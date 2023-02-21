What We’ve Been Crushing On This February

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from a beautiful book to a canvas apron.

Tabi Footwear Tabi sandal

I can’t stop thinking about these Tabi Footwear sneakers... they’re so ugly and so weird, but I’ve never been one to shy away from an ugly-weird shoe, really. The toe split helps to promote balance and enhance the natural movement of your feet, so not only are they ugly and weird, but they’re ergonomic too. How perfect. I have visions of wearing them to and from yoga class over winter and actually probably anywhere and everywhere, if they really are as comfortable as they’re promised to be. $320, from Black Box Boutique — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Flezacho by Pia Riverola

A beautiful book full of beautiful photographs is on my crush list at the moment, this time from photographer Pia Riverola who has released a debut tome dedicated to her love of Mexico. The Spanish photographer who counts Calvin Klein, Loewe, New York Times and The Wall Street Journal among many others as high-profile clients, has quietly been collecting these photographs of Mexico from the past ten years. Featuring candid portraits, natural landscapes, street scenes and colourful surroundings, it’s a highly intimate and personal perspective on a country so often appropriated and extracted from. A love letter to her adopted homeland, this is a special monograph that has high priority on my add-to-cart list. Flezacho by Pia Roverola, approx. $118, from Homecoming Gallery. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Saks Potts Soffy jumper

It may be veritably melting outside, but that hasn't stopped me from purchasing this V-neck sweater from Copenhagen brand Saks Potts. It's grey (read: versatile, though it also comes in a lush pear colour), and delightfully speckled, as if covered in the wool equivalent of sprinkles, with a subtly fitted waist and chunky ribbing around the neckline and cuffs. I'll be wearing it with basically everything. Approx. $390, from Sakspotts.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Fleishman is in Trouble (Disney+)

I’m crushing on the miniseries Fleishman is in Trouble on Disney+. Creator Taffy Brodesser-Akner used to write incisive celebrity profile pieces in GQ and The New York Times before turning her wry observational skills to the novel this is based on, later adapting her bestseller for the screen (and making thousands of writers worldwide feel inadequate in the process). Fleishman is the story of a divorced New York couple (played by Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes, plus Lizzy Caplan as narrator Libby), each of them navigating their midlife crises in an age of internet dating. But it’s the writer’s sharp social commentary, told through a subtle feminist lens, that makes this so cutting and relevant. — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Klay canvas apron

All garments should, in my opinion, be up for the task. If there’s one thing I wear more than any other, it’s an apron; and, with my decades-old, hand-me-down butchers stripe one falling apart, it was time to look at other options. This Klay apron had been on my mind since last year — when I saw it worn in the wild — and after a lengthy period of crushing, I purchased the brown iteration when it came back in stock. Like all things this small, family-run local business does, every detail is highly considered. The cotton drill is thick and durable. The straps crossover the back and loop through large, sturdy metal eyelets, offering plenty of adjustability (I like to wear it with the front as high as possible). There are several handy pockets, and inside is a hidden loop for hanging, so it lives on an S-hook in the corner of my kitchen, ready for daily use. Putting it on demarcates time, tasks and gets me in a headspace to unplug and zone out. I love this apron, and know I’ll have it for a long time. $158, from Klay. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

BB Curl Reactivator

I’m crushing on Bumble & Bumble’s BB Curl Reactivator spray for reviving my day two and three (and four, let’s be honest) curls. Finding products that suit my curl type (3B) is a case of trial and error and there are many that haven’t delivered what they promise. BB Curl Reactivator is a moisturising mist with a blend of jojoba, avocado and coconut oils plus cocoa and shea butters to refresh curls and help them reform after a wild night on your pillow. For many curlies, a spray bottle of water is enough to do this job, but I find the reactivating and smoothing properties in this spray do a better job of reviving dry curls, adding much-needed moisture and definition, plus a hint of fragrance. To use, spray it onto dry day two hair and gently scrunch. You might need to add more of your preferred styling product at this point too. $58, from Mecca. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor