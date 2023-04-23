What We’ve Been Crushing On This April

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from a macrame tote bag to a charming home-spun vest and cleaning tablets that save on plastic waste.

Muunsan Small Duo Racket Tote

I had been crushing on this macrame tote for a while but I recently made it my own and it has been the cherry on top of many outfits I’ve put together since. The small size is perfect for fitting just the essentials — big wallet, big iPhone, keys and lip balm — and the strap converts to allow you to carry it in two different ways. The reflective paracord used in this colourway gives it a fun sheen in the light and the combination of the sage green and turquoise is versatile against a big range of colours in my wardrobe. It comes in a larger size and plenty more colour options, too. $179, from Dominique Healy — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

With Small cleaning tablets

Are you using refill tablets for your cleaning products yet? They save on plastic waste, are really easy to use and they’re effective too. I’m enjoying With Small’s cleaning tablets — both the multipurpose cleaner (pictured) and the bathroom cleaner. They’re available to purchase via an online subscription model (which saves you money when you buy in bulk), or you can make a one-off purchase online. The starter set is a bit of an investment at $40 but it includes a cool aluminium bottle that can be refilled forever (or use whatever bottle you like!) and three cleaning tablets which each produce 500mls of plant-based cleaner (that cleans effectively and smells nice). All you have to do is dissolve the tablet in warm water and you’re ready to clean. With Small is a certified carbon-zero New Zealand company that heroes non-toxic ingredients and its tablets come in bamboo packaging that’s home compostable. I’m a fan. $21 for three tablets, from Withsmall.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Monday Journal vest

Throughout March and April, I’ve been patiently awaiting the time to bring my knitwear out of hibernation. Now, the day has arrived, but after some assessment, I’ve decided my collection needs an injection of colour. Black might be versatile and vibey, but I want something that makes the days feel a little lighter. I love this vest from Monday Journal, which blends a pillowy white with forest green and baby blue trims. It’s an easy piece to incorporate into my neutral, sometimes preppy wardrobe and will bring a little more warmth to the chilly autumn mornings. I’ve been longing after lots of the pieces on Monday Journal for a while, to the point where I’ve considered putting my own knitting needles to work — the Wānaka-based slow fashion brand also stocks patterns for the pieces, for that charming home-spun look. $320, from Mondayjournal.co — Madeleine Crutchley, multi-media journalist Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Shropshire Cat Rescue on TikTok

I’m unsure how I ended up being served this content on Tiktok, but UK-based Shropshire Cat Rescue is providing plenty of charming entertainment and is a testament to the power of social media if used in a way that helps the most vulnerable people and animals in society. Based in Shrewsbury in Shropshire, every day you are taken behind the scenes of how some of the cats are progressing with some of the team faithfully offering a running commentary to accompany their videos, in that lovely Shropshire accent — a sing-song medley of Welsh mixed Brummie dialect. They also assist feral cats that need veterinary care and neutering, helping educate the public on the health and welfare of cats and kittens. I like to check in on how the cats are doing every day and think it’s a great example of how an organisation like this can help spread the word and seek support from people all over the world. — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Deadly Ponies Kaze boots

I’m on the lookout for a pair of walk-everywhere boots to see me through autumn and winter, something with a relatively flat but chunky sole. Really, they’re for stomping along the pavement with a carefree abandon and the confidence that I’ll still have dry socks. I’ve been eyeing this lovely, solid pair from Deadly Ponies, which look capable of a lot (they have pull tabs), whether they’re worn with jeans or trousers or a skirt. $699, from Deadly Ponies — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Dahlias

Dahlia season is finally upon us! While autumn may be associated with changing and falling leaves, we are also blessed with my favourite flower. It’s like a kind send-off to the cooler wintery months when there is unlikely to be anything green for months. My favourite place to get inspiration on how to style them are Instagram accounts @Ruthfionafloral, run by divine florist Ruth Lindfield, and Matakana-based @Handsinthedirt, whose lovely bunches can be picked up from Herne Bay store Tessuti after 11am most days. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

The Beautiful Fall by Alicia Drake

With the much-discussed 2023 Met Gala taking place on May 1, and its theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, now felt like the right time to re-read this 2006 book (I love doing homework). Wonderfully written by Alicia Drake, it tells the story of “fashion, genius and glorious excess in 1970s Paris”, specifically the lives and legacies of Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent — and all in their orbit — who shared not only a profession and prodigious talent, but a synergetic and complicated relationship. Heavily researched and evocative, it really transports you to that singular time in fashion and culture, and the post-war climate that preceded it. And as we consider Lagerfeld’s influence and issues, this book provides insight into how his career evolved, his impact on fashion, and (of course) his eccentric and at times harsh persona. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor