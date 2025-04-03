Can’t make it to Dunedin for one of Aotearoa’s biggest and best fashion extravaganzas? Watch the show from the comfort of your own home, live from the iconic Dunedin Railway Station.

As Viva’s Dan Ahwa reports, live from Dunedin as one of this year’s judges for the iD Dunedin Emerging Designer Awards, returning to Dunedin to witness some of the best fashion from here and around the world is also an opportunity to come together and celebrate one of the country’s leading weeks of fashion and creativity.

“iD Dunedin Fashion Week is one of the best fashion events this country has produced, and over the years, we’ve seen so many talented names put New Zealand design and innovation on the global map,” says Dan. “This week, we’ve seen one of the best iD Dunedin Fashion Week’s ever, and it’s amazing to be here to work with the judges and team behind the scenes to create an event that truly celebrates Dunedin’s pioneering fashion identity.”

With two identical, public shows held on Friday and Saturday night, the runway show will showcase the Emerging Awards finalists, much loved Dunedin designers, new generation designers, and special iD guests including designer and Emerging Designer Awards judge Juliette Hogan, who recently shared her favourite Ōtepoti hotspots and non-negotiable judging criteria.

“iD Dunedin has this incredible ability to champion both legacy and new perspectives,” says Juliette. “It has stayed relevant by giving space to emerging designers while honouring the craft and heritage of fashion. There’s a real sense of community within the event – it feels deeply connected to the city, to the industry, and to the designers who pass through it.

That authenticity keeps it vital.