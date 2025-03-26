Emma Lewisham named as Spark Innovator Of The Year; Tronque collaborates with Ready & Reset Founder Esther Cronin; Bondi Sands reveals new product at Melbourne Grand Prix; Karen Murrell revs things up with a racy new partnership; Lorna Jane Clarkson has launched a podcast.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Emma Lewisham adds another accolade to long list

On March 20, notable Kiwis flocked to Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Gala.

There were seven awards up for grabs, including the prestigious New Zealander Of The Year title alongside other worthy accolades like Sustainability Leader Of The Year and Local Hero Of The Year.

For the first time, a beauty brand founder took out the top prize for the Spark Innovator Of The Year Award, which was awarded to Emma Lewisham for her significant contributions to the local beauty industry, which has garnered international acclaim for her high-performance, natural skincare and circular beauty model.

Co-founder Kimberley Morrison accepted the award on Emma’s behalf, who credited her success back to her motivated and inspired team. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“To me, this isn’t an individual award, it belongs to the entire Emma Lewisham team. Solving challenges, bringing world-first patented products to market, and proving circular models are viable, these are achievements even the largest beauty houses haven’t accomplished and required extraordinary collective effort,” Emma says.

“This award is a testament to our team’s vision, persistence, and unwavering commitment to transforming industry standards for the better.”

The skincare entrepreneur and category leader has continued to evolve her eponymous skincare brand since it first launched in 2019, with world-first skincare formulations, sustainability initiatives and Climate Positive status, along with a personal endorsement from iconic ethologist and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Dr Jane Goodall, contributing to its local and international success.

It’s not the first time Emma Lewisham has been recognised in the innovation space, and last year the brand was awarded with the Innovation Award in the inaugural Viva Beauty Awards 2024, for the patented Supernatural Vitale Elixir, plant-based alternative anti-wrinkle injections which has quickly become a best-seller.

Massive congratulations to Emma and the team for this well-deserved win.

Hit the reset button with Tronque

New Zealand body care brand Tronque has joined forces with Ready & Reset’s Esther Cronin for a 10-day reset programme to restore body, mind and skin.

From April 7-16, Ready & Reset x Tronque: Inner & Outer Glow will help participants hit the reset button with holistic lifestyle advice spanning mindful movement, balanced and nutritional recipes and wellness rituals.

Holistic health expert Esther Cronin first launched her Reset programme in late 2024, designed to help nourish and re-energise participants, empowering them to build healthy habits to continue with long after the reset ends. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ready & Reset x Tronque: Inner & Outer Glow also includes a full-size bottle of Tronque’s newest innovation, the refining Triple Active Body Milk, valued at $120. The cosseting body care acts as the perfect accoutrement to the programme, a product that can be used alongside self-care wellness practices like lymphatic massage.

The hydrating emulsion, which launched last week, drenches skin in moisture while active ingredients help to firm, sculpt and tone skin, for skin that glows with health.

Interested? Register for Ready & Reset x Tronque: Inner & Outer Glow by April 3 to ensure you receive your Body Milk in time for the April 7 start date.

For more information, visit Readyandreset.com.

Bondi Sands goes glam at the Melbourne GP

When it comes to brand launches, few will likely top Bondi Sands launching its new fast-acting self-tanning foam at this year’s Melbourne Grand Prix earlier this month.

The effects of the new Ultra Express Self Tanning Foam were on full display at the Formula One Glamour On The Grid in Melbourne’s Albert Park, where Australasian influencers, models and celebrities donned top tans and fancy ‘fits.

New Zealand entrepreneur and influencer Riley Hemson was also in attendance, having used the Ultra Dark formulation for a natural-looking, deep tan.

While the brand has always been renowned for its rapid results (a glowing faux tan in as little time as an hour), this new formulation contains a colour lock accelerator which helps to create a deep, even tan without risk of transferring to clothes or sheets.

The new Bondi Sands Ultra Express Self Tanning Foam, $33, is available now from selected department stores and pharmacies, including Chemist Warehouse or see Chemistwarehouse.co.nz.

Lipsticks and Lexus for Karen Murrell

Karen Murrell has had her foot on the accelerator of the local makeup scene since her lipstick brand first launched in 2008, and now the makeup maven is shifting gear with an exciting new collaboration.

The reimagined 30 Driven Lipstick celebrates the partnership between Karen Murrell and the new Lexus LBX Cool in Sonic Copper and Ebony, with a newly illustrated box which highlights the sleek design of the new hybrid vehicle.

Together with Lexus of Auckland City in Newmarket, Karen developed the bespoke design to reflect the shade and shape of the car, which she’ll be cruising around in for the foreseeable future.

“I love the simple luxury of the Lexus LBX Cool. From the thoughtful design touch points, manicure-proof car door handles to the comfortable leather and Ultrasuede seats. It’s also exceptionally quiet, I feel calmer the second I get into my car. It’s such a serene and graceful driving experience,” says Karen of her new wheels.

“It has all the glamour and details of a large luxury SUV, in a much easier-to-manoeuvre hatchback that glides along the road.”

The collaboration has culminated in a special offer, too. Anyone who purchases the new Lexus LBX during April will receive a complimentary Karen Murrell Lipstick Trio to take home.

For more information, visit Karenmurrell.co.nz.

Lorna Jane launches Never Give Up Podcast

Australian entrepreneur and activewear mogul Lorna Jane Clarkson has launched a new podcast named Never Give Up, which highlights honest, thought-provoking conversations with trailblazing women who are experts in their respective fields.

The six-episode series will feature guests like wellness expert and author Jessica Sepel, Paralympic athlete and media personality Ellie Cole, and fitness entrepreneur Chontel Duncan.

Every episode, Lorna Jane Clarkson will donate $5000 to the charity of each guest’s choice, or to the Women’s Community Shelter with which she has a longstanding partnership.

Listen to the latest episode with Australian Ironwoman champion and elite surf lifesaving competitor, Candice Warner, here.

