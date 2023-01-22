What We’ve Been Crushing On This January

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from a heartwarming drama to cute cup.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Over the summer, I started watching Extraordinary Attorney Woo on Netflix. I’ve never come across a show like this that tackles ableism in a way not often seen on screen, and its lead protagonist Woo Young Woo, played by Park Eun-Bin, is a character who is charming to watch. Playing an autistic genius lawyer who was at the top of her class, the South Korean drama incorporates humour and moments of surrealism — attorney Woo’s ‘A-ha!’ moments when solving cases are re-enforced by images of whales and dolphins — some real-life footage, some CGI renders of whales circulating the court-room — the marine mammals an obsession of hers. The show has some hilarious supporting cast members who are all taken along the ride as Woo Young Woo navigates life as a lawyer and some of the prejudice that people living on the spectrum face on a daily basis. The costumes are also slick, as are the show’s highly sophisticated storylines that offer up an interesting slice into Korean culture and society. — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

TEAC CRX320 Alarm Clock with AMFM PLL Radio

This alarm clock has been on my wish list for around nine months — a robust crush. I finally pulled the trigger in the first few days of January, and it’s already the best thing I bought this year. I bought it to help me use my phone less; I’m trying to be more mindful of my digital habits (quality not quantity) and more present in real life, and take some stressors away. This clock reminds me of the kind you’d see on bedside tables in movies from the 1990s, communicating a lot so simply (is it late morning, and our protagonist is skipping school? Will a radio host come on, questioning some lonely guy in Seattle?). There are two functions, beep and radio (though you can also play the latter for enjoyment alone). For me, beeps are for weekdays, and radio is for weekends. I no longer keep my phone in the bedroom, and charge it elsewhere instead, so don’t get sucked into a backlit vortex of social algorithms just before bed. Nor can I grab it if I wake at 2am. Instead, I’ve been reading a chapter of my book, and going to sleep. Waking up with the alarm clock, I don’t reach for my phone and see notifications, outrage, current events horrors. I just… look out the window for a bit, and then I get up. I feel so much calmer and more present. Life feels a bit easier. I couldn’t recommend this more. $41, from PB Tech. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Wixii Sedona Tencel skirt

I've often veered somewhat unintentionally towards jeans and trousers, but new year, new hems. I already own a lovely chocolate brown bias skirt from local label Wixii, and am angling towards a longer, is-she-floating-across-the-room option too in the form of this grey number. Its neutral colour and A-line design of clean lines will make it versatile with everything from singlets to crisp work shirts, and its planet-conscious fabric is a considered choice, too. $275, from Wixii.co.nz — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Modeletto Rosetta cup

Surely your morning coffee tastes even better when you sip it from a cute cup, right? These handmade mugs from Auckland ceramic studio Modeletto have been catching my eye for a while now and I think it’s high time I just bought one. The next big decision is choosing which colour! $55, from Modeletto.com — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox shampoo and mask

At this time of the year when I spend so much time in the sea, swimming in pools and washing my hair with tank water, L’Oreal Professional’s Metal Detox shampoo and mask are lifesavers. Recommended by my hairdresser Gene ‘Ed’ Edwards at Oscar & Co, it is designed to cleanse, protect and make your colour last. What I love best, however, is just how clean, soft and silky it makes my long hair feel. This now has a permanent place in our shower. Shampoo, $45, and mask, $55, from selected salons. — Amanda Linnell, managing editor

Dominique Healy Kashmira dress

I‘m crushing on the Kashmira dress in black linen from Dominique Healy, a Melbourne-based New Zealand designer who recently opened a boutique in Auckland at 430 Mount Eden Road, just next door to Time Out. Her garments are beautifully constructed from wearable natural fabrics in linen, silk and muslin. I recently bought the Wray Skirt (I was meant to be shopping for books next door), a long bias-cut style that I basically wear every day, so I’m convinced I’ll get great wear out of this dress too. $390, from Dominiquehealy.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor