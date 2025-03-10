Stephanie Holmes visits Endota Spa for a combo massage and facial package designed to deliver an inner glow.

The promise

Endota’s “Surrender” package combines two of the spa’s signature treatments – an Organic Relax massage and an Organic Infusion facial, in a blissful 90-minute appointment. The body massage uses a sequence of soothing strokes and warm jade stones “to centre and ground”, and the facial promises “a more youthful and radiant appearance”.

The practice

Australian spa group Endota took over New Zealand’s Forme spas in 2023. There are five Endota locations around Auckland (Albany, Mt Eden, Parnell, Ponsonby and Takapuna), with four others around the country (Christchurch, Hamilton, Queenstown and Wellington).

I booked my appointment for a Friday afternoon, knowing it would be the perfect treat after a busy work week and to put me in a good headspace for the weekend ahead.

It was a steaming hot February day as I stepped off Ponsonby Rd and into the calm of Endota, which is tucked away in the basement level of a three-storey building. As soon as you step through the door off the street, the fragrant smell of essential oils drifts up the stairs to greet you.

The clinic reception is modern and stylish, with polished concrete walls, low ceilings, and colour accents of green and pink. I was welcomed warmly by my spa therapist Indriana, who explained more about my treatment then took special analysis photos to capture my skin’s texture, health and problem areas.

The photos with different light levels and filters showed the areas of dryness and oiliness characteristic of my combination skin, as well as areas of pigmentation, ageing and acne scarring. It’s quite confronting to see your face under such scrutiny.

The spa uses skin analysis technology to assess your skin before treatment. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Indriana showed me to the cosy treatment room where I changed out of my clothes and lay on the comfortable treatment table under soft sheets.

The treatment started with the massage, which was absolutely blissful – a combination of divinely scented essential oils, firm pressured strokes, and hot jade stones – one placed at the bottom of my spine “to ground me”, and others used to massage my feet, neck and shoulders.

The Surrender package at Endota combines two of the spa’s most popular treatments: a massage and a facial.

The facial involved a range of scrubs, cleansers and lotions, with relaxing massage and jade facial rollers to improve circulation and lymphatic drainage.

The whole thing felt incredible – truly pampering, soothing and relaxing.

Indriana suggested two add-on treatments – a keratin foot booster to treat dryness and rough texture (much-needed after a summer of beaching and hiking), and a bright eye mask booster to hydrate and awaken puffy eyes and dark circles. These were done as part of my treatment so didn’t add any extra time – ideal for anyone squeezing in a spa appointment in between a busy lifestyle.

Indriana recommended some Endota-brand products to take home with me, and suggested a follow-up treatment to book for next time.

The place

Endota Ponsonby, 253 Ponsonby Rd. Endota.com/nz

A couple's treatment room at Endota Ponsonby. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The price

The Surrender package is $185, which is fantastic value – if you booked the treatments individually you would pay $280 (although total treatment time would then be 110 minutes).

The verdict

Stepping back into the sweltering street, I felt like my inner and outer glow matched the evening sunshine – I practically floated down Ponsonby Rd and into my weekend. My muscles felt relaxed and my face felt nourished and revitalised. The effects lasted well into the weekend.

Fresh-faced post-facial glow.

More wellness

From staycations, test-driven treatments, and self-care buys.

Need a staycation? This Auckland hotel has launched a relaxing one-night retreat. Beauty editor Ash Cometti unlocks her inner zen, as a hotel stay meets a spa experience.

Test drive: This new non-invasive cosmetic treatment claims to reverse facial ageing. We trial Profhilo Structura, a filler alternative that promises to give skin a glow-up.

Test drive: The benefits of this face sculpting technique go beyond a snatched jawline. One Viva contributor tries a non-invasive and holistic approach to facial toning.