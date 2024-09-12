In search of a new hair straightener? Blow dryer? Curling wand? These are the best hair tools which come expert-recommended.

The hero of any hair care regime, finding the right heat styling tool to meet your needs can feel nothing short of overwhelming. Do you go for a tool that uses heat or air to manipulate strands? Do you prefer a sleek, polished finish, or a voluminous, textured blowout worthy of a ‘90s supermodel? Not to mention the added layer of style longevity, cost, and user-friendliness.

Who better to go to for a recommendation than the people who use them daily? Below, we quiz eight of the country’s top hairstylists on the heat styling tools they turn to again and again, both in the salon and at home.

Michael Beel

My favourite hair tool is... my Dyson Supersonic R hairdryer [$849]! I love a “big hair” blowdry and this hairdryer is so lightweight, it’s a lot smaller than other hairdryers. It’s so quiet but so powerful! It also dries the hair faster at a lower temperature so helps keep the hair’s integrity, health and shine.

I love this tool for... a big hair 90s blowout. Think Cindy Crawford for Guess jeans. I love to use multiple brushes and pinning it to allow to cool before taking it all out and giving it a great brush.

My go-to products to use with this tool are... a great dry texturing spray at the roots to give it volume. My ultimate favourite is Color Wow Style On Steriods! It’s a social media sensation but totally worth all the hype.

The tool that comes in as a close second... My Mason Pearson Bristle Brush. Like what your nana used to use. It helps distribute the hair’s natural oils, increase shine and doesn’t put a lot of tension into hair. It’s the Rolls Royce of hair brushes for a reason.

Danny Pato

My favourite hair tool is... If I have to pick one, my favourite hair tool at the moment is the new Ghd Chronos HD Styler [$500]. It’s fast and leaves the hair shiny and healthy. It’s my go-to styler and noticeably better than any other irons I’ve used.

I love this tool for... The best thing about using stylers is their versatility. At the moment, I’m inspired by tousled 70s textures, creating movement for effortless cool — like a rock version of Brigitte Bardot. But my overall favourite would have to be creating chic texture for a midi bob. Midi is the bob of the year, halfway between a short French bob and a longer shaggy bob — it’s not too long, not too short, just right.

My go-to products to use with this tool are... Using heat means using heat protection. This is especially important for coloured or lightened hair. My go-to is Davines MELU Hair Shield, with organic lentils to protect up to 230°C. And I always love finishing off any textured style with Davines Dry Texturizer, a mineral hairspray that creates just the right amount of oomph.

The tool that comes in as a close second... That’s simple: an old cotton T-shirt. For anyone with curly, coloured, bleached, dry or otherwise damaged hair, I recommend using an old cotton T-shirt, blotting and gently squeezing wet hair rather than rubbing it. Rough cotton towels can cause damage by roughing up the hair cuticle — treating hair gently is key to hair health.

It’s that or my classic Parlux hairdryer. There are loads of beautifully designed, fancy hairdryers available, but for me on the salon floor, on the set of a shoot or backstage for a show, I’m a fan of speed and power to get the job done.

Danny’s hot tip... As they say, it’s not just the tool, it’s how you use it. Ask your hairdresser to teach you how to use your styling tools. YouTube is great, but personal advice from a professional you trust is best.

Chloe Zara

My favourite hair tool is... I love using the Dyson Airwrap [$900]. It gives a fantastic base for creating effortlessly styled looks, making it easy to achieve volume and smoothness in one go. The versatility and ease of use are what make it my go-to tool.

I love this tool for... The brush attachments to create body, while also smoothing the hair. It gives a blow-waved finish that looks polished but still natural and easy to maintain.

My go-to products to use with this tool are... I love layering my styling products for the best results. I always start by prepping my hair with the Chloe Zara Glossifying Hair Mist, a leave-in conditioner that’s clinically proven to protect hair from heated styling tools — crucial for minimising damage and breakage. Then, I use the Chloe Zara Hair Crème to add body and smoothness, helping to define the style. Finally, I finish with a few drops of Chloe Zara Perfume Oil on dry hair for added shine and a beautiful soft scent.

The tool that comes in as a close second... The Ghd Creative Wand is another favourite tool. It creates soft, effortless waves that have great staying power and last for days, giving my hair a relaxed, lived-in look.

Chloe’s hot tip... A must-have essential in my haircare routine is a wide-tooth comb! The Chloe Zara Everyday Comb is perfect for prepping the hair by evenly distributing products. I also use it for finishing, as it smooths frizz and helps relax waves to achieve that perfectly undone look. I always keep one in my handbag for touch-ups.

Kelly Manu

My favourite hair tool is... I’m absolutely loving the Ghd Duet Blowdry [$645]. It’s an awesome 2-in-1 hair dryer brush that styles your hair from wet to dry in one go. It’s a huge time-saver and super handy for travel. Plus, it doesn’t cause heat damage, which is a game-changer!

I love this tool for... I’m really into creating that big, bouncy blowout look, kind of like Sabrina Carpenter’s style. The Duet Blowdry adds incredible shine and keeps frizz at bay, which is perfect for Auckland’s humidity. Plus what’s great is that it lasts — my clients often get a whole week out of their blow-dry without needing any touch-ups!

