Bookmark these stylish designs ahead of your next nail appointment.
Regulars to the nail salon will know the panic that comes with settling on a shade or style for your digits.
With infinite options or designs to select from, flipping through key chains and colour charts makes manicures more stressful
To combat decision fatigue the next time you’re in the chair, we’ve compiled a list of nail trends predicted to be popular this spring.
According to beauty and wellness platform Fresha, the search for “spring nails” has increased by 70% on Pinterest across Australasia, with the most sought-after nail trends including pastel ombre, butterfly wings and metallic accents.
Whether you’re ready to embrace a lighter colour palette in line with the longer evenings, or get creative with pretty accents (think daisy chains to butterfly wings), we chart the shades and designs sure to crop up everywhere this season.
Pastel Ombre
Pastel hues will always feel fresh for spring. Shades of baby pink, lavender, mint green, butter yellow and ice blue are all trending, as seen on the runway at the likes of Fendi and Prada during Fashion Month.
On Pinterest, it’s pastel ombre that’s skyrocketing on search, with a 400% increase in searches over the past month alone.
As seen above, ombre nails call for colours to bleed into one another — a transition of two or more shades which is simpler to execute than it looks.
Recreate this seasonal style with blending sponges or an ombre brush to make application even easier.
Butterfly Wings
This intricate design mimics the detailed pattern of monarch butterfly wings, calling for thin black lines to help create the different sections of the wing.
While it looks striking over opaque colour, it’s even more impactful when layered over spring-ready hues or iridescent shades that dance in the sunlight.
Commitment-phobe? Consider a butterfly wing accent nail instead.
Tools of the trade include patience (and a lot of it) plus black nail polish like OPI Nail Lacquer in the shade Black Onyx, $22, and a precise detailing tool, like the Manucurist Nail Art Brush, $30.
Metallic Accents
Melted metal nails and metallic accents aren’t going anywhere this season.
Opt for shades of gold, silver, rose gold, copper and chrome, or try your hand at applying metallic foils, studs or strips to add depth and dimension.
Gelous offers a suite of floral-inspired metallic gold designs available as stickered sheets, taking the guesswork (and mess) out of mastering a metallic mani. Viva loves the White & Gold Floral Nail Stickers, $7.
For all-over chrome, paint on a layer of OPI Infinite Shine in the shade Work From Chrome, $25, which promises gel-like wear for up to 11 days without the need for curing under a lamp.
Floral Accents
While florals aren’t exactly groundbreaking for spring, this year embrace ‘70s-inspired designs created using the “dot and drag” technique.
A blob of paint is dotted then dragged into the centre, repeated in a circular shape to form petals. A final stamp of bright colour in the middle forms the heart of the blossom.
Whether painted all over nails (again, a process that takes time) or utilised as a feature nail, try this trend with delicate dahlias or blooming daisies in a variety of vibrant shades to match your manicure.
Consider the bright orange of Hermes Les Mains Hermes Nail Enamel in the shade 33 Orange Boite, $87, paired with the vibrant hot pink of Hanami Nail Polish in the shade Liability, $26.
Abstract Pastel Art
Freeform elements and organic shapes shine in this ultra-creative trend, which sees all manner of abstract shapes, patterns and brushstrokes swirled over nails.
If 10 tiny canvases of swirling lines makes your head spin, then take your cues from popular nail artists like Aimee Link (pictured above) who created a set with three out of five nails highly decorated.
The “anything goes” trend encompasses just about every silhouette you can think of: dots, squiggles and splatters.
Try the trend with Essie Gel Couture in the shade Bling It, $25; layered with Sephora Collection Nail Polish in the shade 501 Baby Blue, $14.
Neon Tips
French tips will always be on trend, but for a more modern take consider switching out classic white for vibrant neon hues instead.
A French manicure pairs beautifully with almond- or coffin-shaped nails, as the length and shape offers more room for polish.
The brighter, the better here — think barbie pink, neon green, traffic light orange or highlighter yellow.
If you’re tempted to DIY, consider investing in a French manicure tip guide to help you nail that all-important curve at the top of your nail bed. Viva loves Gelous French Manicure Tip Guide (240pk), $7.
Minimalist Greenery
The antithesis of the high-impact hues included elsewhere on this list, the minimalist greenery trend leans into a calming colour palette.
Consider nature-inspired designs including leaves and vines, set against an earthy backdrop of beige, nude or soft pink.
This pastoral approach to nail design is subtle and soothing, save for a few mini-floral accents if the feeling takes you.
Try it with: Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in the shade 500 Caramel Cupcake, $11, with a little J. Hannah Nail Polish in the shade Artichoke, $45, on top.
Daisy Chains
Take your cues from Mother Nature with delicate daisy chain designs, linked together on the same nail or across finger tips.
Expect to see plenty of traditional colourways coming through strongly with this theme (white daisies with yellow centres), however, more vibrant takes on the trend help make it your own.
Look to the pearlescent white of Jinsoon Nail Lacquer in the shade Dew, $34, for your petals, and the soft butter yellow of Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in the shade 129 Ovni, $53, to dot in the centre.
Earthy Tones
Organic, earthy tones don’t tend to fall out of favour, and prove popular no matter the weather outside.
Look to natural elements like sand, soil and trees to inspire your colour palette. Think olive green, rich brown, burnt orange, khaki green and warm beige.
A pared-back palette suits a wide variety of nail lengths and shapes, including blunt, short styles.
Try the trend with an earthy brown like Hermes Les Mains Hermes Nail Enamel in the shade 95 Brun Bistre, $87, or the creamy sand of Gucci Beauty Vernis a Ongles Nail Polish in the shade 212 Annabel Rose, $62.
Brat Green
For the uninitiated, “brat green” toes the line between lime green and chartreuse, a shade that is now synonymous with the album cover of Brat by pop singer Charli XCX.
The divisive shade has since permeated everything from pop culture to presidential campaigns, and has been described as both “loud and abrasive” but also “flirty and fun” by Architectural Digest.
It’s proved popular with the Gen-Z set, with the slightly yellowed lime hue proving a much-requested pick in the salon chair. For maximum impact, opt for universal colour and almond-shaped tips to cement your “brat” energy.
Try it with: Sephora Collection Nail Polish in the shade 402 Lime Zest, $14; or Rimmel London 60 Seconds Nail Polish in the shade #155 Beach Breeze Please, $11.
Balletcore
It would be remiss of us to not include the suite of milky neutrals that comprise “balletcore” — think milky whites and ballet slipper pinks.
Beloved by brides and the fashion set alike, the balletcore aesthetic is neutral without being nude, accentuating the natural pink of nail beds.
The shade family suits a multitude of nail shapes and lengths, from short, squared-off tips to elongated coffin styles.
Not to mention that balletcore nails act as the perfect canvas for equally coquettish designs like long-tailed bows or daisies, or a dusting of glitter.
Look no further than Essie Nail Polish in the shade Ballet Slippers, $19; or try Dior Vernis Nail Polish in the shade 007 Jasmin, $53.
