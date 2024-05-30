What caught our hearts this month.

The things that pulled on our heartstrings ranged from practical jackets that could ward off the rain, to a chic pepper mill that doesn’t need to be cleared off the dinner table, and a traditional Mexican molcajete that’s ideal for heating sauces and serving guacamole. Read on for these and more brilliant things we loved in May.

A traditional Mexican molcajete

I feel like every month my crush list gets a little more ridiculous, but what’s not to love about a giant mortar and pestle? Specifically, a traditional Mexican molcajete. I enjoy making fresh guacamole, and I think it always tends to taste better when served in one, the temperature is ideal for something as temperamental as avocado which tends to brown quickly. It’s the best way to thoroughly get the most flavour out of your ingredients. It’s also ideal for keeping dishes and sauces warm and at an ideal temperature. $220, from Made in Mexico. — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Penny Sage Tom jacket

I’m perilously short on jackets, mostly because I’m a fusspot and rarely find any I like. This Penny Sage jacket, cut from a striking midnight-blue cotton canvas, is an exception. I’ve long appreciated the local brand for its charming silhouettes, and this has all the markers of a wardrobe mainstay: simple, sharp, a pretty medley of sleek lines and angles. $590, from Penny Sage. — Julia Gessler, multimedia journalist

New Balance Made in USA 990v6 Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I’ve recently rediscovered my love for group fitness classes at my local gym, but my current trainers aren’t cutting it. Instead, I’m looking to upgrade to a pair that offers better support (and springiness!) whether I’m doing HIIT, run club or boxing. I love the cool grey colourway of these New Balance 990v6 trainers, which will match my mostly grey workout wardrobe. This style, which was first launched in 1982, was considered the brand’s original running shoe but has undergone multiple upgrades since to ensure peak performance, including extra cushioning and propulsion. Catch me if you can! $350, from New Balance — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Brass pepper mill

I haven’t owned a pepper grinder in a decade, and I’m getting tired of hand-grinding peppercorns every other day (chic though). Promising to make seasoning a lot easier, this brass pepper mill is sexy — it’s cast in Greece — and doesn’t even need to be cleared off the dinner table. It’s not cheap, so this is very much an object of fantasy, and probably the most literal Crushing On inclusion I’ve ever filed, in all respects of the word. $149, from Everyday Needs — Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

Rains Curve jacket

I’ve been on a roll with exercise this year, going on daily walks and hitting my smartphone move goals almost every day (apart from the odd lazy couch Netflix binge here and there). I don’t want this to stop just because the weather is turning, so, in Auckland, a good raincoat is key. This Curve Jacket from Danish brand Rains will help to brighten up gloomy days and my conscience can be lighter too — the brand adheres to a strict code of conduct, with ethical policies around labour, environment, climate, anti-corruption and human and animal welfare. My last Rains jacket lasted five years so they’re also a great investment. $220, from Rains. — Stephanie Holmes, editor, lifestyle premium

The Beths band tee

After visiting Threads of Sound: A Retrospective on New Zealand Music Tees earlier in May to celebrate Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa | NZ Music Month, I’ve found myself seeking out a great band tee from one of my favourite local artists. There are a few that have caught my eye. Last year’s Taite Music Prize winner Princess Chelsea has a sweet and silly ‘I Love My Boyfriend’ T-shirt. Indie singer-songwriter Fazerdaze has a subtle ‘if-you-know-you-know’ option for her Break! EP. Both are great options, and may also enter my cart, but for now I’ve settled on this sunny tee from The Beths. The indie rock band crushed at Coachella in April and received a handful of nominations for the Aotearoa Music Awards. I’ll pick this up to ensure I’m prepped for next year’s T-shirt Friday. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist Advertisement Advertise with NZME.