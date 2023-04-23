Behind The Seams: What It’s Really Like To Work In Fashion, With Juliette Hogan’s Casey Reid

As part of our new video series launching in collaboration with Mindful Fashion NZ, we take a look at the often overlooked roles in the fashion industry and what it’s really like to work for some of the country’s leading fashion brands.

For those interested in the day-to-day reality of working in fashion or to gain a better insight into career pathways, the series aims to highlight the diverse array of skills required to make our local fashion industry unique.

In our first episode, we talk to Casey Reid, the digital marketing manager at fashion label Juliette Hogan. This role is fast becoming increasingly pivotal in the success of any fashion brand right now navigating our digital world.

How to effectively and authentically communicate a brand’s values and the quality of its garments is an essential component of the e-commerce and digital experience, with Casey at the forefront of making that happen for one of the country’s leading fashion labels.

“We are thrilled to have Viva as a partner to bring our vibrant local fashion industry to life through this video series,” says Mindful Fashion NZ programme director Jacinta Fitzgerald.

“There’s a huge range of career pathways into fashion and many go unnoticed. With Viva’s support, we can inspire those seeking to enter the industry by bringing some of these roles to life.”