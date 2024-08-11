This is what the best luxury beauty buys should look, smell and feel like (not to mention accomplish).

The beauty industry is riddled with overused terms and phrases, and “luxury” is one of them.

But what’s considered luxury beauty is a contentious topic, and for the unfamiliar it can be tricky to know which are worth your hard-earned dollars and which project a “luxe” aesthetic but fall down when it comes to efficacy.

At Viva, it’s always been our mission to shine a spotlight on products that cater to a variety of budgets and preferences, but in some cases prestige products are worth the splurge — think science-backed ingredients, conscious packaging and proven results.

This is not to say that high-end beauty items are necessarily “better” than cost-savvy alternatives, but there are clear differences when it comes to formulation, testing and stability, especially in the realm of skincare.

Of course, the pressure to perform is higher when you’re shelling out three (or four) digits for a covetable item that feels more worthy of displaying in an art gallery than in your bathroom vanity.

Investment beauty buys should exceed expectations when it comes to application, outperform other products currently in your rotation and drive your desire to keep using (and therefore repurchasing) that product.

So, are any of them truly worth their designer price tag? We think so. If you’re looking to elevate your beauty routine with something extra special, discover our top picks of luxury beauty buys worth investing in, below.

Makeup

While there are plenty of foundations to choose from these days, few matte formulas manage to hit the mark when it comes to appearing radiant and fresh, not cakey and piled-on. Earlier this year, Tom Ford debuted its new soft matte blurring foundation, one which promises a second-skin feel while ensuring 24-hour wear. We don’t advise leaving foundation on that long (ever) but we do love a foundation with solid staying power. The secret lies in its unique formula, which features skin-caring ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to provide instant and ongoing moisture to skin, without caking, creasing or settling into fine lines. Despite its mattifying powers, it claims to feel freshly applied all day long, and that in itself is worth the $220 price tag. Its shade range is worth noting, too, and includes 40 options to select from, ranging from 0.0 Pearl through to 13.0 Espresso.

Available from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

The lipstick effect is well-documented, with many people opting to purchase little luxuries like lipstick in times of economic downturn (like right now). If your budget has a little extra flex, consider Hermès as the perfect little treat — a matte lipstick that’s by far the most comfortable I’ve ever come across. It swipes on smoothly, enveloping lips in highly-pigmented, long-lasting colour. Available in nine shades, ranging from striking orange-reds and buttery neutrals to plummy fig and hot pink, the bullets themselves are as covetable as the formulas inside, each one housed in a tri-colour polished and brushed metal case. The best part? Refills are also available from $65 each, meaning you’ll save at the till after your first tube is empty.

Available from Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Skincare

I’m well aware that recommending a $200 pack of sheet masks during a cost of living crisis is slightly outrageous, but believe me when I say this is one of the best masks I’ve ever tried. Perricone MD has carved a unique space in the skincare market with its suite of science-backed, research-driven skincare, and this same approach extends to its two-piece hydrating sheet mask. It’s suspended in an emulsion of vitamin C ester, copper tripeptides and phosopholipids, which work synergistically to address a host of skin concerns, ranging from dullness and uneven texture, through to discolouration and loss of elasticity. After 20 minutes, my skin is noticeably plump and radiant-looking, and its last-effecting continues in the following days. In June, the brand released its Intensive Gel Mask in pot format for $192, which undoubtedly goes further than a single-use sheet mask (not to mention is kinder to the environment). But while I still have fresh sachets left in my pack, I’ll continue to luxuriate with the sheet version.

Available from Mecca or Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Swiss luxury brand La Prairie is renowned for its use of caviar across its selection of skincare, and its new hydrating facial mist is no different. The limited-edition launch looks to two different caviar formats — caviar hydroessence and caviar micro-nutrients — which are suspended in an innovative formulation comprising micro-oil droplets and water. Together, these caviar derivatives offer thirsty skin a much-needed drink, defending against transepidermal water loss (which is especially common during the drying winter months). Mists are a must-have in my view, and serve double duty to hydrate bare skin or refresh makeup. Dressed in the brand’s signature cobalt blue glass bottle, it’s easily detectable when stashed in your handbag or carry-on if toting for travel.

