While can be upsetting to bid adieu to the bright nights of summer, there is a unique excitement that arises from pulling cosy sweaters and sleek trousers from the back of the wardrobe. There’s a higher level of drama that comes into dressing this time of the year, with more variation to choose from.

Our fantasies about the season might imagine constant hot coffee weather, however, the likelihood is you’ll be putting together outfits that make sense at different temperatures — autumnal weather in Aotearoa tends to deliver chilly mornings, warm afternoons and windy nights.

You’ll find fun in these shifts by exploring texture. Classic knits and soft merino mixed with leather or snakeskin pieces can create a surprising dimension. Keeping the silhouettes more streamlined tends to make these layered looks a little more effortless, and they’re certainly more wearable.

Wearing more pieces day-to-day calls for versatility. This collection of new-ins adds plenty of colour, like a rich burgundy and a peachy pink. Integrating colour through key accessories and reliable basics keeps you feeling fresh and invigorating (even during the grey, cloudy days).