Olivia Rodrigo doesn’t hold back in Lancome’s new campaign; The Facialist launches two new bodycare products; Pure Fiji’s pop-up comes to Commercial Bay; Treat your loved ones with So/Auckland; Plant coral this month with Garnier; Aesop reimagines its Wellington store.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every second Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Olivia Rodrigo is the new face of Lancome

Former ambassadors include the likes of Zendaya, Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, but now Olivia Rodrigo is the latest in a long line of notable women to be appointed as Lancôme’s newest global brand ambassador.

The singer-songwriter and three-time Grammy award winner was selected for her free-spirited nature, her advocacy for women’s rights and her ability to connect with audiences through her heartfelt and powerful lyricism.

It’s a far cry from where Rodrigo made her start – as a Disney Channel star – before her debut single Driver’s License shot her to international stardom in 2021.

In the time since, she’s released two albums with Sour and Guts, announced her world tour, and launched Fund 4 Good – a global initiative that advocates for women and girls’ reproductive rights and protects them from gender-based violence. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Embracing your individuality is so important in beauty since there are many unrealistic expectations placed on young women today. Lancôme is an iconic and timeless brand that promotes beauty from within and I am honoured to be part of their family,” she says of the new partnership.

Expect to see Olivia front Lancôme’s full suite of launches and campaigns from now until 2025.

The Facialist has revealed two new bodycare products to hydrate and nourish skin during the warmer months.

The Facialist ventures into body care

Renowned for her selection of glow-giving skincare and sanctuary-like treatment rooms, The Facialist Ashleigh Scott is expanding into the realm of body care with two new products launching just in time for summer.

The new Beam Body Oil, $59, and Body Sculpt Gua Sha, $79, are designed to work synergistically to restore limbs to their glowing, hydrated best before they’re on show.

Nutrient-rich hazelnut, baobab and pomegranate seed oils combine in the Beam Body Oil to nourish and hydrate skin, leaving it feeling soft and supple. It also provides just the right amount of slip to use with the Body Sculpt Gua Sha, a metal tool that helps promote lymphatic drainage and boost circulation.

The Facialist’s two new body care newbies are available now from The Facialist, Shed 16.3/90 Wellesley Street West, Auckland, selected independent retailers or Thefacialist.co.nz.

Paradise found at Commercial Bay Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Premium Fijian bodycare brand Pure Fiji is bringing a slice of paradise to Commercial Bay with a six-week-long pop-up.

Situated on the ground floor on Little Queen St, the Pure Fiji pop-up will showcase its entire range of bodycare, including its best-selling body lotions, exotic oils, sugar rub and body butters, alongside gift packs to surprise and delight come Christmas morning.

The brand’s latest offering – the limited-edition Birds Of Paradise Holiday Collection will also line the shelves – but you’d better be quick as stock is limited.

Rooted in traditional island practices, Pure Fiji is proud of its heritage – utilising lush tropical ingredients and packaging crafted by its community there, which highlights the culture and beauty of the Pacific.

The Pure Fiji Commercial Bay Pop-Up is open now until Christmas Eve.

Struggling to settle on the perfect Christmas gift? So/Auckland has just the answer.

So/Spa’s festive offering is perfect for the hard-to-buy-for

Unsure what to buy for the most particular person in your life? So/Auckland has launched The Only Gift They Need, the ultimate staycation experience for two sure to elicit smiles from even the fussiest family member.

The all-inclusive package includes a one-night stay for two in a So/Auckland Collection Room, two flutes of bubbles upon request, and a 30-minute treatment for two at So/Spa.

The lucky recipient can select from any 30-minute So/Spa treatment, including the De-stress Back Rescue massage, Aromasoul Body Scrub, Thermogenic Attack Express lymphatic drainage treatment and The Designer, a bespoke facial.

Full access to So/Auckland’s wellness offering is included every stay: a 25-metre heated lap pool, sauna, jacuzzi and gym.

The Only Gift They Need is priced at $399 and is available exclusively from Shop.so-auckland.com until January 6, 2025.

Plant A Coral this month with Garnier

In a bid to replenish one of the seven wonders of the world – Australia’s Great Barrier Reef – Garnier has pledged to disperse 100,000 corals in 2024 via its Plant A Coral Campaign, which is running at selected supermarkets over the next month.

Its latest campaign is part of the longstanding partnership between Garnier and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, which saw 500,000 baby corals boost the resilience of the reef in the Whitsunday region in 2023.

Coral planting remains the only way to save what’s left of the Great Barrier Reef, helping to restore damaged areas caused by climate change and enabling it to thrive.

Last summer, the reef suffered its fifth mass coral bleaching in eight years – a reminder of the importance to preserve and support one of the world’s most complex ecosystems on Earth.

Garnier’s 2024 Plant A Coral Campaign is live at New World and Pak’nSave supermarkets nationwide from now until December 1.

For more information, visit Garnier.co.nz/plantacoralnz

Wellington was the first place to open an Aesop store in Aotearoa.

Aesop reimagines its Wellington store

It’s been six years since Aotearoa’s first Aesop flagship opened its doors, but now the brand’s Wellington location has shifted from one heritage site to another.

Formerly located inside 1930s building Change House and designed by local architect Rufus Knight, Aesop has honoured elements of its original aesthetic to its new premise in Woodward House.

Continuing on its mission to utilise reclaimed materials, Aesop’s architects were tasked with adapting original timber joinery to the new premises, aided by a local carpenter who was able to reconfigure shelves and cabinets to suit the purpose-built space.

The new Aesop store sits proudly inside Woodward House on Lambton Quay.

Equally as challenging was restoring the concrete slab at Woodward House, which was salvaged using terrazzo tiles to help fortify the deep cracks that had surfaced over time. The result aligns with Aesop’s earthy aesthetic, raw stones and shards of the tiles don’t look out of place within the rest of the interior.

The sprawling polished brass countertop which sat proudly in Change House was also relocated, a grand entrance to welcome customers and allude to the beckoning experience within.

Visit Woodward House 188 Lambton Quay, Wellington Central.

More beauty

What’s new, notable and worth your time?

A Dermatologist-Approved Guide To The Best Sunscreens. With melanoma rates on the rise, a skin cancer doctor shares her rules for staying protected.

Want Skin That Glows With No Downtime? Consider This 45-Minute Facial. Tyson Beckett previews a party-perfect procedure that promises glowing skin immediately.

Every Beauty Product Our Viva Editors Tried, Loved Or Loathed Lately. Honest thoughts on the things that landed on our desks in the past month.