with the most dewy skin you’ve ever seen swears by this lightweight moisturiser, which soothes and calms skin without feeling too rich or gluggy. It’s brimming with three types of ceramides to support a healthy skin barrier and restore sensitised or damaged skin. Beyond this, Cosrx’s ceramide-laden cream is a perfect pairing for acne-prone skin, with medical-grade centella asiatica to regulate oil production, not to mention it dries down matte (a dream for those of us with oily or combination skin).

If you love vitamin A for its ability to improve skin texture, tone, and elasticity, but could do without the redness and irritation some forms may cause, then consider By Wishtrend’s take. The overnight cream harnesses the powers of two gentler forms of vitamin A – retinal and plant-based bakuchiol. Together, these heavy hitters help to fend off the visible signs of ageing in one rich formulation that does its best work while you snooze. To ensure it lasts its full shelf life, the formula is housed in an airless pump to ensure maximum stability and efficacy to the very last pump.

Dry or acne-prone skin has met its match with Beauty of Joseon’s rich cream, touted to achieve a radiant and dewy finish to the skin. A 2% concentration of niacinamide combines with 2% squalane, for a total skin solution to balance oil and moisture, defend against environmental aggressors and restore radiance to a dull-looking complexion. More than this, the ingredients are proven to be safe and effective when applied around the orbital bone, offering a two-in-one solution to those wanting to also repair and rejuvenate the delicate under-eye area.

Protect

Another top-rated pick from my dewy-skinned friend, this non-nano chemical sunscreen doubles down by blocking the harmful effects of UVA and UVB rays while leaving skin hydrated and nourished at the same time. It does so with a combination of centella asiatica extract and hyaluronic acid which heal and hydrate in one fell swoop. The texture verges on serum-like; it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly to allow for makeup steps to follow.

As far as sunscreens go, this one received rave reviews in our recent beach bag story for offering broad-spectrum protection, but without the greasy white cast (especially when applied on deep or dark skin tones). The hybrid formula slots into routines as both sunscreen and skincare, fending off UVA and UVB rays while key skincare ingredients like rice extract and grain ferment alongside vitamins B, C, E and amino acids work to soothe and hydrate dry or sensitive skin. It’s non-greasy, too, meaning it sits beautifully when applied under makeup.

Where To Shop K-Beauty

Support these brick-and-mortar K-Beauty stores across Auckland.

Deiji

Shop 62/240 Ormiston Town Centre, Flat Bush.

Hikoco

Three Auckland stores: Shop 8, 205 Queen St, Auckland, or 352 Broadway, Newmarket or 61 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna.

Ippondo Japanese and Korean Cosmemart

229 Queen St, Auckland.

Moona Store

G6/7, Ground Floor, Midcity Centre, 239 Queen St, Auckland.

The Cosmetic Store

Level 1, 10 Victoria St East, Auckland.