Available from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s or Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

Body care

As a long-time fan of Kiehl’s Crème de Corps, I was curious to try Cosmetics 27′s iteration when it landed on my desk this week. I’m a sceptic when it comes to products which claim to firm skin but consider me impressed by this creamy formula, which absorbs quickly into skin, leaving it feeling plump and nourished. This launch marks the first time the skincare brand has ventured into body care. Its formulated using key ingredients formerly reserved for the face only, meaning you can use a single product from head to toe (so you don’t have to shell out for separate skin and body care). At more than $300 per pot, it’s certainly pricey, which tracks considering the research required to formulate actives like the CICA-MA2® complex, which contains three purified extracts of Centella Asiatica (a soothing ingredient made popular by the likes of Dr Jart+). Find CICA-MA2® cocktailed with vitamin B3 (or niacinamide) to regulate sebum production, betaine for hydration, and prebiotics to promote a healthy skin barrier.

Available from Mecca and Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s viral scent has been reimagined as a sparkling body oil, sure to elevate any post-shower beauty ritual with its blend of floral, amber and woody notes. Sitting in the sweet spot between personal fragrance and body care, it’s duality more than justifies its high price point. Its signature shine is credited to 24-carat gold suspended within the formula, created by blending both crystal and gold powder to leave skin with a subtle sheen. Best reserved for a special occasion rather than smoothing on before bed, consider this glow-giving oil as the final step in your pre-party beauty routine.

Available from Mecca and Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Hair care

It would be easy to confuse Chloe Zara’s perfume oil as a fine fragrance, with its uplifting sandalwood, pineapple, fig and saffron scent. It’s positioned as a leave-in hair treatment geared towards all hair types, but moonlights as a body oil to hydrate and soften skin, and a personal scent when applied to pulse points (I repeat: best to invest in multi-purpose products!). The formula is brimming with vitamins, antioxidants and essential fatty acids, restoring nourishment hair while providing protection from hot tools, UV rays and pollution. It’s currently my go-to product in my hair care routine before blow-drying, or to smooth and nourish ends after styling with a curling wand or hair straightener. A few drops rubbed between my hands and smoothed over mid-lengths and ends is plenty, and my current bottle has lasted me months as a result of using sparingly.

Available from selected retailers or Chloezara.com.

Scalp serums are cropping up all over, but few feature quite as many skin-loving ingredients as Ouai’s take. Your scalp is skin after all, and this balancing, hydrating scalp serum works overtime to foster hair that’s thicker and fuller-looking. It does so thanks to red clover extract, adaptogenic ingredients including Siberian ginseng and Chaga mushroom, alongside hardworking hydrators hyaluronic acid and peptides to soothe irritation caused from styling, promote scalp health, and encourage healthy hair growth.

Available from Sephora or Sephora.nz.

Fragrance

It’s the luxury fragrance house known for formulating some of the most expensive scents the world over, and now Amouage has revealed the second scent in its Guidance story — Guidance 46. At just shy of $900, what it lacks in affordability it makes up in longevity, and this exceptional extrait boasts concentration levels of 46% (most fragrances sit at concentrations between 15 and 20%), meaning a little goes a long way. Amouage leads the charge in the exceptional extrait space, using a unique ageing process ranging from five to 10 weeks of maturation to develop each scent’s character. A masterclass in light and dark, Guidance 46 is a juxtaposition of notes that communicate both fragility and strength, a blend of subtle white florals and juicy fruits, alongside sensual woods and vanilla to make a lasting impression. When stored correctly, fragrance can last up to five years — and this is one you’ll want to stretch out for as long as possible before you reinvest.

Available from Worldbrand.co.nz.

Devices

It sounds like a lot to dish out all at once, but an at-home LED mask will save you money in the long run if you’re not having to book in for treatments in-clinic. This FDA-approved LED face mask is suitable for use on all skin types and conditions, and is said to target wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, acne and rosacea. The wrap-around design means it fits comfortably to the contours of the face, with a stretchy head strap meaning you can go hands-free. It features 132 LED lights angled to treat all areas (including the upper lip region) and three modes of use: blue to fight acne-causing bacteria, near-infrared to boost collagen production and heal post-acne marks, and red to rejuvenate cells, fend off wrinkles and redness.

Available from The Facialist or Thefacialist.co.nz.

