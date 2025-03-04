iD Dunedin makes a welcome return next month with a coterie of guest judges adding value to the event, including leading fashion designer Juliette Hogan.

One of Aotearoa’s premier fashion events returns this year – iD Dunedin Fashion Week – taking place from April 1-6. This year’s event will include headline acts, the iD International Emerging Designer Awards competition and the iD Dunedin Fashion Show on Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5, presented on the runway at Dunedin’s iconic railway station.

Of course, fashion requires some serious critiquing, so organisers have enlisted a strong judging panel of industry experts, including Nom*D founder Margarita Robertson, iD board member and Paper Theory founder Tara Viggo, Viva fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa, and Kowtow head designer Dayne Johnston. Long-serving head judge, iD collaborator and fashion designer Tanya Carlson returns.

With retail stores in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, Juliette spoke to Dan last year to mark the brand’s 20th anniversary. The brand dresses a diverse range of New Zealand women, including well-known faces such as Jacinda Ardern and Taylor Swift.

Known for her sharp business savvy and attention to detail, Juliette’s inclusion on this year’s prestigious judging panel will play a vital role in ensuring the legacy and the standard of iD Dunedin remains.

“Beyond the technical execution, I look for clarity of vision,” Juliette says. “Work that feels considered and intentional. A strong collection tells a story, whether through silhouette, fabrication, or concept. There’s also an element of instinct; pieces should evoke an emotional response.

“Confidence in restraint is another – sometimes the most powerful design choices come from knowing what to edit out.”

Following on from our celebration of the brand’s 20 years in business in 2024, we talk to Juliette about what she’s looking forward to at iD Dunedin next month.

Dunedin has a beautifully distinct aesthetic... Rooted in a rich, creative energy and an appreciation for timeless, understated style. Our customers in the region gravitate toward pieces that offer structure and ease, quiet confidence in design. Luxe textures, effortless tailoring, and a depth of tone – whether in soft neutrals or deep, moody hues – resonate strongly. The way our collections balance sophistication with wearability has always found an audience there.

What I look for when I judge... Beyond the technical execution, I look for clarity of vision - work that feels considered and intentional. A strong collection tells a story, whether through silhouette, fabrication, or concept. There’s also an element of instinct; pieces should evoke an emotional response. Confidence in restraint is another – sometimes the most powerful design choices come from knowing what to edit out. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The sun drenched Esplanade restaurant by St Clair Beach is one of Juliette's favourite places to dine in Dunedin. Photo / @esplanade_dunedin

My favourite places in Dunedin... Dunedin has such a unique charm. Some of my must-visit Dunedin destinations include shopping at our stockist Chapman, dining at Esplanade, drinking at Pearl Diver, and walking at the breathtaking Tunnel Beach. Exploring the iconic home of iD Dunedin – the railway station – is also a must.

How iD Dunedin has managed to evolve over time... iD Dunedin has this incredible ability to champion both legacy and new perspectives.

It has stayed relevant by giving space to emerging designers while honouring the craft and heritage of fashion. There’s a real sense of community within the event – it feels deeply connected to the city, to the industry, and to the designers who pass through it. That authenticity keeps it vital.

Book your tickets for one of the biggest fashion events on the calendar, iD Dunedin 2025. Photo / iD Dunedin Fashion

My advice for the designers this year... Firstly, know your narrative – what is the story you’re telling through your collection?

Every styling choice should enhance that. From a runway perspective, balance drama with refinement; pieces should move beautifully but remain wearable. Consider the full sensory experience: the right music, the right mood, the right pace. Most importantly, believe in what you’re presenting; authenticity is what draws people in.

Awards like this are integral to the local fashion industry’s eco-system... Fashion thrives on connection, and events like iD Dunedin create space for that outside of the traditional industry hubs.

They offer a platform for designers to showcase their work to new audiences, to forge relationships, and to build confidence in their craft. It’s vital that we continue to support these regional fashion moments – they broaden our industry’s reach and celebrate the incredible talent we have across Aotearoa.

More fashion across Aotearoa Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Across the motu, fashion is alive and well.

Wellington: Behind The Scenes Of Te Papa’s Debut Vivienne Westwood Retrospective. Vivienne Westwood’s accessories designer Alex Krenn talks to Dan Ahwa about a new exhibition opening this week in Wellington in honour of the brand’s iconic punk fashion pioneer.

Gore: Is Gore The Fashion Capital Of New Zealand? At The Hokonui Fashion Awards, Country, Couture & Cheese Rolls Make An Impact. Dan Ahwa wraps up Gore’s annual Hokonui Fashion Awards, a two-day fashion extravaganza now in its 36th year. An ongoing success, these awards demonstrate that smaller towns can have a substantial impact on the arts and fashion industries.

Northland: Photo Essay: The Dreams & Aspirations Of Northland’s Next Generation. New York-based New Zealand creative Thistle Brown returns to his childhood home in Te Tai Tokerau to reconnect with friends and family.