Is Hypochlorous Acid The New Skincare Staple?

There’s a much-hyped new ingredient competing for attention in the beauty sphere. Lucy Slight looks at what’s behind the hypochlorous fuss.

As a beauty writer, my ears always prick up when there’s buzz around a new skincare ingredient. Whether it’s via TikTok, a glowing recommendation from a friend, or a product sent directly from a brand, when something keeps entering my consciousness, it’s usually a sign to pay attention.

A few years ago, the ingredient everyone was talking about was hyaluronic acid, celebrated for its ability to hydrate and plump the skin.

Then came niacinamide, which gained a loyal following for its barrier-strengthening and brightening benefits.

But over the past few months, another acid has been quietly taking centre stage: hypochlorous acid.

It is a naturally occurring molecule found in the human immune system, where it plays a vital role in fighting bacteria, reducing inflammation, and supporting healing.

Traditionally, it’s been renowned for its use as a disinfectant and antimicrobial agent in medical and healthcare settings. Its ability to kill bacteria, viruses, and fungi while being non-toxic and safe for human cells has made it a staple in wound care, treating burns, ulcers and surgical sites.

Now, this trusted healthcare ally has transitioned into the skincare spotlight, where its effectiveness and gentleness have redefined its potential.

The beauty world has embraced hypochlorous acid for its ability to calm irritated and reactive skin, making it a go-to for people with sensitive skin, acne, eczema or rosacea. Its anti-inflammatory properties help soothe redness and swelling, while its antimicrobial benefits target acne-causing bacteria without the harshness of traditional treatments such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, retinoids or antibiotics which may cause dryness and irritate the skin barrier with incorrect or over-use. Its wound-healing abilities also make it a favourite for repairing the skin barrier after treatments like microneedling or chemical peels.

In recent months, the ingredient’s viral rise can be attributed to platforms like TikTok where dermatologists and skincare influencers have extolled its many uses.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr Joyce (@Teawithmd) has shared a compelling list of ways hypochlorous acid can benefit the skin, including calming redness, preventing breakouts post-workout, reducing eczema flare-ups, soothing insect bites, and speeding up healing for cuts, scrapes, and post-procedural skin.

Christchurch-based makeup artist and content creator Kasia Stanicich has also praised hypochlorous acid, describing it as one of the most transformative additions to her skincare routine in the past six months. She recommends a product called SpraySafe Protect, which combines water, hypochlorous acid, and oxygen to kill 99.9% of germs. For her, the product works best on dry skin as part of her daily routine and as a post-workout spray for breakout-prone areas. She also notes that it’s makeup-friendly, as long as you allow it to dry completely before touching your face.

Another product making waves in New Zealand is Tower 28’s SOS Spray, which launched at Mecca earlier this year. Founder Amy Liu shared how she partnered with a chemist who was working to stabilise the notoriously tricky ingredient after experiencing its benefits firsthand.

“Before launching, we shared it with friends and family to get their feedback, and the response was incredible,” says Amy. “People reported relief from a multitude of angry skin issues including blemishes, sunburn, piercings and more. After that, we did formal testing and got the (US) National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.” With three children in tow, Amy keeps a mini bottle in her bag, calling it a lifesaver for everything from rashes to cuts and scrapes.

As mentioned, hypochlorous acid, like vitamin C, is an unstable ingredient and Dr Iona Weir, cell biologist and founder and chief executive of Weir Science, Atopis and Myregyna, warns that people do need to use it with a certain level of caution. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Hypochlorous acid is literally “bleach” and has been shown to have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, but it is unstable, reacts readily with other ingredients and can become irritating if [it] changes pH or oxidises. Always use a high-quality formulation and store in a cool, dark location,” she shares.

Although hypochlorous acid may feel like just another addition to an already crowded skincare lineup, it seems to embody the “skinimalism” ethos, offering multiple benefits in a single product when used correctly.

While there are currently only a handful of hypochlorous acid products available in New Zealand, we may begin to see this multi-tasker move beyond a fleeting trend and establish itself as a skincare staple.

Lucy Slight is a Herald columnist and Viva contributor.

