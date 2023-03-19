What We’ve Been Crushing On This March

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling, from knitwear reminiscent of Gilmore Girls season one, to a charming pizzeria.

Bernie Winkels wall tiles

I have been on the hunt for artwork to display on the very bare and very white walls of my home. While visiting the adult’s candy store that is The Poi Room, I came across these cute painted wall tiles. These are the perfect addition for a smaller wall space and I love that you can add more or hang them with other pieces. Plus, they’re also hand-painted and one of a kind. $120, from Thepoiroom.com — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Harris Tapper Sacha top

When it comes to classic tailoring with a modern edge, you just can’t go past Harris Tapper. This blazer-shaped top (and skirt combo) would be stunning for a winter wedding or formal event, paired with slicked-back hair and a simple low heel. The powder blue hue is just perfect, too. $529, from Harristapper.com — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Francesca’s Pizzeria

I’ve been making the most of sunny weekend evenings when they’ve allowed, enjoying picnics with friends as we soak up the lingering warmth of the late nights. Often, blanket and basket in hand, we’ve swung by Francesca’s Pizzeria on the way out to Pt Chev beach. The Primavera is my pie of choice, as it’s topped with sweet artichoke hearts, super-salty olives and melted mozzarella. With the layout of the restaurant, you can watch as the pizza is made and fired in the brick oven. The friendly faces at the counters make the spot feel homely and we always wander to our seaside spot smiling. It’s also very hard to leave without grabbing a tiramisu or two (and I would recommend against that). — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Standard Issue cardigan and mock-neck knit

I love twinsets, and this is as good as they come. It reminds me of the Mitford sisters, and also Gilmore Girls season one. This set nods to traditional knitwear design, while still feeling contemporary (something Standard Issue designer Glen Prentice always does so well). Sold separately, as you can see the cardigan and sweater go perfectly together — I love that the former ends slightly higher than the latter — and this dynamic duo is available in three colourways, all made from 100 per cent ZQ merino wool in the brand’s Auckland factory. I think I prefer the alabaster version, but the navy and green are good too. I like how it’s worn in the lookbook, paired with sturdy denim and an equally robust belt, and I’d also love to wear this with a knee-length skirt and loafers for a bookish vibe, or trousers. Very sensible.” Cardigan, $469, and mock-neck knit, $389. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Photo / Brett Lloyd

Napoli by Brett Lloyd (published by Mörel Publishing)

Another beautiful book has caught my eye this month, this time from fashion photographer Brett Lloyd’s love letter to Naples. Napoli, published by Mörel, is a visual feast that captures Brett’s sensitive aesthetic. An underrated Italian city, Naples gave the world pizza and we are forever grateful for it, but it’s the humanity that exists in his photos that I’m drawn to. Old ancient ruins stand as a backdrop to generations of Italians who exist in a sometimes challenging part of Italy — it’s famously known for being synonymous with the mafia among other stereotypes. But this book breaks down the negativity and celebrates the beauty of the city as Brett documents friends and characters who give this unique city its charm. From young families at the beach to elderly fishermen with stories to tell, this 180-page tome is a unique perspective on the past and present from an Italian city with a badass reputation. Available to order from Morelbooks.com — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Paris Georgia mohair-blend cardigan

There’s something charming about a cardigan that’s a little see-through. This blue mohair-blend option from Paris Georgia looks ensconcing and cosy, but also like the kind of pullover you want thrown over a singlet when it’s not quite time to commit to fully fledged knitwear (something I see myself wearing with jeans). I like the loose weave and single hook at the front, which does the difficult task of making layers flirty, too. $370, from Parisgeorgia.com — Julia Gessler, digital editor