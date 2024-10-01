This article contains content of a sexual nature which may not be suitable for all readers.

Intimate care products are growing in popularity, but are they really necessary?

The saying goes: “your face ends at your boobs”. But is it time we venture further south?

These days, sexual wellness products are as common on the shelf as skincare, with the increasingly blurred line between sexual wellness and beauty resulting in a handful of retailers proudly ranging products previously shrouded in secrecy.

In a bid to reframe sexual health as an essential part of overall wellness, Australian department store David Jones expanded its beauty and lifestyle offering to include sexual wellness products in 2021, with other mainstream retailers including Chemist Warehouse, Skintopia, Mecca and Sephora following suit.

It’s further evidence that sexual wellness is becoming increasingly accepted as another form of self-care, with the category poised for meteoric growth as catapulted by a cultural shift towards sex positivity and the dissolving of societal taboos.

A report published on Globe Newswire earlier this year predicted the global sexual wellness market was predicted to reach a market value of US $58.6 billion ($92 billion) by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15% from 2024-2032.

Beyond products such as condoms, lubricants and sex toys, sexual wellness is diversifying into what’s now known as intimate skincare, a category that encompasses moisturisers, serums and washes, fuelled by the destigmatisation of postpartum, period and menopausal care.

Unlike lube or arousal gel, intimate care products are positioned as extensions of any self-care routine, another step to add to your nightly skincare regime.

But the question remains: do we really need to be moisturising our vulva? Or is it simply just another “area of concern” for us to be worried about? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

According to Rebecca Annan, a pelvic health physiotherapist and the founder of The Pelvic Institute, despite the boom in intimate care products, the general population doesn’t need them.

“More women are discussing health-related issues now, which is fantastic at helping to break down the taboos surrounding these topics. However, it doesn’t mean that everyone needs to jump on the vulva moisturising bandwagon unless it is really necessary,” she says.

Rebecca explains intimate care products are best reserved for those experiencing vaginal dryness, itching, burning and discomfort.

“Common groups of women who may experience vaginal dryness are breastfeeding mothers as well as peri- and post-menopausal women, caused by a reduction in estrogen levels. Additionally, menopausal women suffer from vaginal atrophy (or tissue wasting and thinning) which can make vaginal and vulval tissue more fragile,” she says.

Rebecca Annan, a pelvic health physiotherapist and founder of The Pelvic Institute. Photo / Supplied

Rather than reach for a chemical-laden cream to smooth onto your bits, remember that the pH balance of your vagina differs from the rest of your body, so needs to be treated accordingly.

It was with this in mind that gynaecologist Dr Olivia Smart, pelvic health physiotherapist Niamh Clerkin and project lead Tessa Kain developed Nu Balm, an intimate moisturiser that cocktails three natural ingredients specifically selected for their benefits when used on the sensitive tissues of the vulva and vagina.

The locally-made intimate skincare range combines extra virgin olive oil, New Zealand beeswax and kanuka oil which won’t interrupt the vagina’s microbial balance.

“This reduces the risk of irritation or reaction, a common problem with conventional water-based lubricants,” says Kain, adding women are welcome to use this alongside any prescribed medications from their doctor.

The sexual wellness brand is just one example of a female-founded brand that understands the complex needs of the vulva and vagina. While it was initially designed to alleviate symptoms caused by menopause, like dryness or irritation, Kain says Nu Balm can be used by anyone. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Whether it’s due to menopause, childbirth and breastfeeding, a yeast infection or a chronic skin condition, the majority of women will experience vaginal dryness or discomfort at some point in their lives, and unsurprisingly these symptoms can have a wide-ranging impact on physical health, self-esteem and relationships,” she says.

“This includes cis-gender and transgender women who may experience vulval or vaginal skin conditions and irritation. NuBalm is also an excellent recovery treatment postpartum, after surgery and as an all-purpose moisturiser and massage balm.”

The demand for organic or natural intimate care products sees Rebecca regularly quizzed in-clinic for her picks of products to soothe, calm, moisturise or promote healing.

Already a fan of Nu Balm, she recommends products which are all-natural or fragrance-free, including NatFem Botanics, alongside common pantry staples such as coconut or almond oils.

“Perfumed products are not ideal as they upset the pH balance of the vagina, which affects the levels of good and bad bacteria,” Rebecca says.

Aside from the physical benefits, like alleviating dryness, our experts agree that the ritual of applying a product to your vulva or labia is just one way of boosting awareness of one’s anatomy.

“Education and open conversations give us all confidence, helping us to understand the issues we are facing, what we can do about them, and to reimagine a life in which our most intimate relationships — with ourselves and others — are not compromised,” Kain says.

“This includes being familiar with your own anatomy and using the correct names for the parts that make up the vulva and vagina so that you’re able to accurately discuss any concerns with your health professional. Look after your best bits!”

Add To Cart

NuBalm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser, $32, subs in as a lubricant, vulval moisturiser and all-purpose massage balm depending on your needs. It’s formulated with extra virgin olive oil, New Zealand beeswax and kanuka leaf oil making it compatible with silicone sex toys but not with latex condoms.

Naydaya Victory Oil, $57, helps to moisturise and protect dry or thinning tissues with a blend of fatty acids, plant-based butters and oils. The alcohol-, fragrance-, paraben- and sulphate-free formula can also be used as a perineum oil in preparation for childbirth.

DeoDoc Calming Oil, $54, is designed to soothe discomfort, dryness or itching from chafing or wearing too-tight underwear. Formulated with ingredients safe to use on the vulva and its surrounding skin, including coconut oil, almond oil and chamomile to moisturise and protect skin.

Lelo Personal Moisturiser, $34, is a water-based intimate care moisturiser which harnesses aloe vera to gently moisturise and soothe. The non-greasy, non-staining formula is free from glycerine, parabens and fragrance.

Yes Vaginal Moisturiser, $33, is a gel-based moisturiser that offers long-lasting hydration and relief from vaginal dryness, irritation, itching and burning. A single application of the pH-balanced formula is said to last up to three days.

Endota Intimate Moisturising Gel, $35, this lightweight labia gel restores moisture to skin with its blend of aloe vera and chamomile extract. It is suitable for use in pregnancy and throughout the different stages of menopause, or for those experiencing dryness or discomfort due to stress or medications.

More beauty

From expert recommendations to Viva team test drives.

We Gave 4 Makeup Artists $100 To Create A Special-Occasion Makeup Look. This Is What They Bought. Special event coming up? This is what the pros would buy, and why.

The Most Luxurious Beauty Items Worth Their Designer Price Tag, According To A Beauty Editor. This is what the best luxury beauty buys should look, smell and feel like (not to mention accomplish).

Is A Himalayan Salt Scrub Worth The Time And Money? This Post-Winter Body Treatment Is Timely. If a full-body pick-me-up is on the cards, enter spring with skin that feels smooth to the touch. Viva’s Dan Ahwa takes it for a test drive.