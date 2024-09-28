Bookmark these stylish designs ahead of your next nail appointment.

Regulars to the nail salon will know the panic that comes with settling on a shade or style for your digits.

With infinite options or designs to select from, flipping through key chains and colour charts makes manicures more stressful than they are serene.

To combat decision fatigue the next time you’re in the chair, we’ve compiled a list of nail trends predicted to be popular this spring.

According to beauty and wellness platform Fresha, the search for “spring nails” has increased by 70% on Pinterest across Australasia, with the most sought-after nail trends including pastel ombre, butterfly wings and metallic accents.

Whether you’re ready to embrace a lighter colour palette in line with the longer evenings, or get creative with pretty accents (think daisy chains to butterfly wings), we chart the shades and designs sure to crop up everywhere this season.

Pastel Ombre

Pastel hues will always feel fresh for spring. Shades of baby pink, lavender, mint green, butter yellow and ice blue are all trending, as seen on the runway at the likes of Fendi and Prada during Fashion Month.

On Pinterest, it’s pastel ombre that’s skyrocketing on search, with a 400% increase in searches over the past month alone. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

As seen above, ombre nails call for colours to bleed into one another — a transition of two or more shades which is simpler to execute than it looks.

Recreate this seasonal style with blending sponges or an ombre brush to make application even easier.

Butterfly Wings

This intricate design mimics the detailed pattern of monarch butterfly wings, calling for thin black lines to help create the different sections of the wing.

While it looks striking over opaque colour, it’s even more impactful when layered over spring-ready hues or iridescent shades that dance in the sunlight.

Commitment-phobe? Consider a butterfly wing accent nail instead.

Metallic Accents

Melted metal nails and metallic accents aren’t going anywhere this season.

Opt for shades of gold, silver, rose gold, copper and chrome, or try your hand at applying metallic foils, studs or strips to add depth and dimension.

Gelous offers a suite of floral-inspired metallic gold designs available as stickered sheets, taking the guesswork (and mess) out of mastering a metallic mani. Viva loves the White & Gold Floral Nail Stickers, $7.

For all-over chrome, paint on a layer of OPI Infinite Shine in the shade Work From Chrome, $25, which promises gel-like wear for up to 11 days without the need for curing under a lamp.

Floral Accents

While florals aren’t exactly groundbreaking for spring, this year embrace ‘70s-inspired designs created using the “dot and drag” technique.

A blob of paint is dotted then dragged into the centre, repeated in a circular shape to form petals. A final stamp of bright colour in the middle forms the heart of the blossom.

Whether painted all over nails (again, a process that takes time) or utilised as a feature nail, try this trend with delicate dahlias or blooming daisies in a variety of vibrant shades to match your manicure.

Abstract Pastel Art

Freeform elements and organic shapes shine in this ultra-creative trend, which sees all manner of abstract shapes, patterns and brushstrokes swirled over nails.

If 10 tiny canvases of swirling lines makes your head spin, then take your cues from popular nail artists like Aimee Link (pictured above) who created a set with three out of five nails highly decorated.

The “anything goes” trend encompasses just about every silhouette you can think of: dots, squiggles and splatters.

Neon Tips

French tips will always be on trend, but for a more modern take consider switching out classic white for vibrant neon hues instead.

A French manicure pairs beautifully with almond- or coffin-shaped nails, as the length and shape offers more room for polish.

The brighter, the better here — think barbie pink, neon green, traffic light orange or highlighter yellow.

If you’re tempted to DIY, consider investing in a French manicure tip guide to help you nail that all-important curve at the top of your nail bed. Viva loves Gelous French Manicure Tip Guide (240pk), $7.

Minimalist Greenery

The antithesis of the high-impact hues included elsewhere on this list, the minimalist greenery trend leans into a calming colour palette.

Consider nature-inspired designs including leaves and vines, set against an earthy backdrop of beige, nude or soft pink.

This pastoral approach to nail design is subtle and soothing, save for a few mini-floral accents if the feeling takes you.

Daisy Chains

Take your cues from Mother Nature with delicate daisy chain designs, linked together on the same nail or across finger tips.

Expect to see plenty of traditional colourways coming through strongly with this theme (white daisies with yellow centres), however, more vibrant takes on the trend help make it your own.

Earthy Tones

Organic, earthy tones don’t tend to fall out of favour, and prove popular no matter the weather outside.

Look to natural elements like sand, soil and trees to inspire your colour palette. Think olive green, rich brown, burnt orange, khaki green and warm beige.

A pared-back palette suits a wide variety of nail lengths and shapes, including blunt, short styles.

Brat Green

For the uninitiated, “brat green” toes the line between lime green and chartreuse, a shade that is now synonymous with the album cover of Brat by pop singer Charli XCX.

The divisive shade has since permeated everything from pop culture to presidential campaigns, and has been described as both “loud and abrasive” but also “flirty and fun” by Architectural Digest.

It’s proved popular with the Gen-Z set, with the slightly yellowed lime hue proving a much-requested pick in the salon chair. For maximum impact, opt for universal colour and almond-shaped tips to cement your “brat” energy.

Balletcore

It would be remiss of us to not include the suite of milky neutrals that comprise “balletcore” — think milky whites and ballet slipper pinks.

Beloved by brides and the fashion set alike, the balletcore aesthetic is neutral without being nude, accentuating the natural pink of nail beds.

The shade family suits a multitude of nail shapes and lengths, from short, squared-off tips to elongated coffin styles.

Not to mention that balletcore nails act as the perfect canvas for equally coquettish designs like long-tailed bows or daisies, or a dusting of glitter.

More beauty

From expert recommendations to Viva team test drives.

We Gave 4 Makeup Artists $100 To Create A Special-Occasion Makeup Look. This Is What They Bought. Special event coming up? This is what the pros would buy, and why.

The Most Luxurious Beauty Items Worth Their Designer Price Tag, According To A Beauty Editor. This is what the best luxury beauty buys should look, smell and feel like (not to mention accomplish).

Is A Himalayan Salt Scrub Worth The Time And Money? This Post-Winter Body Treatment Is Timely. If a full-body pick-me-up is on the cards, enter spring with skin that feels smooth to the touch. Viva’s Dan Ahwa takes it for a test drive.