My go-to products to use with this tool are... I love using it with L’Oréal Professionnel Pli Spray to give some extra volume, hold and thermal protection. Then, I finish up with L’Oréal Professionnel Morning After Dry Shampoo for a bit of added texture. A final spray of L’Oréal Professionnel Fix Anti-Frizz Hairspray locks everything in place.

The tool that comes in as a close second... If I had to pick a close second, it would be the Ghd Soft Curl Tong. I’ve always been a fan of tongs for making soft waves and adding movement. The fact that it doesn’t have a clamp makes it really easy to use, and it’s just the right size for those lovely, relaxed waves.

Sara Allsop

My favourite hair tool is... I am loving the Shark Flex Style Dryer [$599] at the moment. It is lightweight and the curling wrap is really easy to use for both sides of your head, and it gets great results.

I love this tool for... a beach wave blowout.

My go-to products to use with this tool are... I like to use TIGI Queen For A Day Styler Spray first to give the hair volume, and then I always finish with Wella Luxe Oil for a beautiful finish.

The tool that comes in as a close second... I love my Mason Pearson Cushion Brushes. I think you can create a beautiful bouncy blowout, however you really do need a great brush to finish the look with.

Sara’s top tip... I also really like the results from the Shark Smooth Style — really good for those wanting to create volume and smooth the hair at the same time.

Joshua Scott

My favourite hair tool is... I’m completely obsessed with my Ghd Classic Curl Tong [$300]. I find it super versatile — I can create beachy undone curls, glam Hollywood waves, or super lived-in movement all with one tool. It’s super sleek and so reliable!

I love this tool for... I’m currently really into lived-in textured waves, I love how this style makes the hair look full and effortlessly lush. Super chic!

My go-to products to use with this tool are... My absolute favourite product is a texture spray, I love prepping and finishing, but also amazing for refreshing hair on the second day. My current favourites are Natalie Anne Soft Shaping Texture Spray and Colour Wow Style on Steroids Spray! And I always finish with a mist of Colour Wow Extra Mistical Shine Spray.

The tool that comes in as a close second... The hair wrap tools (like the Shark Flex Style) are getting more and more popular with our love of blow waved styles getting stronger, hair wraps are super user-friendly, paired with the right styling products you can have a long-lasting style. I have clients who will refresh their second day hair with the Shark Flex Style and get amazing results!

Joshua’s hot tip... Using hot tools can seem daunting at first, but the more you practice and play around with different styles, the more confident you’ll feel!

Tessa Burlison

My favourite hair tool is... my Ghd Curve [$300]. I find it so versatile, I can get a real variety of curls/waves with it and it moves through the hair without tugging (I’m sure my clients are grateful)

I love this tool for... My favourite look to create with this is an elegant glamour wave, think Blake Lively’s red carpet looks. Absolute perfection!

My go-to products to use with this tool are... the medium hold hair spray from Eleven Australia, this stuff smells like you could eat it (warning: you absolutely shouldn’t).

The tool that comes in as a close second... Ooooh a close second would be my round brush from Evo (his nickname is Spike). I think a big, bouncy blow wave is timeless and this tool gives such a glossy finish.

Tessa’s hot tip... I think blow dry brushes are coming such a long way in the industry which is helping clients achieve those smooth blowouts at home which I love. There’s also a huge amount of tutorials online that I think are brilliant resources, but ultimately just ask your hairdresser next time they’re doing your hair for some tips if you want to elevate your at-home hair routine.

Michael Mendel

My favourite hair tool is... My current obsession is the Ghd Duet Blowdry [$645] — simply because it gives the best polished results without the intense work with a round brush and a hairdryer. The styling speed, shiny and silky results are also something that made me fall in love with this brush. Alongside the Duet Style Hot Air Straightener (pictured above), this tool cements Ghd as the market leader in the wet-to-styled category.

This tool is perfect for... The 90s supermodel blowout is definitely my go-to look when I am styling! This style makes every woman feel empowered and sexy and it is suitable for any occasion, from a dinner with friends to an event or red carpet.

My go-to products to use with this tool are... Prepping the hair with the right products is very important for the longevity of the style, and with Duet Blowdry I like to use the Ghd Volume Forever Volumizing Blow Dry Cream through mid-length and ends and the Ghd Pick Me Up Root Lift Spray only on the roots for extra lift! Both products protect the hair from heat, leaving the hair voluminous, soft and shiny.

The tool that comes in as a close second... Without a doubt the Ghd Chronos styler — straightening or curling with one tool. The technology in this tool allows me to get so much shine and smooth hair with one pass. Ultra-fast styling without compromising the results that last 24 hours.

Michael’s hot tip... Hair technology is so advanced now and Ghd certainly uses it to create the best hot tools to not only style all hair types, but also respecting the hair integrity by not using extreme heat. I like to call hairdressers Hair Doctors, and certainly using a hot tool that is set with the healthiest temperature (185 degrees) for hair dry styling, is part of the best regime prescription to maintain the hair healthy and strong.

